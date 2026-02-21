The #4 Penobscot Valley High School Lady Howlers beat #2 Machias 53-37 to win the Northern Maine Class D Regional Championship on Saturday afternoon, February 21st.

PVHS raced out to a 19-5 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter. The Lady Howlers ere led by Brooklynn Raymond with 8 points, Lila Cummings with 6 points and Rylee Moulton with 5 points.

PVHS outscored Machias 11-8 in the 2nd Quarter to take a 28-13 lead at the Half.

Machias outscored PVHS 14-13 in the 3rd Quarter, but tailed 41-27.

PVHS was led by Brooklynn Raymond with 19 points including 4 3-pointers. Lila Cummings had 12 points; Rylee Moulton had 9 points including a 3-pointer. The Lady Howlers were 3-4 from the free throw line.

Machias was led by Loretta Richardson with 13 points including a 3-pointer. Olivia Reynolds had 9 points. Aubrey Woods had 9 points with a 3-pointer. The Lady Howlers were 7-11 from the free throw line.

PVHS will play #1 Mt. Abram in the Class D State Finals at the Augusta Civic Center on Saturday, February 28th at 2:30 p.m.

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Penobscot Valley Girls 19 9 13 12 53 Machias Girls 5 8 14 10 37

Box Score

PVHS

# Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA 2 Brooklynn Raymond 19 3 4 1 2 3 Rylee Moulton 9 3 1 - - 4 McKenna Ireland 8 3 - 2 2 10 Charlotte Brochu 2 1 - - - 12 Casey Loring 0 - - - - 13 Nicole Solomon 0 - - - - 20 Lila Cummings 12 6 - - - 30 Julia LeBrub 0 - - - - 31 Abby Farley 3 - 1 - - 32 Paxtyn King 0 - - - - TOTALS 53 16 6 3 4

Machias

# Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA 1 Leah Libby 4 1 - 2 2 4 Justina Smith 0 - - - - 5 Maleah Rhodes 0 - - - - 10 Felicity Kelley 1 - - 1 1 12 Braelyn Avery 0 - - - - 13 Layla Wright 0 - - - - 14 Loretta Richardson 13 4 1 2 5 15 Cassandra Dahl 0 - - - - 22 Olivia Reynolds 10 5 - - - 23 Aubrey Woods 9 2 1 2 3 TOTALS 37 12 2 7 11

Photos