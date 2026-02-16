#1 Machias Boys Beats #8 Central Aroostook 71-46 [STATS]
The #1 Machias Boys beat the #8 Central Aroostook Panthers 71-46 in the final Class D Boy's Quarterfinal at the Cross Insurance Center on Monday, February 16th
Machias led 9-8 at the end of the 1st Quarter but then outscored the Panthers 27-10 in the 2nd Quarter to lead 36-18 at the end of the 1st Half. In the 2nd Quarter Liam O'Connor had 8 points for the Bulldogs, going 6-6 from the free throw line. Dallas Richardson had 9 points.
In the 3rd Quarter Machias outscored Central Aroostook 21-13 to lead 57-31. Landon Barrett had 7points in the Quarter for Machias and O'Connor had 8 points,
Machias was led by Dallas Richardson with 18 points, including 3 3-pointers. Liam O'Connor had 17 points, going 9-10 from the free throw line. Brady Fergenson had a 3-pointers. The Bulldogs were 19-25 from the free throw line.
Central Aroostook was led by Will Whited with 11 points including a 3-pointer. Ben Woodworth had 10 points with a 3-pointer. Kasen Bell, Jensen Bell and Caden Bell each had a 3-pointer. The Panthers were 7-13 from the free throw line.
Machias advances to the semifinals on Thursday, February 19th where they will play #5 Hodgdon at 11:30 a.m.
Line Score
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Central Aroostook Boys
|8
|10
|13
|15
|46
|Machias Boys
|9
|27
|21
|14
|71
Box Score
Central Aroostook
|#
|Name
|PTS
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|2
|Mitchell Burtt
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|4
|Jensen Bell
|5
|-
|1
|2
|2
|10
|Dylan McKeen
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|12
|Grady Kinney
|2
|1
|-
|-
|-
|14
|Ben Woodworth
|10
|3
|1
|1
|2
|20
|Kellen McCrum
|7
|3
|-
|1
|1
|22
|Kasen Bell
|3
|-
|1
|-
|-
|24
|Jack Hentosh
|3
|1
|-
|1
|2
|30
|Collin McCrum
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|32
|Caden Bell
|5
|1
|1
|-
|2
|44
|Will Whited
|11
|3
|1
|2
|4
|TOTALS
|46
|12
|5
|7
|13
Machias
|#
|Name
|PTS
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|3
|Liam O'Conner
|17
|4
|-
|9
|10
|4
|Gage Holland
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|10
|Dallas Richardson
|18
|3
|3
|3
|3
|11
|Wyatt Hunter
|3
|-
|-
|3
|6
|12
|Wesley Bragg
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|15
|Brady Fergenson
|3
|-
|1
|-
|-
|23
|Kayden Carter
|8
|4
|-
|-
|-
|24
|Mickey Fitzsimmons
|5
|2
|-
|1
|2
|30
|Kameron Silver
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|32
|Hudson Avery
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|50
|Landon Barrett
|13
|5
|-
|3
|4
|52
|TJ Holmes
|4
|2
|-
|-
|-
|TOTALS
|71
|20
|4
|19
|25
