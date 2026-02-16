The #1 Machias Boys beat the #8 Central Aroostook Panthers 71-46 in the final Class D Boy's Quarterfinal at the Cross Insurance Center on Monday, February 16th

Machias led 9-8 at the end of the 1st Quarter but then outscored the Panthers 27-10 in the 2nd Quarter to lead 36-18 at the end of the 1st Half. In the 2nd Quarter Liam O'Connor had 8 points for the Bulldogs, going 6-6 from the free throw line. Dallas Richardson had 9 points.

In the 3rd Quarter Machias outscored Central Aroostook 21-13 to lead 57-31. Landon Barrett had 7points in the Quarter for Machias and O'Connor had 8 points,

Machias was led by Dallas Richardson with 18 points, including 3 3-pointers. Liam O'Connor had 17 points, going 9-10 from the free throw line. Brady Fergenson had a 3-pointers. The Bulldogs were 19-25 from the free throw line.

Central Aroostook was led by Will Whited with 11 points including a 3-pointer. Ben Woodworth had 10 points with a 3-pointer. Kasen Bell, Jensen Bell and Caden Bell each had a 3-pointer. The Panthers were 7-13 from the free throw line.

Machias advances to the semifinals on Thursday, February 19th where they will play #5 Hodgdon at 11:30 a.m.

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Central Aroostook Boys 8 10 13 15 46 Machias Boys 9 27 21 14 71

Box Score

Central Aroostook

# Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA 2 Mitchell Burtt 0 - - - - 4 Jensen Bell 5 - 1 2 2 10 Dylan McKeen 0 - - - - 12 Grady Kinney 2 1 - - - 14 Ben Woodworth 10 3 1 1 2 20 Kellen McCrum 7 3 - 1 1 22 Kasen Bell 3 - 1 - - 24 Jack Hentosh 3 1 - 1 2 30 Collin McCrum 0 - - - - 32 Caden Bell 5 1 1 - 2 44 Will Whited 11 3 1 2 4 TOTALS 46 12 5 7 13

Machias

# Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA 3 Liam O'Conner 17 4 - 9 10 4 Gage Holland 0 - - - - 10 Dallas Richardson 18 3 3 3 3 11 Wyatt Hunter 3 - - 3 6 12 Wesley Bragg 0 - - - - 15 Brady Fergenson 3 - 1 - - 23 Kayden Carter 8 4 - - - 24 Mickey Fitzsimmons 5 2 - 1 2 30 Kameron Silver 0 - - - - 32 Hudson Avery 0 - - - - 50 Landon Barrett 13 5 - 3 4 52 TJ Holmes 4 2 - - - TOTALS 71 20 4 19 25

