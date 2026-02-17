#1 Jonesport-Beals Boys Beat #5 Shead to Advance to Class S Regional Finals [STATS & PHOTOS]
The #1 Jonesport-Beals Boys Basketball Team beat #5 Shead, 54-41 on Tuesday morning in a Class S Northern Maine Semifinal and will advance to the Class S Regional Final on Saturday.
The game was close through the 1st Half. The Royals took a 13-11 lead over Shea at the end of the 1st Quarter. Anderson Alley had 8 points for Jonesport-Beals while Isaiah Lawrence had 4 points for Shead. In the 2nd Quarter Koben Robinson had 6 points for Jonesport-Beals while Jonah Sanders had 5 points for Shead.
Jonesport-Beals pulled away in the 3rd Quarter, outscoring Shead 14-6. Robinson had 5 points for the Royals, with Owen Alley having 4 points.
In the 4th Quarter Jonesport-Beals went 12-14 from the free throw line.
Shead was led by Isiah Lawrence with 14 points. Jonathan Andrews had 11 points. Isaac Sullivan and Jonah Sanders each had a 3-pointer. The Shead Tigers were a perfect 9-9 from the free throw line.
Jonesport-Beals was led by Anderson Alley with16 points. Koben Robinson had 15 points with a 3-pointer. Nathaniel Johnson had 13 points with 3 3-pointers. The Royals were a near-perfect 22-24 from the free throw line.
#1 Jonesport-Beals will now play #2 Easton on Saturday, February 21st at 11:30 for the Northern Maine Regional Finals
Line Score
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Shead Boys
|11
|11
|6
|13
|41
|Jonesport-Beals Boys
|13
|13
|14
|14
|54
Box Score
Shead
|#
|Name
|PTS
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|3
|Jonah Sanders
|5
|1
|1
|-
|-
|5
|Kaidhen Dinardi
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|11
|Jonathan Andrews
|11
|4
|-
|3
|3
|12
|Isaac Sullivan
|5
|1
|1
|-
|-
|15
|Craig Cushing
|2
|1
|-
|-
|-
|21
|Wyatt Demmons
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|22
|Silas Socobasin
|2
|1
|-
|-
|-
|24
|Liam Bowen
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|30
|Isiah Lawrence
|14
|4
|-
|6
|6
|32
|Graycen Harkins
|2
|1
|-
|-
|-
|50
|Jacoby Moores
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TOTALS
|41
|13
|2
|9
|9
Jonesport-Beals
|#
|Name
|PTS
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|3
|Maddox Mills
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|4
|Nathaniel Johnson
|13
|-
|3
|4
|4
|5
|John Faulkingham
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|11
|Anderson Alley
|16
|4
|-
|8
|8
|14
|Koben Robinson
|15
|2
|1
|8
|10
|15
|Caleb Geel
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|20
|Bradley Kelley
|2
|1
|-
|-
|-
|21
|James Brasted
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|22
|Ethan Faulkingham
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|30
|Owen Alley
|6
|3
|-
|-
|-
|31
|Nathan Faulkingham
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|34
|Nathaniel Carver
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|35
|Isiah Robinson
|2
|-
|-
|2
|2
|TOTALS
|54
|10
|4
|22
|24
Photos
Jonesport-Beals - Shead Class S Semifinals
Gallery Credit: Chris Popper