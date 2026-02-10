The #1 Jonesport-Beals Royals beat the #8 Deer Isle-Stonington Mariners 77-25 on Tuesday night, in the Class S Quarterfinals at the Cross Insurance Center.

Jonesport-Beals raced out to a 26-6 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter, led by Koben Ronson with 12 points.

The Royals outscored the Mariners 15-2 to take a 41-8 lead at the Half.

Jonesport-Beals led 56-18 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

The Royals had 4 players in double figures Koben Robinson had a game-high 19 points. James Brasted had 13 points while Isaiah Robinson had 12 points and Nathaniel Johnson had 10 points. Jonesport-Beals had 9 3-pointrs in the game. Nathaniel Johnson had 3 3's. Brasted had a pair of 3's and Nathaniel Carver, Isaiah Robinson, Anderson Alley and Koben Robinson each had a 3-pointer. The Royals were 12-18 from the free throw line.

Deer Isle was led by Silas Haskell with 6 points and Noah Williams with 5 points. Williams had a 3-pointer. The Mariners were 5-6 from the free throw line.

#1 Jonesport-Beals advances to the Class S semifinals on Tuesday, February 17th at 10:30a.m. when they will play #5 Shead. Shead upset #4 Washburn 50-38.

Check out the Stats and Photos

Stats

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Deer Isle Stonington Boys 4 4 10 7 25 Jonesport-Beals Boys 26 15 15 21 77

Box Score

Deer Isle-Stonington

# Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA 0 Carson Parker 0 - - - - 3 Harley White 0 - - - - 4 Jaycen Pratt 0 - - - - 5 Noah Williams 5 1 1 - - 13 Lucas Jones 0 - - - - 14 Brantley Ciomei 9 3 - 3 4 15 Silas Haskell 6 2 - 2 2 20 Hunter Ciomei 2 1 - - - 23 Corbin Trundy 0 - - - - 30 Emery Jones 0 - - - - 55 Joshua Eaton 3 - 1 - - 60 Jasper Gray 0 - - - - TOTALS 25 7 2 5 6

Jonesport-Beals

# Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA 3 Maddox Mills 0 - - - - 4 Nathaniel Johnson 10 - 3 1 2 5 John Faulkingham 2 - - 2 2 11 Anderson Alley 8 2 1 1 1 14 Koben Robinson 19 7 1 2 4 15 Caleb Geel 2 1 - - - 20 Bradley Kelley 4 1 - 2 2 21 James Brasted 13 2 2 3 4 22 Ethan Faulkingham 0 - - - - 30 Owen Alley 0 - - - - 31 Nathan Faulkingham 2 1 - - - 34 Nathaniel Carver 5 1 1 - - 35 Isaiah Robinson 12 4 1 1 3 TOTALS 77 19 9 12 18

Photos