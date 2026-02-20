#2 Hampden Academy Girls Beat #1 Mt. Ararat 33-26 to Win Northern Maine Class A Title
The #2 Hampden Academy Lady Broncos beat #1 Mt. Ararat 33-26 on Friday night, February 20th to win the Northern Maine Class A Regional Championship at the Augusta Civic Center.
Mt. Ararat led 8-7 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 15-12 at the end of the 1st Half. The Lady Broncos outscored Mt. Ararat 11-5 in the 3rd Quarter to take a 23-20 lead.
Hampden Academy was led by Naia Studley with 10 points and Aubrey Shaw who also had 10 points. Studley and Shaw each had a 3-pointer. Eve Wiles had 8 points and a 3-pointer. The Lady Broncos were 10-20 from the free throw line.
Mt. Ararat was led by Julianna Allen with 15 points including a 3-pointr. Cali Leclair and Maeve Acker each had a 3-pointer. Mt. Ararat was 5-12 from the free throw line.
Hampden Academy will play the winner of the Cheverus-South Portland Class A Southern Maine Final in the State Championship on Saturday, February 28th at 6:05 p.m. at the Cross Insurance Arena in Porltand.
Check out the Stats.
Line Score
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Hampden Academy Girls
|7
|5
|11
|10
|33
|Mt. Ararat Girls
|8
|7
|5
|6
|26
Box Score
Hampden Academy
|#
|Name
|PTS
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|5
|Naia Studley
|10
|1
|1
|5
|8
|10
|Mallory Lausier
|2
|1
|-
|-
|-
|11
|Chloe Watson
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|12
|Eve Wiles
|8
|1
|1
|3
|4
|13
|Delia Rich
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|15
|Marlaina Roberts
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|21
|Aubrey Shaw
|10
|3
|1
|1
|4
|22
|Ella Higgins
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|23
|Grace Labree
|1
|-
|-
|1
|2
|25
|Gracyn Haskell
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|30
|Paige Richard
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|32
|Zoe Higgins
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|33
|Lily Blanchard
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|35
|Kate Adams
|2
|1
|-
|-
|2
|TOTALS
|33
|7
|3
|10
|20
Mt. Ararat
|#
|Name
|PTS
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|3
|Halie Ruff
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|4
|Jaelyn Jensen
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|5
|Avery Elliott
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|10
|Jenna Jensen
|3
|1
|-
|1
|2
|11
|Julianna Allen
|15
|5
|1
|2
|6
|12
|Hannah Hunt
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|13
|Izzy Oâ€™Banyel
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|15
|Cali Leclair
|3
|-
|1
|-
|-
|20
|Emma Graffam
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|23
|Kayleigh Wagg
|2
|-
|-
|2
|4
|24
|Josie Jensen
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|25
|Maeve Acker
|3
|-
|1
|-
|-
|TOTALS
|26
|6
|3
|5
|12