#3 Jonesport-Beals Girls Beat #6 Shead 43-28 [STATS & PHOTOS]
The #3 Jonesport-Beals Royalettes beat the #6 Shead Lady Tigers 43-28 as Mia Mills had a game-high 26 points.
Jonesport-Beals had a 9-7 lead after the 1st Quarter as Mia Mills had 7 points for the Royalettes.
Shead outscored Jonesport-Beals 13-9 in the 2nd Quarter to take a 20-18 lead at the end of the 1st Half.
Jonesport-Beals outscored Shed 6-3 in the 3nd Quarter and led 24-23 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
In the 4th Quarter Mills had 10 points, going 6-8 from the free throw line for Jonesport-Beals. Shead was held to just 4 points.
Jonesport-Beals advances to the Quarterfinals where they will play the winner of #2 Katahdin-#7 Van Buren game on Tuesday, February 17 at 12 Noon.
Check out the Stats
Line Score
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Shead Girls
|7
|13
|3
|5
|28
|Jonesport-Beals Girls
|9
|9
|6
|19
|43
Box Score
Shead
|#
|Name
|PTS
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|1
|Izzabella Clark
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|4
|Abigail Fredette
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|5
|Danika Howze
|4
|2
|-
|-
|2
|10
|Makenzie Johnson
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|11
|Kelsie Sault
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|12
|Calli Grey
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|20
|Elizabeth Wilson
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|22
|Lanyi Harkins
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|23
|Cassandra Burse
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|24
|Tanisha Bulmer
|11
|4
|1
|-
|-
|32
|Kathryn Ingham
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|34
|Shaylynn Fenderson
|4
|1
|-
|2
|4
|42
|Lilliana Thomah
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|52
|Kearah Barnes
|9
|4
|-
|1
|1
|54
|Gracie-Rose Toney
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TOTALS
|28
|11
|1
|3
|7
Jonesport-Beals
|#
|Name
|PTS
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|3
|Molly Gray
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|10
|Makenna Kenney
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|11
|Lillie Fitzsimmons
|0
|-
|-
|-
|2
|12
|Riley Balicki
|9
|4
|-
|1
|2
|13
|Analeigh Beal
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|15
|Mia Mills
|26
|7
|1
|9
|12
|23
|Aspen Alley
|6
|3
|-
|-
|2
|24
|Reagan Robinson
|2
|1
|-
|-
|-
|30
|Isabella Parker
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TOTALS
|43
|15
|1
|10
|18
Check out the photos
Jonesport-Beals vs. Shead Girls
Gallery Credit: Chris Popper