#4 Bangor Boys Beat #5 Lewiston 54-43 [STATS]

#4 Bangor Boys Beat #5 Lewiston 54-43 [STATS]

Photo Chris Popper

The #4 Bangor Boys Basketball Team beat #5 Lewiston 54-43 in a Class A North Quarterfinal at the Augusta Civic Center on Saturday night, February 14th.

Bangor led 13-12 at the end of the 1st Quarter as Alex Tennett poured in 10 points, with 2 3-pointers for Bangor and Nate Grunkemeyer had a 3-pointer.

The Rams took a 27-17 lead at the Half, with Liam Vigue draining 3 3-pointers and Will Houghton adding 4 points.

In the 3rd Quarter Lewiston outscored Bangor 18-5 to take a 35-32 lead.

The 4th Quarter belonged to Nate Grunkmeyer, as he put the Rams on his back, soring 11 points. Bangor was a perfect 7-7 from the free throw line in the 4th Quarter.

Bangor was led by Nate Grunkmeyer with 17 points including 3 3-pointers. Alex Tennett had 12 points with a pair of 3's. Liam Vigue had 9 points with 3 3's. Daxton Gifford had a 3-pointer. The Rams were 12-16 from the free throw line.

Lewiston was led by Grayson Bernardwith 14 points. Joao Samba had 9 points. Kewiton Castigo and Thomas Cooper each had a 3-pointer. The Blue Devils were 7-11 from the free throw line.

Bangor advances to play #1 Camden Hills on Wednesday night, February 18th at 8:30 p.m. at the August Civic Center in a Class A North semifinal.

Here are the stats from the game.

Line Score

1234T
Lewiston Boys12518843
Bangor Boys131452254

 

Box Score

Lewiston

#NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
0Grayson Bernard146-22
1Ben Augustino0----
2James Neal0----
3Cohen Strachan21---
4Alain Lemesse0----
5Kewito Castigo61112
11Josue Luis31-11
13Terrell Rias0----
14Camden Bernard62-22
15Thomas Cooper3-1--
23Logan Spence0----
24Joao Samba94-14
30Joaquin Germano0----
33Derek Seger0----
34Yusef Abdirahman0----
TOTALS43152711

Bangor

#NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
1Daxton Gifford6-134
2Wyatt Chandler0----
4Nathan O'Donnell0----
11Alex Tennett121244
12Nate Grunkmeyer173324
14John Grunkmeyer0----
20Lucas Smith0----
22Parker Neale0----
24Liam Vigue9-3--
30Raiden Sudborough0----
32Dom Caso0----
34Harry Fitzpatrick61111
40Gavin Glanville-True0----
42Will Houghton41-23
55Matt O'Connell0----
TOTALS546101216
92.9 The Ticket logo
Get our free mobile app
Categories: Boys Basketball, High School Basketball, High School Basketball Tournament, High School Sports

More From 92.9 The Ticket