#1 Machias Boys Beat #2 Madawaska 61-57 to Win Class D North Regional Championship [STATS & PHOTOS]

Photo Chris Popper

The #1 Machias Bulldogs Boy's Basketball Team beat the #2 Madawaska Owls 61-57 in the Class D North Regional Championship on Saturday afternoon, February 21st.

Machias led 18-14 at the end of the 1st Quarter. Mickey Fitzsimmons led the Buddogs with 8 points, while Quinn Pelletier had 8 points for Madawaska.

The game remained a 4-point game, with Machias leading 28-24 at the end of the 1st Half.

In the 3rd Quarter the Bulldogs pulled away, outscoring Machias 17-12 to lead 45-36. Fitzsimmons had 5 points for Machias  with Liam O'Connor adding 4 points. For Madawaska Brayden Pelletier had 6 points.

Madawaska tried coming back, outcoring Machias 21-16 in the 4th Quarter. Quinn Pelletied had 14 points including 3 3-pointers, 1 at the buzzer but the lead was too great , and Machias made just enough free throws, going  6-11 in the final Quarter.

Machias was led by Mickey Fitzsimmons with 20 points including a 3-pointer Liam O'Conner had 12 points with a 3-pointer. Brady Fegrgenson drained a 3-pointer. The Bulldogs were 10-20 from the free throw line.

Madawaska was led by Quinn Pelletier with 26 points, including 3 3's. Isaac Beaulieu had 11 points with a 3-pointer. The Owls were 5-9 from the free throw line.

Machias will now take on Monmouth Academy in the State Championship Game on Saturday, February 28th at 4:15 at the Augusta Civic Center. Monmouth Academy defeated #1 Mt. Abram 60-42.

Check out the Stats and Photos

Line Score

1234T
Madawaska Boys1410122157
Machias Boys1810171661

Box Score

Madawaska

#NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
0Owen Gagnon0----
1Aleck Gendreau21--2
2Isaac  Beaulieu1141--
3Lucas Pelletier0----
4Ryan Beaulieu0----
5Ronnie Crawford0----
11Aide Gagnon0----
13Quinn Pelletier266357
14Brayden Pelletier105---
20Carter Guerrette0----
23Jeremiah Turner42---
32Bradley Kennedy42---
33Ashton Guerrette0----
TOTALS5720459

Machias

#NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
3Liam O'Conner1221511
4Gage Holland0----
10Dallas Richardson0----
11Wyatt Hunter21---
12Wesley Bragg21--2
15Brady Fergenson3-1--
23Kayden Carter84---
24Mickey Fitzsimmons206157
30Kameron Silver0----
32Hudson Avery0----
50Landon Barrett105---
52TJ Holmes42---
TOTALS612131020

Photos

#1 Machias Boys-#2 Madawaska Northern Maine Class D Regional Finals

The #1 Machias Boys Basketball Team took on the #2 Madawaska Owls in the Class D Northern Maine Regional Finals on Saturday, February 21st.

Gallery Credit: Chris Popper

