The #1 Machias Bulldogs Boy's Basketball Team beat the #2 Madawaska Owls 61-57 in the Class D North Regional Championship on Saturday afternoon, February 21st.

Machias led 18-14 at the end of the 1st Quarter. Mickey Fitzsimmons led the Buddogs with 8 points, while Quinn Pelletier had 8 points for Madawaska.

The game remained a 4-point game, with Machias leading 28-24 at the end of the 1st Half.

In the 3rd Quarter the Bulldogs pulled away, outscoring Machias 17-12 to lead 45-36. Fitzsimmons had 5 points for Machias with Liam O'Connor adding 4 points. For Madawaska Brayden Pelletier had 6 points.

Madawaska tried coming back, outcoring Machias 21-16 in the 4th Quarter. Quinn Pelletied had 14 points including 3 3-pointers, 1 at the buzzer but the lead was too great , and Machias made just enough free throws, going 6-11 in the final Quarter.

Machias was led by Mickey Fitzsimmons with 20 points including a 3-pointer Liam O'Conner had 12 points with a 3-pointer. Brady Fegrgenson drained a 3-pointer. The Bulldogs were 10-20 from the free throw line.

Madawaska was led by Quinn Pelletier with 26 points, including 3 3's. Isaac Beaulieu had 11 points with a 3-pointer. The Owls were 5-9 from the free throw line.

Machias will now take on Monmouth Academy in the State Championship Game on Saturday, February 28th at 4:15 at the Augusta Civic Center. Monmouth Academy defeated #1 Mt. Abram 60-42.

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Madawaska Boys 14 10 12 21 57 Machias Boys 18 10 17 16 61

Box Score

Madawaska

# Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA 0 Owen Gagnon 0 - - - - 1 Aleck Gendreau 2 1 - - 2 2 Isaac Beaulieu 11 4 1 - - 3 Lucas Pelletier 0 - - - - 4 Ryan Beaulieu 0 - - - - 5 Ronnie Crawford 0 - - - - 11 Aide Gagnon 0 - - - - 13 Quinn Pelletier 26 6 3 5 7 14 Brayden Pelletier 10 5 - - - 20 Carter Guerrette 0 - - - - 23 Jeremiah Turner 4 2 - - - 32 Bradley Kennedy 4 2 - - - 33 Ashton Guerrette 0 - - - - TOTALS 57 20 4 5 9

Machias

# Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA 3 Liam O'Conner 12 2 1 5 11 4 Gage Holland 0 - - - - 10 Dallas Richardson 0 - - - - 11 Wyatt Hunter 2 1 - - - 12 Wesley Bragg 2 1 - - 2 15 Brady Fergenson 3 - 1 - - 23 Kayden Carter 8 4 - - - 24 Mickey Fitzsimmons 20 6 1 5 7 30 Kameron Silver 0 - - - - 32 Hudson Avery 0 - - - - 50 Landon Barrett 10 5 - - - 52 TJ Holmes 4 2 - - - TOTALS 61 21 3 10 20

