#1 Jonesport-Beals Boys Beat #5 Shead to Advance to Class S Regional Finals [STATS & PHOTOS]

Photo Chris Popper

The #1 Jonesport-Beals Boys Basketball Team beat #5 Shead, 54-41 on Tuesday morning in a Class S Northern Maine Semifinal and will advance to the Class S Regional Final on Saturday.

The game was close through the 1st Half. The Royals took a 13-11 lead over Shea at the end of the 1st Quarter. Anderson Alley had 8 points for Jonesport-Beals while Isaiah Lawrence had 4 points for Shead.  In the 2nd Quarter Koben Robinson had 6 points for Jonesport-Beals while Jonah Sanders had 5 points for Shead.

Jonesport-Beals pulled away in the 3rd Quarter, outscoring Shead 14-6.  Robinson had 5 points for the Royals, with Owen Alley having 4 points.

In the 4th Quarter Jonesport-Beals went 12-14 from the free throw line.

Shead was led by Isiah Lawrence with 14 points. Jonathan Andrews had 11 points. Isaac Sullivan and Jonah Sanders each had a 3-pointer.  The Shead Tigers were a perfect 9-9 from the free throw line.

Jonesport-Beals was led by Anderson Alley with16 points. Koben Robinson had 15 points with a 3-pointer. Nathaniel Johnson had 13 points with 3 3-pointers. The Royals were a near-perfect 22-24 from the free throw line.

#1 Jonesport-Beals will now play #2 Easton on Saturday, February 21st at 11:30 for the Northern Maine Regional Finals

Line Score

1234T
Shead Boys111161341
Jonesport-Beals Boys1313141454

 

Box Score

Shead

#NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
3Jonah Sanders511--
5Kaidhen Dinardi0----
11Jonathan Andrews114-33
12Isaac Sullivan511--
15Craig Cushing21---
21Wyatt Demmons0----
22Silas Socobasin21---
24Liam Bowen0----
30Isiah Lawrence144-66
32Graycen Harkins21---
50Jacoby Moores0----
TOTALS4113299

Jonesport-Beals

#NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
3Maddox Mills0----
4Nathaniel Johnson13-344
5John Faulkingham0----
11Anderson Alley164-88
14Koben Robinson1521810
15Caleb Geel0----
20Bradley Kelley21---
21James Brasted0----
22Ethan Faulkingham0----
30Owen Alley63---
31Nathan Faulkingham0----
34Nathaniel Carver0----
35Isiah Robinson2--22
TOTALS541042224

Photos

Jonesport-Beals - Shead Class S Semifinals

The #1 Jonesport-Beals Boys Basketball Team took on #5 Shead in the Class S Semifinals

