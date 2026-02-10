The #3 Jonesport-Beals Royalettes beat the #6 Shead Lady Tigers 43-28 as Mia Mills had a game-high 26 points.

Jonesport-Beals had a 9-7 lead after the 1st Quarter as Mia Mills had 7 points for the Royalettes.

Shead outscored Jonesport-Beals 13-9 in the 2nd Quarter to take a 20-18 lead at the end of the 1st Half.

Jonesport-Beals outscored Shed 6-3 in the 3nd Quarter and led 24-23 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

In the 4th Quarter Mills had 10 points, going 6-8 from the free throw line for Jonesport-Beals. Shead was held to just 4 points.

Jonesport-Beals advances to the Quarterfinals where they will play the winner of #2 Katahdin-#7 Van Buren game on Tuesday, February 17 at 12 Noon.

1 2 3 4 T Shead Girls 7 13 3 5 28 Jonesport-Beals Girls 9 9 6 19 43

Shead

# Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA 1 Izzabella Clark 0 - - - - 4 Abigail Fredette 0 - - - - 5 Danika Howze 4 2 - - 2 10 Makenzie Johnson 0 - - - - 11 Kelsie Sault 0 - - - - 12 Calli Grey 0 - - - - 20 Elizabeth Wilson 0 - - - - 22 Lanyi Harkins 0 - - - - 23 Cassandra Burse 0 - - - - 24 Tanisha Bulmer 11 4 1 - - 32 Kathryn Ingham 0 - - - - 34 Shaylynn Fenderson 4 1 - 2 4 42 Lilliana Thomah 0 - - - - 52 Kearah Barnes 9 4 - 1 1 54 Gracie-Rose Toney 0 - - - - TOTALS 28 11 1 3 7

Jonesport-Beals

# Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA 3 Molly Gray 0 - - - - 10 Makenna Kenney 0 - - - - 11 Lillie Fitzsimmons 0 - - - 2 12 Riley Balicki 9 4 - 1 2 13 Analeigh Beal 0 - - - - 15 Mia Mills 26 7 1 9 12 23 Aspen Alley 6 3 - - 2 24 Reagan Robinson 2 1 - - - 30 Isabella Parker 0 - - - - TOTALS 43 15 1 10 18

