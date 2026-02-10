#1 Jonesport-Beals Boys Beat #8 Deer Isle-Stonington 77-25 [STATS &#038; PHOTOS]

Photo Chris Popper

The #1 Jonesport-Beals Royals beat the #8 Deer Isle-Stonington Mariners 77-25 on Tuesday night, in the Class S Quarterfinals at the Cross Insurance Center.

Jonesport-Beals raced out to a 26-6 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter, led by Koben Ronson with 12 points.

The Royals outscored the Mariners 15-2 to take a 41-8 lead at the Half.

Jonesport-Beals led 56-18 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

The Royals had 4 players in double figures Koben Robinson had a game-high 19 points. James Brasted had 13 points while Isaiah Robinson had 12 points and Nathaniel Johnson had 10 points. Jonesport-Beals had 9 3-pointrs in the game. Nathaniel Johnson had 3 3's. Brasted had a pair of 3's and Nathaniel Carver, Isaiah Robinson, Anderson Alley and Koben Robinson each had a 3-pointer. The Royals were 12-18 from the free throw line.

Deer Isle was led by Silas Haskell with 6 points and Noah Williams with 5 points. Williams had a 3-pointer. The Mariners were 5-6 from the free throw line.

#1 Jonesport-Beals advances to the Class S semifinals on Tuesday, February 17th at 10:30a.m. when they will play #5 Shead. Shead upset #4 Washburn 50-38.

Stats

Line Score

1234T
Deer Isle Stonington Boys4410725
Jonesport-Beals Boys2615152177

 

Box Score

Deer Isle-Stonington

#NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
0Carson Parker0----
3Harley White0----
4Jaycen Pratt0----
5Noah Williams511--
13Lucas Jones0----
14Brantley Ciomei93-34
15Silas Haskell62-22
20Hunter Ciomei21---
23Corbin Trundy0----
30Emery Jones0----
55Joshua Eaton3-1--
60Jasper Gray0----
TOTALS257256

Jonesport-Beals

#NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
3Maddox Mills0----
4Nathaniel Johnson10-312
5John Faulkingham2--22
11Anderson Alley82111
14Koben Robinson197124
15Caleb Geel21---
20Bradley Kelley41-22
21James Brasted132234
22Ethan Faulkingham0----
30Owen Alley0----
31Nathan Faulkingham21---
34Nathaniel Carver511--
35Isaiah Robinson124113
TOTALS771991218

Photos

#1 Jonesport-Beals vs. #8 Deer Isle Stonington

The #1 Jonesport-Beals Royals took on the #8 Deer Isle-Stonington Mariners in a Class S Quarterfinal at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor on Tuesday, February 10th.

Gallery Credit: Chris Popper

