Looking At The Second Half Of The Celtics Season

Boston lost by a dozen to start the second half of the season at Brooklyn Thursday night.

What can the C's do to get closer to the Nets and back to the top of the Eastern Conference?

We talked about that with Jimmy Toscano of CLNS Media.

And Did You Know March 12th is the anniversary of Larry Bird setting the single game Celtics scoring record with 60 points against the Atlanta Hawks in 1985.

Can any of the current Celtics surpass that mark?

Listen in and find out our thoughts.

