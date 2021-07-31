Jonesport, Bucksport Advance To Town Of The Year 2021 Final

In the first round of this year's competition, Jonesport and Bucksport earned the top-2 seeds by finishing atop the Downeast and Acadia Regions, respectively.

Now, they will be the final two towns vying for the Town of the Year 2021 title.

Jonesport rolled into the championship week, claiming nearly 63% of the vote in their semifinal match-up vs. 2019 Town of the Year Greenville. Bucksport, meanwhile, had a much tougher battle against Belfast, but the 2018 and 2019 Town of the Year runner-ups edged Belfast with 50.3% of the vote.

Voting for this year's final will begin Monday (8/2) at noon and run until Friday (8/6) at noon.