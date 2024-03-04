KVAC Class A, Class B and C All-Conference and All-Academic Cheering Teams

The Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference released their Class A, Class B and Class C All-Conference and All-Academic Cheering Teams for the 2023-24 seasons. Congratulations to all!

KVAC Class A Cheering All Conference First Team First Name Last Name School Nevaeh Jones Bangor HS Lydia Hand Brewer HS Ava Ciriello Edward Little HS Sophie Clough Hampden Academy Reese Maynard Lewiston HS Kelsea Anderson Lewiston HS Allison Lavallee Lewiston HS Brealynn Record Oxford Hills Comp. HS Jaidyn Daigle Oxford Hills Comp. HS Scarlett Tremblay Skowhegan Area HS Second Team First Name Last Name School Grace Muffett Bangor HS Trinity Vance Brewer HS Rilee Fournier Edward Little HS Trinity Grant Hampden Academy Jersey Cunningham Lewiston HS Adriana Mills Oxford Hills Comp. HS Twyla Hodgdon-Wagg Skowhegan Area HS Coach of the Year: Matt Hanley Lewiston HS KVAC Class A & AA Cheering All Academic First Name Last Name School Josie Benner Brewer High School Madeleine Albert Lewiston High School Kelsea Anderson Lewiston High School Ava Blanchette Lewiston High School Allison Lavallee Lewiston High School Gabrielle Thomas Lewiston High School Adriana Mills Oxford Hills Comp. HS