The #2 Hampden Academy Lady Broncos beat #1 Mt. Ararat 33-26 on Friday night, February 20th to win the Northern Maine Class A Regional Championship at the Augusta Civic Center.

Photo Angela Ellingwood Photo Angela Ellingwood loading...

Mt. Ararat led 8-7 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 15-12 at the end of the 1st Half. The Lady Broncos outscored Mt. Ararat 11-5 in the 3rd Quarter to take a 23-20 lead.

Hampden Academy was led by Naia Studley with 10 points and Aubrey Shaw who also had 10 points. Studley and Shaw each had a 3-pointer. Eve Wiles had 8 points and a 3-pointer. The Lady Broncos were 10-20 from the free throw line.

Mt. Ararat was led by Julianna Allen with 15 points including a 3-pointr. Cali Leclair and Maeve Acker each had a 3-pointer. Mt. Ararat was 5-12 from the free throw line.

Hampden Academy will play the winner of the Cheverus-South Portland Class A Southern Maine Final in the State Championship on Saturday, February 28th at 6:05 p.m. at the Cross Insurance Arena in Porltand.

Check out the Stats.

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Hampden Academy Girls 7 5 11 10 33 Mt. Ararat Girls 8 7 5 6 26

Box Score

Hampden Academy

# Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA 5 Naia Studley 10 1 1 5 8 10 Mallory Lausier 2 1 - - - 11 Chloe Watson 0 - - - - 12 Eve Wiles 8 1 1 3 4 13 Delia Rich 0 - - - - 15 Marlaina Roberts 0 - - - - 21 Aubrey Shaw 10 3 1 1 4 22 Ella Higgins 0 - - - - 23 Grace Labree 1 - - 1 2 25 Gracyn Haskell 0 - - - - 30 Paige Richard 0 - - - - 32 Zoe Higgins 0 - - - - 33 Lily Blanchard 0 - - - - 35 Kate Adams 2 1 - - 2 TOTALS 33 7 3 10 20

Mt. Ararat

# Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA 3 Halie Ruff 0 - - - - 4 Jaelyn Jensen 0 - - - - 5 Avery Elliott 0 - - - - 10 Jenna Jensen 3 1 - 1 2 11 Julianna Allen 15 5 1 2 6 12 Hannah Hunt 0 - - - - 13 Izzy Oâ€™Banyel 0 - - - - 15 Cali Leclair 3 - 1 - - 20 Emma Graffam 0 - - - - 23 Kayleigh Wagg 2 - - 2 4 24 Josie Jensen 0 - - - - 25 Maeve Acker 3 - 1 - - TOTALS 26 6 3 5 12