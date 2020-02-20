Machias Shocks Top-seed Jonesport-Beals To Advance [BOYS]

The Machias Bulldogs pulled off perhaps the biggest upset of the tournament Thursday night, ousting the top seed and previously undefeated Jonesport-Beals Royals to advance to the Class D North finals on Saturday.

The young Bulldogs team, which starts two freshman and three sophomores, withstood a second-half run by the Royals, who briefly cut the lead to one point in the third quarter. When the buzzer sounded, however, Machias left the court with a 79-60 victory.

Freshman Ethan Foss led the No. 4 Bulldogs with 25 points. Sophomore Kyle Anderson had 16 points. Sophomore Kashman Feeney had 16 points and freshman Shane Feeney added 10 points. Jayden Rhodes had 10 points.

For the No. 1 Royals, who end the season at 19-1, senior Marc Crowley had 24 points. Senior captain Adam Robinson added nine points.

The upset win was even more magnified as Jonesport-Beals had handled Machias -- by 31 points and 36 points -- in their two regular season match-ups.

No. 4 Machias will play No. 6 Easton in the Class D North final at 10:45 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 22 at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor.