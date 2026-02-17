The #1 Jonesport-Beals Boys Basketball Team beat #5 Shead, 54-41 on Tuesday morning in a Class S Northern Maine Semifinal and will advance to the Class S Regional Final on Saturday.

The game was close through the 1st Half. The Royals took a 13-11 lead over Shea at the end of the 1st Quarter. Anderson Alley had 8 points for Jonesport-Beals while Isaiah Lawrence had 4 points for Shead. In the 2nd Quarter Koben Robinson had 6 points for Jonesport-Beals while Jonah Sanders had 5 points for Shead.

Jonesport-Beals pulled away in the 3rd Quarter, outscoring Shead 14-6. Robinson had 5 points for the Royals, with Owen Alley having 4 points.

In the 4th Quarter Jonesport-Beals went 12-14 from the free throw line.

Shead was led by Isiah Lawrence with 14 points. Jonathan Andrews had 11 points. Isaac Sullivan and Jonah Sanders each had a 3-pointer. The Shead Tigers were a perfect 9-9 from the free throw line.

Jonesport-Beals was led by Anderson Alley with16 points. Koben Robinson had 15 points with a 3-pointer. Nathaniel Johnson had 13 points with 3 3-pointers. The Royals were a near-perfect 22-24 from the free throw line.

#1 Jonesport-Beals will now play #2 Easton on Saturday, February 21st at 11:30 for the Northern Maine Regional Finals

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Shead Boys 11 11 6 13 41 Jonesport-Beals Boys 13 13 14 14 54

Box Score

Shead

# Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA 3 Jonah Sanders 5 1 1 - - 5 Kaidhen Dinardi 0 - - - - 11 Jonathan Andrews 11 4 - 3 3 12 Isaac Sullivan 5 1 1 - - 15 Craig Cushing 2 1 - - - 21 Wyatt Demmons 0 - - - - 22 Silas Socobasin 2 1 - - - 24 Liam Bowen 0 - - - - 30 Isiah Lawrence 14 4 - 6 6 32 Graycen Harkins 2 1 - - - 50 Jacoby Moores 0 - - - - TOTALS 41 13 2 9 9

Jonesport-Beals

# Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA 3 Maddox Mills 0 - - - - 4 Nathaniel Johnson 13 - 3 4 4 5 John Faulkingham 0 - - - - 11 Anderson Alley 16 4 - 8 8 14 Koben Robinson 15 2 1 8 10 15 Caleb Geel 0 - - - - 20 Bradley Kelley 2 1 - - - 21 James Brasted 0 - - - - 22 Ethan Faulkingham 0 - - - - 30 Owen Alley 6 3 - - - 31 Nathan Faulkingham 0 - - - - 34 Nathaniel Carver 0 - - - - 35 Isiah Robinson 2 - - 2 2 TOTALS 54 10 4 22 24

Photos