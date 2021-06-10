Looking Back and Forward With UMaine AD Ken Ralph
From COVID to the death of a coach to the announcement of a major donation to change facilities it was an up and down year for UMaine Athletics.
We discussed the school and sports year with the Director of Black Bear Athletics and looked ahead at what is coming next.
What programs are close, what programs are rebuilding, what programs still need more done? We had a great conversation with Ken Ralph covering a number of topics and you can listen to it all back again here.