LeBron Takes Over Game 3 [VIDEO]

Role reversal in game three. The Cleveland Cavs looked like the Boston Celtics from games one and two. The Celtics looked like the Cavs.

A 116-86 thumping by Cleveland Saturday night gets the Cavs back in the series with game four Monday night on the Cavs home floor.

LeBron James had 27 points and 12 assists, clearly setting the tone early. But it was his supporting cast that got their act together. Five other Cavs scored in double digits.

Cleveland shot 49% from the floor and even better than that from the three-oint line (17-for-34, 50%). The Celts were just 39% shooters and 6-for-22, 27% on three pointers).

Jayson Tatum had 18 points to lead the Celtics but pick a stat catagory and Cleveland out worked the Celtics all night.

Game four Monday night is live of Sports Radio 92.9 The Ticket with coverage beginning at 8pm.