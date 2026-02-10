#3 Jonesport-Beals Girls Beat #6 Shead 43-28 [STATS &#038; PHOTOS]

Photo Chris Popper

The #3 Jonesport-Beals Royalettes beat the #6 Shead Lady Tigers 43-28 as Mia Mills had a game-high 26 points.

Jonesport-Beals had a 9-7 lead after the 1st Quarter as Mia Mills had 7 points for the Royalettes.

Shead outscored Jonesport-Beals 13-9 in the 2nd Quarter to take a 20-18 lead at the end of the 1st Half.

Jonesport-Beals outscored Shed 6-3 in the 3nd Quarter and led 24-23 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

In the 4th Quarter Mills had 10 points, going 6-8 from the free throw line for Jonesport-Beals. Shead was held to just 4 points.

Jonesport-Beals advances to the Quarterfinals where they will play the winner of #2 Katahdin-#7 Van Buren game on Tuesday, February 17 at 12 Noon.

Check out the Stats

Line Score

1234T
Shead Girls7133528
Jonesport-Beals Girls9961943

 

Box Score

Shead

#NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
1Izzabella Clark0----
4Abigail Fredette0----
5Danika Howze42--2
10Makenzie Johnson0----
11Kelsie Sault0----
12Calli Grey0----
20Elizabeth Wilson0----
22Lanyi Harkins0----
23Cassandra Burse0----
24Tanisha Bulmer1141--
32Kathryn Ingham0----
34Shaylynn Fenderson41-24
42Lilliana Thomah0----
52Kearah Barnes94-11
54Gracie-Rose Toney0----
TOTALS2811137

Jonesport-Beals

#NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
3Molly Gray0----
10Makenna Kenney0----
11Lillie Fitzsimmons0---2
12Riley Balicki94-12
13Analeigh Beal0----
15Mia Mills2671912
23Aspen Alley63--2
24Reagan Robinson21---
30Isabella Parker0----
TOTALS431511018

Check out the photos

Jonesport-Beals vs. Shead Girls

The #3 Jonesport Beals Royalettes took on the #6 Shead Lady Tigers in the 2nd game of Tourney 2026 on Tuesday, February 10th

Gallery Credit: Chris Popper

