KVAC Class A, Class B and C All-Conference and All-Academic Cheering Teams

Photo Chris Popper

The Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference released their Class A, Class B and Class C All-Conference and All-Academic Cheering Teams for the 2023-24 seasons. Congratulations to all!

KVAC Class A Cheering All Conference 
First Team   
First NameLast NameSchool
NevaehJonesBangor HS
LydiaHandBrewer HS
AvaCirielloEdward Little HS
SophieCloughHampden Academy
ReeseMaynardLewiston HS
KelseaAndersonLewiston HS
AllisonLavalleeLewiston HS
BrealynnRecordOxford Hills Comp. HS
JaidynDaigleOxford Hills Comp. HS
ScarlettTremblaySkowhegan Area HS
Second Team   
First NameLast NameSchool
GraceMuffettBangor HS
TrinityVanceBrewer HS
RileeFournierEdward Little HS
TrinityGrantHampden Academy
JerseyCunninghamLewiston HS
AdrianaMillsOxford Hills Comp. HS
TwylaHodgdon-WaggSkowhegan Area HS
Coach of the Year:Matt HanleyLewiston HS
KVAC Class A & AA Cheering All Academic
First NameLast NameSchool
JosieBennerBrewer High School
MadeleineAlbertLewiston High School
KelseaAndersonLewiston High School
AvaBlanchetteLewiston High School
AllisonLavalleeLewiston High School
GabrielleThomasLewiston High School
AdrianaMillsOxford Hills Comp. HS

 

KVAC Class B Cheering All Conference 
First Team   
First NameLast NameSchool
MarinaBannisterBelfast Area HS
CarminaFortinCony HS
JosslynOuelletteErskine Academy
AubreyDaigleGardiner Area HS
OliviaMooreLawrence HS
MadelyneKeneborusLeavitt Area HS
JenniferCampbellLincoln Academy
CaleighChaseMCI
JennikaSchumannMedomak Valley HS
HeatherSchuttMorse HS
KaileyStarbirdMt. Blue HS
JennaPondMt. Blue HS
JocelynThompsonMt. View HS
EmilyRichardNokomis Regional HS
CurtisHallOceanside HS
JocelynPoulliotWaterville/Messalonskee
HarperMcCulloughWinslow HS
AllysonSpencerWinslow HS
MayaVellieuxWinslow HS
Second Team   
First NameLast NameSchool
ElijahAgbuyaBelfast Area HS
MadelineBilodeauCony HS
AddisonMortErskine Academy
LilianaOcasioGardiner Area HS
AlexisHardingLawrence HS
RyleighGreenLeavitt Area HS
SarahPriorLincoln Academy
GraceCunninghamMCI
EllaMcCleanMedomak Valley HS
AnnaBoothMorse HS
AngleeBrewerMt. Blue HS
KayleeHamiltonMt.View HS
AlexisWhiteNokomis Regional HS
SophiaClaytonOceanside HS
HannahKingWaterville/Messalonskee
TayiaWareWinslow HS
Coach of the Year:Amy DavidsonWinslow HS
KVAC Class B &C Cheering All Academic
First NameLast NameSchool
MarinaBannisterBelfast Area High School
ElijahDominic-AgbuyaBelfast Area High School
AnnabelleLisaBelfast Area High School
NatalieBrownCony HS
AlyssaCalderLeavitt Area HS
RylieghGreenLeavitt Area HS
MadelyneKeneborusLeavitt Area HS
IsiahTownsLeavitt Area HS
DelaneLeLincoln Academy
AleshaBurnhamMaine Central Institute
AshleyHwangMaine Central Institute
MadelyneKimMaine Central Institute
SummerKimMaine Central Institute
GigiOuelletteMaine Central Institute
LaraGarciaMt. Blue High School
MadalynnNickersonNokomis Regional High
JillianBarnardOceanside High School
AllysonSpencerWinslow High School
