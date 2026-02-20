#2 Hampden Academy Girls Beat #1 Mt. Ararat 33-26 to Win Northern Maine Class A Title

#2 Hampden Academy Girls Beat #1 Mt. Ararat 33-26 to Win Northern Maine Class A Title

Photo Angela Ellingwood

The #2 Hampden Academy Lady Broncos beat #1 Mt. Ararat 33-26 on Friday night, February 20th to win the Northern Maine Class A Regional Championship at the Augusta Civic Center.

Photo Angela Ellingwood
loading...

Mt. Ararat led 8-7 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 15-12 at the end of the 1st Half. The Lady Broncos outscored Mt. Ararat 11-5 in the 3rd Quarter to take a 23-20 lead.

Hampden Academy was led by Naia Studley with 10 points and Aubrey Shaw who also had 10 points. Studley and Shaw each had a 3-pointer. Eve Wiles had 8 points and a 3-pointer. The Lady Broncos were 10-20 from the free throw line.

Mt. Ararat was led by Julianna Allen with 15 points including a 3-pointr. Cali Leclair and Maeve Acker each had a 3-pointer. Mt. Ararat was 5-12 from the free throw line.

Hampden Academy will play the winner of the Cheverus-South Portland Class A Southern Maine Final in the State Championship on Saturday, February 28th at 6:05 p.m. at the Cross Insurance Arena in Porltand.

Check out the Stats.

Line Score

1234T
Hampden Academy Girls75111033
Mt. Ararat Girls875626

 

Box Score

Hampden Academy

#NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
5Naia Studley101158
10Mallory Lausier21---
11Chloe Watson0----
12Eve Wiles81134
13Delia Rich0----
15Marlaina Roberts0----
21Aubrey Shaw103114
22Ella Higgins0----
23Grace Labree1--12
25Gracyn Haskell0----
30Paige Richard0----
32Zoe Higgins0----
33Lily Blanchard0----
35Kate Adams21--2
TOTALS33731020

Mt. Ararat

#NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
3Halie Ruff0----
4Jaelyn Jensen0----
5Avery Elliott0----
10Jenna Jensen31-12
11Julianna Allen155126
12Hannah Hunt0----
13Izzy Oâ€™Banyel0----
15Cali Leclair3-1--
20Emma Graffam0----
23Kayleigh Wagg2--24
24Josie Jensen0----
25Maeve Acker3-1--
TOTALS2663512
92.9 The Ticket logo
Get our free mobile app
Categories: Girls Basketball, High School Basketball, High School Basketball Tournament, High School Sports

More From 92.9 The Ticket