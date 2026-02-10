#1 Jonesport-Beals Boys Beat #8 Deer Isle-Stonington 77-25 [STATS & PHOTOS]
The #1 Jonesport-Beals Royals beat the #8 Deer Isle-Stonington Mariners 77-25 on Tuesday night, in the Class S Quarterfinals at the Cross Insurance Center.
Jonesport-Beals raced out to a 26-6 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter, led by Koben Ronson with 12 points.
The Royals outscored the Mariners 15-2 to take a 41-8 lead at the Half.
Jonesport-Beals led 56-18 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
The Royals had 4 players in double figures Koben Robinson had a game-high 19 points. James Brasted had 13 points while Isaiah Robinson had 12 points and Nathaniel Johnson had 10 points. Jonesport-Beals had 9 3-pointrs in the game. Nathaniel Johnson had 3 3's. Brasted had a pair of 3's and Nathaniel Carver, Isaiah Robinson, Anderson Alley and Koben Robinson each had a 3-pointer. The Royals were 12-18 from the free throw line.
Deer Isle was led by Silas Haskell with 6 points and Noah Williams with 5 points. Williams had a 3-pointer. The Mariners were 5-6 from the free throw line.
#1 Jonesport-Beals advances to the Class S semifinals on Tuesday, February 17th at 10:30a.m. when they will play #5 Shead. Shead upset #4 Washburn 50-38.
Check out the Stats and Photos
Stats
Line Score
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Deer Isle Stonington Boys
|4
|4
|10
|7
|25
|Jonesport-Beals Boys
|26
|15
|15
|21
|77
Box Score
Deer Isle-Stonington
|#
|Name
|PTS
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|0
|Carson Parker
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|3
|Harley White
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|4
|Jaycen Pratt
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|5
|Noah Williams
|5
|1
|1
|-
|-
|13
|Lucas Jones
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|14
|Brantley Ciomei
|9
|3
|-
|3
|4
|15
|Silas Haskell
|6
|2
|-
|2
|2
|20
|Hunter Ciomei
|2
|1
|-
|-
|-
|23
|Corbin Trundy
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|30
|Emery Jones
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|55
|Joshua Eaton
|3
|-
|1
|-
|-
|60
|Jasper Gray
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TOTALS
|25
|7
|2
|5
|6
Jonesport-Beals
|#
|Name
|PTS
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|3
|Maddox Mills
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|4
|Nathaniel Johnson
|10
|-
|3
|1
|2
|5
|John Faulkingham
|2
|-
|-
|2
|2
|11
|Anderson Alley
|8
|2
|1
|1
|1
|14
|Koben Robinson
|19
|7
|1
|2
|4
|15
|Caleb Geel
|2
|1
|-
|-
|-
|20
|Bradley Kelley
|4
|1
|-
|2
|2
|21
|James Brasted
|13
|2
|2
|3
|4
|22
|Ethan Faulkingham
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|30
|Owen Alley
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|31
|Nathan Faulkingham
|2
|1
|-
|-
|-
|34
|Nathaniel Carver
|5
|1
|1
|-
|-
|35
|Isaiah Robinson
|12
|4
|1
|1
|3
|TOTALS
|77
|19
|9
|12
|18
Photos
#1 Jonesport-Beals vs. #8 Deer Isle Stonington
Gallery Credit: Chris Popper