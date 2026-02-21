#4 PVHS Lady Howlers Beat #2 Machias 53-37 to Win Northern Maine Class D Regional Championship [STATS &#038; PHOTOS]

Photo Chris Popper

The #4 Penobscot Valley High School Lady Howlers beat #2 Machias 53-37 to win the Northern Maine Class D Regional Championship on Saturday afternoon, February 21st.

PVHS raced out to a 19-5 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter. The Lady Howlers ere led by Brooklynn Raymond with 8 points, Lila Cummings with 6 points and Rylee Moulton with 5 points.

PVHS outscored Machias 11-8 in the 2nd Quarter to take a 28-13 lead at the Half.

Machias outscored PVHS 14-13 in the 3rd Quarter, but tailed 41-27.

PVHS was led by Brooklynn Raymond with 19 points including 4 3-pointers. Lila Cummings had 12 points; Rylee Moulton had 9 points including a 3-pointer. The Lady Howlers were 3-4 from the free throw line.

Machias was led by Loretta Richardson with 13 points including a 3-pointer. Olivia Reynolds had 9 points. Aubrey Woods had 9 points with a 3-pointer. The Lady Howlers were 7-11 from the free throw line.

PVHS will play #1 Mt. Abram in the Class D State Finals at the Augusta Civic Center on Saturday, February 28th at 2:30 p.m.

Check out the stats and photos

Line Score

1234T
Penobscot Valley Girls199131253
Machias Girls58141037

 

Box Score

PVHS

#NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
2Brooklynn  Raymond193412
3Rylee Moulton931--
4McKenna  Ireland83-22
10Charlotte Brochu21---
12Casey Loring0----
13Nicole Solomon0----
20Lila Cummings126---
30Julia LeBrub0----
31Abby Farley3-1--
32Paxtyn King0----
TOTALS5316634

Machias

#NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
1Leah Libby41-22
4Justina Smith0----
5Maleah Rhodes0----
10Felicity Kelley1--11
12Braelyn Avery0----
13Layla Wright0----
14Loretta Richardson134125
15Cassandra Dahl0----
22Olivia Reynolds105---
23Aubrey Woods92123
TOTALS37122711

Photos

PVHS-Machias Girls Regional Class D Final

The PVHS Lady Howlers beat the Machias Lady Bulldogs 53-37 in the Class D Girls Regional Finals on Saturday, February 21st.

Gallery Credit: Chris Popper

Categories: Girls Basketball, High School Basketball, High School Basketball Tournament, High School Sports

