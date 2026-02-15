#4 Bangor Boys Beat #5 Lewiston 54-43 [STATS]
The #4 Bangor Boys Basketball Team beat #5 Lewiston 54-43 in a Class A North Quarterfinal at the Augusta Civic Center on Saturday night, February 14th.
Bangor led 13-12 at the end of the 1st Quarter as Alex Tennett poured in 10 points, with 2 3-pointers for Bangor and Nate Grunkemeyer had a 3-pointer.
The Rams took a 27-17 lead at the Half, with Liam Vigue draining 3 3-pointers and Will Houghton adding 4 points.
In the 3rd Quarter Lewiston outscored Bangor 18-5 to take a 35-32 lead.
The 4th Quarter belonged to Nate Grunkmeyer, as he put the Rams on his back, soring 11 points. Bangor was a perfect 7-7 from the free throw line in the 4th Quarter.
Bangor was led by Nate Grunkmeyer with 17 points including 3 3-pointers. Alex Tennett had 12 points with a pair of 3's. Liam Vigue had 9 points with 3 3's. Daxton Gifford had a 3-pointer. The Rams were 12-16 from the free throw line.
Lewiston was led by Grayson Bernardwith 14 points. Joao Samba had 9 points. Kewiton Castigo and Thomas Cooper each had a 3-pointer. The Blue Devils were 7-11 from the free throw line.
Bangor advances to play #1 Camden Hills on Wednesday night, February 18th at 8:30 p.m. at the August Civic Center in a Class A North semifinal.
Here are the stats from the game.
Line Score
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Lewiston Boys
|12
|5
|18
|8
|43
|Bangor Boys
|13
|14
|5
|22
|54
Box Score
Lewiston
|#
|Name
|PTS
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|0
|Grayson Bernard
|14
|6
|-
|2
|2
|1
|Ben Augustino
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|2
|James Neal
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|3
|Cohen Strachan
|2
|1
|-
|-
|-
|4
|Alain Lemesse
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|5
|Kewito Castigo
|6
|1
|1
|1
|2
|11
|Josue Luis
|3
|1
|-
|1
|1
|13
|Terrell Rias
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|14
|Camden Bernard
|6
|2
|-
|2
|2
|15
|Thomas Cooper
|3
|-
|1
|-
|-
|23
|Logan Spence
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|24
|Joao Samba
|9
|4
|-
|1
|4
|30
|Joaquin Germano
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|33
|Derek Seger
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|34
|Yusef Abdirahman
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TOTALS
|43
|15
|2
|7
|11
Bangor
|#
|Name
|PTS
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|1
|Daxton Gifford
|6
|-
|1
|3
|4
|2
|Wyatt Chandler
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|4
|Nathan O'Donnell
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|11
|Alex Tennett
|12
|1
|2
|4
|4
|12
|Nate Grunkmeyer
|17
|3
|3
|2
|4
|14
|John Grunkmeyer
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|20
|Lucas Smith
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|22
|Parker Neale
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|24
|Liam Vigue
|9
|-
|3
|-
|-
|30
|Raiden Sudborough
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|32
|Dom Caso
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|34
|Harry Fitzpatrick
|6
|1
|1
|1
|1
|40
|Gavin Glanville-True
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|42
|Will Houghton
|4
|1
|-
|2
|3
|55
|Matt O'Connell
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TOTALS
|54
|6
|10
|12
|16