The #4 Bangor Boys Basketball Team beat #5 Lewiston 54-43 in a Class A North Quarterfinal at the Augusta Civic Center on Saturday night, February 14th.

Bangor led 13-12 at the end of the 1st Quarter as Alex Tennett poured in 10 points, with 2 3-pointers for Bangor and Nate Grunkemeyer had a 3-pointer.

The Rams took a 27-17 lead at the Half, with Liam Vigue draining 3 3-pointers and Will Houghton adding 4 points.

In the 3rd Quarter Lewiston outscored Bangor 18-5 to take a 35-32 lead.

The 4th Quarter belonged to Nate Grunkmeyer, as he put the Rams on his back, soring 11 points. Bangor was a perfect 7-7 from the free throw line in the 4th Quarter.

Bangor was led by Nate Grunkmeyer with 17 points including 3 3-pointers. Alex Tennett had 12 points with a pair of 3's. Liam Vigue had 9 points with 3 3's. Daxton Gifford had a 3-pointer. The Rams were 12-16 from the free throw line.

Lewiston was led by Grayson Bernardwith 14 points. Joao Samba had 9 points. Kewiton Castigo and Thomas Cooper each had a 3-pointer. The Blue Devils were 7-11 from the free throw line.

Bangor advances to play #1 Camden Hills on Wednesday night, February 18th at 8:30 p.m. at the August Civic Center in a Class A North semifinal.

Here are the stats from the game.

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Lewiston Boys 12 5 18 8 43 Bangor Boys 13 14 5 22 54

Box Score

Lewiston

# Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA 0 Grayson Bernard 14 6 - 2 2 1 Ben Augustino 0 - - - - 2 James Neal 0 - - - - 3 Cohen Strachan 2 1 - - - 4 Alain Lemesse 0 - - - - 5 Kewito Castigo 6 1 1 1 2 11 Josue Luis 3 1 - 1 1 13 Terrell Rias 0 - - - - 14 Camden Bernard 6 2 - 2 2 15 Thomas Cooper 3 - 1 - - 23 Logan Spence 0 - - - - 24 Joao Samba 9 4 - 1 4 30 Joaquin Germano 0 - - - - 33 Derek Seger 0 - - - - 34 Yusef Abdirahman 0 - - - - TOTALS 43 15 2 7 11

Bangor

# Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA 1 Daxton Gifford 6 - 1 3 4 2 Wyatt Chandler 0 - - - - 4 Nathan O'Donnell 0 - - - - 11 Alex Tennett 12 1 2 4 4 12 Nate Grunkmeyer 17 3 3 2 4 14 John Grunkmeyer 0 - - - - 20 Lucas Smith 0 - - - - 22 Parker Neale 0 - - - - 24 Liam Vigue 9 - 3 - - 30 Raiden Sudborough 0 - - - - 32 Dom Caso 0 - - - - 34 Harry Fitzpatrick 6 1 1 1 1 40 Gavin Glanville-True 0 - - - - 42 Will Houghton 4 1 - 2 3 55 Matt O'Connell 0 - - - - TOTALS 54 6 10 12 16