KVAC Class A, Class B and C All-Conference and All-Academic Cheering Teams
The Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference released their Class A, Class B and Class C All-Conference and All-Academic Cheering Teams for the 2023-24 seasons. Congratulations to all!
|KVAC Class A Cheering All Conference
|First Team
|First Name
|Last Name
|School
|Nevaeh
|Jones
|Bangor HS
|Lydia
|Hand
|Brewer HS
|Ava
|Ciriello
|Edward Little HS
|Sophie
|Clough
|Hampden Academy
|Reese
|Maynard
|Lewiston HS
|Kelsea
|Anderson
|Lewiston HS
|Allison
|Lavallee
|Lewiston HS
|Brealynn
|Record
|Oxford Hills Comp. HS
|Jaidyn
|Daigle
|Oxford Hills Comp. HS
|Scarlett
|Tremblay
|Skowhegan Area HS
|Second Team
|First Name
|Last Name
|School
|Grace
|Muffett
|Bangor HS
|Trinity
|Vance
|Brewer HS
|Rilee
|Fournier
|Edward Little HS
|Trinity
|Grant
|Hampden Academy
|Jersey
|Cunningham
|Lewiston HS
|Adriana
|Mills
|Oxford Hills Comp. HS
|Twyla
|Hodgdon-Wagg
|Skowhegan Area HS
|Coach of the Year:
|Matt Hanley
|Lewiston HS
|KVAC Class A & AA Cheering All Academic
|First Name
|Last Name
|School
|Josie
|Benner
|Brewer High School
|Madeleine
|Albert
|Lewiston High School
|Kelsea
|Anderson
|Lewiston High School
|Ava
|Blanchette
|Lewiston High School
|Allison
|Lavallee
|Lewiston High School
|Gabrielle
|Thomas
|Lewiston High School
|Adriana
|Mills
|Oxford Hills Comp. HS
|KVAC Class B Cheering All Conference
|First Team
|First Name
|Last Name
|School
|Marina
|Bannister
|Belfast Area HS
|Carmina
|Fortin
|Cony HS
|Josslyn
|Ouellette
|Erskine Academy
|Aubrey
|Daigle
|Gardiner Area HS
|Olivia
|Moore
|Lawrence HS
|Madelyne
|Keneborus
|Leavitt Area HS
|Jennifer
|Campbell
|Lincoln Academy
|Caleigh
|Chase
|MCI
|Jennika
|Schumann
|Medomak Valley HS
|Heather
|Schutt
|Morse HS
|Kailey
|Starbird
|Mt. Blue HS
|Jenna
|Pond
|Mt. Blue HS
|Jocelyn
|Thompson
|Mt. View HS
|Emily
|Richard
|Nokomis Regional HS
|Curtis
|Hall
|Oceanside HS
|Jocelyn
|Poulliot
|Waterville/Messalonskee
|Harper
|McCullough
|Winslow HS
|Allyson
|Spencer
|Winslow HS
|Maya
|Vellieux
|Winslow HS
|Second Team
|First Name
|Last Name
|School
|Elijah
|Agbuya
|Belfast Area HS
|Madeline
|Bilodeau
|Cony HS
|Addison
|Mort
|Erskine Academy
|Liliana
|Ocasio
|Gardiner Area HS
|Alexis
|Harding
|Lawrence HS
|Ryleigh
|Green
|Leavitt Area HS
|Sarah
|Prior
|Lincoln Academy
|Grace
|Cunningham
|MCI
|Ella
|McClean
|Medomak Valley HS
|Anna
|Booth
|Morse HS
|Anglee
|Brewer
|Mt. Blue HS
|Kaylee
|Hamilton
|Mt.View HS
|Alexis
|White
|Nokomis Regional HS
|Sophia
|Clayton
|Oceanside HS
|Hannah
|King
|Waterville/Messalonskee
|Tayia
|Ware
|Winslow HS
|Coach of the Year:
|Amy Davidson
|Winslow HS
|KVAC Class B &C Cheering All Academic
|First Name
|Last Name
|School
|Marina
|Bannister
|Belfast Area High School
|Elijah
|Dominic-Agbuya
|Belfast Area High School
|Annabelle
|Lisa
|Belfast Area High School
|Natalie
|Brown
|Cony HS
|Alyssa
|Calder
|Leavitt Area HS
|Ryliegh
|Green
|Leavitt Area HS
|Madelyne
|Keneborus
|Leavitt Area HS
|Isiah
|Towns
|Leavitt Area HS
|Delane
|Le
|Lincoln Academy
|Alesha
|Burnham
|Maine Central Institute
|Ashley
|Hwang
|Maine Central Institute
|Madelyne
|Kim
|Maine Central Institute
|Summer
|Kim
|Maine Central Institute
|Gigi
|Ouellette
|Maine Central Institute
|Lara
|Garcia
|Mt. Blue High School
|Madalynn
|Nickerson
|Nokomis Regional High
|Jillian
|Barnard
|Oceanside High School
|Allyson
|Spencer
|Winslow High School