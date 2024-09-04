Lindor and Peterson lead streaking Mets to 7-2 win over fading Red Sox

David Peterson struck out a career-high 11 on his 29th birthday and Francisco Lindor drove in three runs as the New York Mets beat the slumping Boston Red Sox 7-2 on Tuesday night for their sixth straight victory.

Lindor launched his 30th homer and added a pivotal RBI double, drawing another chorus of “MVP! MVP!” chants from the Citi Field crowd.

“It’s special. He's been doing a lot of it lately, and I think you saw it was kind of contagious at the end," Peterson said. "Those runs at the end were huge for us.”

Pete Alonso and Mark Vientos also went deep for the Mets, who remained a half-game behind Atlanta for the final NL wild card. New York (75-64) has won 13 of 18 overall, improving to a major league-best 53-31 since May 30.

“For a while, we have had a sense of urgency,” Lindor said. “And it's not just me, it's everybody in here.”

Vientos greeted Justin Slaten with a leadoff homer in the seventh after Lindor's two-run shot in the third was the lone Mets hit off starter Kutter Crawford (8-13), who whiffed eight in six innings.

After fired-up reliever Reed Garrett worked out of a bases-loaded jam in the eighth to preserve a one-run lead, Lindor laced an RBI double to make it 4-2 in the bottom half.

“I love that,” Lindor said. “I want those moments.”

Brandon Nimmo followed with a sacrifice fly and Alonso connected for a two-run homer, his 31st longball of the season.

Lindor, who also stole his 26th base, is batting .362 with six homers, seven doubles, 12 RBIs and 14 runs during a 14-game hitting streak — one shy of his career high. He has reached base in a career-best 32 straight games, the longest active streak in the majors.

The switch-hitter reached 30 homers for the fifth time. The only shortstop with more is Alex Rodríguez (seven).

Peterson (9-1) pitched six splendid innings, allowing one run while lowering his ERA to 2.75 and winning his fourth consecutive decision. All six hits off the left-hander were singles — many of them coming on soft contact.

“We were able to execute with the fastballs up at the top of the zone,” Peterson said. “We were getting swings and misses, and so kept going back to it.”

Early in the game, he threw a career-best 16 consecutive strikes as the first four innings zipped by in 59 minutes. New York is 14-3 in Peterson's starts since he made his season debut May 29 after recovering from hip surgery.

“He executed. True professional,” Lindor said. “He has come a long way. I'm super happy for him.”

Peterson became the first Mets starter to earn a win on his birthday since Dillon Gee in April 2012.

”I'll take that. That's a good enough present for me," Peterson said. “Call the family and say goodnight. Yeah, that'll top it off.”

Nick Sogard had an RBI single and pinch-hitter Enmanuel Valdéz provided a bases-loaded sacrifice fly for the fading Red Sox, who have dropped four in a row and five of six. They've totaled five runs in those defeats.

Boston (70-69) is 4 1/2 games behind Kansas City for the last American League playoff berth.

“The line is not moving. I mean, we put pressure on them tonight — but we're much better than this. Much better. We've just got to keep working,” manager Alex Cora said. “We're grinding with the players. This is a good offensive club that is going through a bad stretch right now.”

TRAINER’S ROOM

Red Sox: SS Trevor Story, sidelined since April 6 by a dislocated left shoulder, could be close to coming off the injured list. Story had a scheduled day off at Triple-A Worcester after playing five innings Monday in his second rehab game — and first appearance at shortstop. He's slated to play shortstop again Wednesday and doesn't necessarily need to play nine innings there before rejoining the Red Sox, Cora said. ... RHP Liam Hendriks will make another rehab appearance Wednesday for Worcester and then hopefully pitch again Thursday at Triple-A. Boston would like the veteran reliever to get through back-to-back outings before returning to the big leagues. Hendriks has been out all season following Tommy John surgery.

Mets: RHP Paul Blackburn (bruised right hand) permitted one run over 6 2/3 innings during a rehab start with Triple-A Syracuse. He threw 75 pitches. ... RHP Dedniel Núñez (forearm tightness) will keep receiving treatment throughout the homestand this week. For now, the team doesn't think an MRI is necessary, manager Carlos Mendoza said.

UP NEXT

All-Star RHP Tanner Houck (8-9, 3.12 ERA) faces Mets RHP Tylor Megill (3-5, 4.82) in the series finale Wednesday night. Megill returned from the minors last Friday and earned a 5-1 win in Chicago over the lowly White Sox, striking out six in 5 1/3 innings.