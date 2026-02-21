#4 PVHS Lady Howlers Beat #2 Machias 53-37 to Win Northern Maine Class D Regional Championship [STATS & PHOTOS]
The #4 Penobscot Valley High School Lady Howlers beat #2 Machias 53-37 to win the Northern Maine Class D Regional Championship on Saturday afternoon, February 21st.
PVHS raced out to a 19-5 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter. The Lady Howlers ere led by Brooklynn Raymond with 8 points, Lila Cummings with 6 points and Rylee Moulton with 5 points.
PVHS outscored Machias 11-8 in the 2nd Quarter to take a 28-13 lead at the Half.
Machias outscored PVHS 14-13 in the 3rd Quarter, but tailed 41-27.
PVHS was led by Brooklynn Raymond with 19 points including 4 3-pointers. Lila Cummings had 12 points; Rylee Moulton had 9 points including a 3-pointer. The Lady Howlers were 3-4 from the free throw line.
Machias was led by Loretta Richardson with 13 points including a 3-pointer. Olivia Reynolds had 9 points. Aubrey Woods had 9 points with a 3-pointer. The Lady Howlers were 7-11 from the free throw line.
PVHS will play #1 Mt. Abram in the Class D State Finals at the Augusta Civic Center on Saturday, February 28th at 2:30 p.m.
Check out the stats and photos
Line Score
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Penobscot Valley Girls
|19
|9
|13
|12
|53
|Machias Girls
|5
|8
|14
|10
|37
Box Score
PVHS
|#
|Name
|PTS
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|2
|Brooklynn Raymond
|19
|3
|4
|1
|2
|3
|Rylee Moulton
|9
|3
|1
|-
|-
|4
|McKenna Ireland
|8
|3
|-
|2
|2
|10
|Charlotte Brochu
|2
|1
|-
|-
|-
|12
|Casey Loring
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|13
|Nicole Solomon
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|20
|Lila Cummings
|12
|6
|-
|-
|-
|30
|Julia LeBrub
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|31
|Abby Farley
|3
|-
|1
|-
|-
|32
|Paxtyn King
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TOTALS
|53
|16
|6
|3
|4
Machias
|#
|Name
|PTS
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|1
|Leah Libby
|4
|1
|-
|2
|2
|4
|Justina Smith
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|5
|Maleah Rhodes
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|10
|Felicity Kelley
|1
|-
|-
|1
|1
|12
|Braelyn Avery
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|13
|Layla Wright
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|14
|Loretta Richardson
|13
|4
|1
|2
|5
|15
|Cassandra Dahl
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|22
|Olivia Reynolds
|10
|5
|-
|-
|-
|23
|Aubrey Woods
|9
|2
|1
|2
|3
|TOTALS
|37
|12
|2
|7
|11
Photos
PVHS-Machias Girls Regional Class D Final
Gallery Credit: Chris Popper