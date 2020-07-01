July 1st Headlines And Highlights On The Morning Line

We get our day started the right way with Wayne, Greg, and Jeff as we get you caught up on all of the sports notes from around the world.

Getty Images

We give you the latest details on COVID-19 test results for the NBA and what the league is planning to do about those tests and will it impact the restart of the second season?

We tell you what MLB has decided about positive COVID-19 tests, and how the Minor League Baseball season is canceled for 2020.

Getty Images

The solicitation of prostituion case against Robert Kraft was heard by a trio of judges in Florida yesterday, we explain the details.

Getty Images

A world boxing title fight with three belts on the line was rescheduled from May to September, we let you know the matchup and more.

Getty Images

And there was a mistake at a casino in Las Vegas that led to people cashing in about a quarter of a million dollars, those tickets are being investigated, we will tell you what happened.

We also check in with the Tuesday results and the Wednesday scores of the baseball games being played in Taiwan, Korea, and Japan.

It's all here, everything you need to know to get your day underway is in The Morning Line Headlines and Highlights.