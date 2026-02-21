#1 Machias Boys Beat #2 Madawaska 61-57 to Win Class D North Regional Championship [STATS & PHOTOS]
The #1 Machias Bulldogs Boy's Basketball Team beat the #2 Madawaska Owls 61-57 in the Class D North Regional Championship on Saturday afternoon, February 21st.
Machias led 18-14 at the end of the 1st Quarter. Mickey Fitzsimmons led the Buddogs with 8 points, while Quinn Pelletier had 8 points for Madawaska.
The game remained a 4-point game, with Machias leading 28-24 at the end of the 1st Half.
In the 3rd Quarter the Bulldogs pulled away, outscoring Machias 17-12 to lead 45-36. Fitzsimmons had 5 points for Machias with Liam O'Connor adding 4 points. For Madawaska Brayden Pelletier had 6 points.
Madawaska tried coming back, outcoring Machias 21-16 in the 4th Quarter. Quinn Pelletied had 14 points including 3 3-pointers, 1 at the buzzer but the lead was too great , and Machias made just enough free throws, going 6-11 in the final Quarter.
Machias was led by Mickey Fitzsimmons with 20 points including a 3-pointer Liam O'Conner had 12 points with a 3-pointer. Brady Fegrgenson drained a 3-pointer. The Bulldogs were 10-20 from the free throw line.
Madawaska was led by Quinn Pelletier with 26 points, including 3 3's. Isaac Beaulieu had 11 points with a 3-pointer. The Owls were 5-9 from the free throw line.
Machias will now take on Monmouth Academy in the State Championship Game on Saturday, February 28th at 4:15 at the Augusta Civic Center. Monmouth Academy defeated #1 Mt. Abram 60-42.
Check out the Stats and Photos
Line Score
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Madawaska Boys
|14
|10
|12
|21
|57
|Machias Boys
|18
|10
|17
|16
|61
Box Score
Madawaska
|#
|Name
|PTS
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|0
|Owen Gagnon
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1
|Aleck Gendreau
|2
|1
|-
|-
|2
|2
|Isaac Beaulieu
|11
|4
|1
|-
|-
|3
|Lucas Pelletier
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|4
|Ryan Beaulieu
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|5
|Ronnie Crawford
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|11
|Aide Gagnon
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|13
|Quinn Pelletier
|26
|6
|3
|5
|7
|14
|Brayden Pelletier
|10
|5
|-
|-
|-
|20
|Carter Guerrette
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|23
|Jeremiah Turner
|4
|2
|-
|-
|-
|32
|Bradley Kennedy
|4
|2
|-
|-
|-
|33
|Ashton Guerrette
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TOTALS
|57
|20
|4
|5
|9
Machias
|#
|Name
|PTS
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|3
|Liam O'Conner
|12
|2
|1
|5
|11
|4
|Gage Holland
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|10
|Dallas Richardson
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|11
|Wyatt Hunter
|2
|1
|-
|-
|-
|12
|Wesley Bragg
|2
|1
|-
|-
|2
|15
|Brady Fergenson
|3
|-
|1
|-
|-
|23
|Kayden Carter
|8
|4
|-
|-
|-
|24
|Mickey Fitzsimmons
|20
|6
|1
|5
|7
|30
|Kameron Silver
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|32
|Hudson Avery
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|50
|Landon Barrett
|10
|5
|-
|-
|-
|52
|TJ Holmes
|4
|2
|-
|-
|-
|TOTALS
|61
|21
|3
|10
|20
Photos
#1 Machias Boys-#2 Madawaska Northern Maine Class D Regional Finals
Gallery Credit: Chris Popper