Here are the LTC Stat Leaders through Week 2 of the Football Season.

Cameron Atkinson from Stearns was selected as LTC Player of the Week for Week 2. Cameron had 10 rushes for 88 yards scoring 2 TD’s and 1 PAT. He completed 6 of the 7 passes he threw for 162 yards and 2 TD’s and 5 PAT. He also contributed to the defensive side of the ball by intercepting 2 passes and led Stearns to a 54-6 win over the Dexter Tigers.

Other nominees where Will Francis of Orono, Ripley Strout of Ellsworth, T. Gould of Dexter, and I. Irving of Houlton

Here are the Stat Leaders

Rushing Leaders

LTC Conference LTC Conference loading...

Passing Leaders

LTC LTC loading...

Receiving Leaders

LTC LTC loading...

Tackling Leaders

LTC LTC loading...

Interception Leaders

LTC LTC loading...

To report your fall sports results, please send a email to Chris Popper.

We are taking nominations for outstanding performances for Week 3, for the week September 16 21st. Please nominate a athlete by sending a email to Chris Popper.. In your nomination please include stats, the school and why they should be athlete of the week. Nominations will be accepted through Sunday, September 22nd, with voting taking place September 23rd-26th with the winner of Week 3 being announced on September 27th.

Get our free mobile app