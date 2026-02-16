#1 Machias Boys Beats #8 Central Aroostook 71-46 [STATS]

Photo Chris Popper

The #1 Machias Boys beat the #8 Central Aroostook Panthers 71-46 in the final Class D Boy's Quarterfinal at the Cross Insurance Center on Monday, February 16th

Machias led 9-8 at the end of the 1st Quarter but then outscored the Panthers 27-10 in the 2nd Quarter to lead 36-18 at the end of the 1st Half. In the 2nd Quarter Liam O'Connor had 8 points for the Bulldogs, going 6-6 from the free throw line. Dallas Richardson had 9 points.

In the 3rd Quarter Machias outscored Central Aroostook 21-13 to lead 57-31. Landon Barrett had 7points in the Quarter for Machias and O'Connor had 8 points,

Machias was led by Dallas Richardson with 18 points, including 3 3-pointers. Liam O'Connor had 17 points, going 9-10 from the free throw line. Brady Fergenson had a 3-pointers. The Bulldogs were 19-25 from the free throw line.

Central Aroostook was led by Will Whited with 11 points including a 3-pointer. Ben Woodworth had 10 points with a 3-pointer. Kasen Bell, Jensen Bell and Caden Bell each had a 3-pointer. The Panthers were 7-13 from the free throw line.

Machias advances to the semifinals on Thursday, February 19th where they will play #5 Hodgdon at 11:30 a.m.

Line Score

1234T
Central Aroostook Boys810131546
Machias Boys927211471

 

Box Score

Central Aroostook

#NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
2Mitchell Burtt0----
4Jensen Bell5-122
10Dylan McKeen0----
12Grady Kinney21---
14Ben Woodworth103112
20Kellen McCrum73-11
22Kasen Bell3-1--
24Jack Hentosh31-12
30Collin McCrum0----
32Caden Bell511-2
44Will Whited113124
TOTALS46125713

Machias

#NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
3Liam O'Conner174-910
4Gage Holland0----
10Dallas Richardson183333
11Wyatt Hunter3--36
12Wesley Bragg0----
15Brady Fergenson3-1--
23Kayden Carter84---
24Mickey Fitzsimmons52-12
30Kameron Silver0----
32Hudson Avery0----
50Landon Barrett135-34
52TJ Holmes42---
TOTALS712041925

