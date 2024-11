KVAC Girls and Boys Class A and Class B All-Conference and All-Academic Cross Country Team

The Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference (KVAC) released their Girls and Boys Class A and Class B All-Conference and All-Academic Cross Country Teams. Congratulations to all!

KVAC CLASS A GIRLS X-COUNTRY ALL CONFERENCE 1ST TEAM FIRST NAME LAST NAME HIGH SCHOOL Addison Elliott Hampden Academy Gretchen Plant Hampden Academy Nora McCourt Mt. Blue Cassie Middleton Camden Hills Sofie Rueter Bangor Anleigh Stevens Hampden Academy Siena Scordino Camden Hills KVAC Class A Girls Runner of the Year: Addison Elliott, Hampden Academy KVAC Class A Girls Coach of the Year: Danielle Johnson, Hampden Academy 2nd Team FIRST NAME LAST NAME HIGH SCHOOL Kaliyah Saunders Bangor Natalia Charles Hampden Academy Emily Kneser Hampden Academy Allie VanRyn Camden Hills Faye Hildreth Camden Hills Cara Rothwell Camden Hills Ellie Gilman Brunswick Isabella Anderson Camden Hills 2024 KVAC Class A Girls X-Country All Academic First Name Last Name High School Abigail Bergmark Bangor High School Jenna Elkadi Bangor High School Sofie Rueter Bangor High School Nadine Albaugh Brunswick High School Molly Bennett Brunswick High School Eleanor Gilman Brunswick High School Felicity Jackson Brunswick High School Maya Koerber-Marx Brunswick High School Rosa McCausland Brunswick High School Freida Pelletier-Camacho Brunswick High School Isabella Anderson Camden HIlls Regional High School Cassie Middleton Camden HIlls Regional High School Lucinda O'Brien Camden HIlls Regional High School Amelia Porter Camden HIlls Regional High School Matilda Schroeder Camden HIlls Regional High School Piper Urey Camden HIlls Regional High School Natalia Charles Hampden Academy Emily Kneser Hampden Academy Anleigh Stevens Hampden Academy Annie Spurr Lewiston H.S. Brynne Barron Messalonskee High School Adriana Katz Messalonskee High School Ashley Leach Messalonskee High School Evelyn Goudreau Mt. Ararat High School Carly Satterfield Mt. Ararat High School Abigail Sullivan Mt. Ararat High School Eleanor Young Mt. Ararat High School Astrid Jones Mt. Blue Lucy Knowles Mt. Blue Nora McCourt Mt. Blue Adelaide Harthorne Oxford Hills Emily Sanborn Oxford Hills Lauren Hewson Oxford Hills Michela Provost Skowhegan High School

KVAC CLASS B GIRLS X-COUNTRY ALL CONFERENCE 1ST TEAM FIRST NAME LAST NAME HIGH SCHOOL Haley Martson Leavitt Ava Collamore Medomak Valley Dylan Burmeister Lincoln Academy Frida Wright Morse Amber Pendleton Medomak Valley Caroline Luchies Morse Loralie Grady Cony KVAC Class B Girls Runner of the Year: Haley Marston, Leavitt KVAC Class B Girls Coach of the Year: Brent Luchies, Morse 2nd Team FIRST NAME LAST NAME HIGH SCHOOL Lily Forrester Morse Zoe Avery Morse Hallie Coots Nokomis Chloe Anderson Lincoln Academy Kaylee Collamore Medomak Valley Addison Pellerin Winslow Isabel Chabot Morse 2024 KVAC Class B Girls X-Country All Academic First Name Last Name High School Estella Sprague Belfast Area HS Abby Clark Cony Tenny Denno Cony Loralie Grady Cony Thea Kanaris Cony Anabelle Orth Cony Marcail Michaud Gardiner Area High School Taryn Nichols Gardiner Area High School Paige Goodwin Lawrence Kaylie Smith Lawrence Chabot Annabelle Leavitt Area High School Merrill Charlotte Leavitt Area High School Dylan Burmeister Lincoln Academy Emma Castonia Lincoln Academy Tessa McNamara Lincoln Academy Arsen Mikaelyan Lincoln Academy Lilly Rosa Lincoln Academy Amber Pendleton Medomak Valley Orla Murphy Nokomis Regional High Victoria Edwards Oceanside High School Greta Limberger Waterville High School Addison Pellerin Winslow High School Tealah Ward Winslow High School 2024 KVAC Class C Girls X-Country All Academic First Name Last Name High School Hyewon No Maine Central Institute

KVAC CLASS A BOYS X-COUNTRY ALL CONFERENCE 1ST TEAM FIRST NAME LAST NAME HIGH SCHOOL Tim Collins Hampden Academy Enzo Giampaolo Lewiston Asher Valentine Hampden Academy Henri McCourt Mt. Blue Calvin Vincent Edward Little Lucas Hutchinson Oxford Hills Beckett Cote Messalonskee KVAC Class A Boys Runner of the Year: Tim Collins, Hampden Academy KVAC Class A Boys Coach of the Year: Danielle Johnson, Hampden Academy 2ND TEAM FIRST NAME LAST NAME HIGH SCHOOL Walker Hedrich Camden Hills Jack Scott Hampden Academy Pierce Coughlin Messalonskee Sam Tooley Camden Hills Will Meyer Camden Hills Samuel Bergmark Bangor Maxwell Thompson Bangor Sam Cashman Brunswick Jonathan Koehler Brunswick 2024 KVAC Boys Class A X-Country All Academic First Name Last Name High School Parker Ashfield Bangor High School Noah Vallor Brewer High School Trevor Campbell Brunswick High School Sam Cashman Brunswick High School Gabe Eaton Brunswick High School Jonathan Koehler Brunswick High School Brendan Ledwick Brunswick High School Marshall Wall Brunswick High School Walker Hedrich Camden HIlls Regional High School Benjamin Pike Camden HIlls Regional High School Gavin Anderson Edward Little Declan Howe Edward Little Joe LeBlanc Edward Little Quinn St. Peter Scott Edward Little Kai Thistle Edward Little Connor Kielbasa Hampden Academy Casey Nelson Hampden Academy Beckett Cote Messalonskee High School Pierce Coughlin Messalonskee High School Eli Burt Mt. Ararat High School Noah Civiello Mt. Blue Elijah Hoeft Mt. Blue Henri McCourt Mt. Blue Noah Kissell Oxford Hills

KVAC CLASS B BOYS X-COUNTRY ALL CONFERENCE 1ST TEAM FIRST NAME LAST NAME HIGH SCHOOL Levi Riggs Morse Tristan Hughes Belfast Owen Card Lincoln Academy Jeffrey Flees Waterville Wyatt Smith Morse Thomas Mickael Lincoln Academy Isaiah Sabean Cony KVAC Class B Boys Runner of the Year: Levi Riggs, Morse KVAC Class B Boys Coach of the Year: Brent Luchies, Morse 2ND TEAM FIRST NAME LAST NAME HIGH SCHOOL Ren Kauffunger Morse Otto Hibl Morse Nathanael Clark Lincoln Academy Elijah Jakubisn Nokomis Alva Gandler Lincoln Academy Alden Fitzgerald Ward Lincoln Academy Michael Ryan Morse 2024 KVAC Boys Class B X-Country All Academic First Name Last Name High School Tristan Hughes Belfast Area HS Luke Lajoie Cony Ethan Vose Cony Brady Desmond Erskine Academy Matthew Menchen Lawrence Noah Young Lawrence Jack Brune Morse High School Declan Wright Morse High School

Get our free mobile app