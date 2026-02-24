The Maine High School Basketball Season started in late November 2025 with tryouts. It concludes this Friday and Saturday, when the Gold Balls will be awarded in Bangor, Augusta and Portland.

Here's the schedule.

Friday, February 27 - Class B Cross Insurance Center

6:05 p.m. Girls #3 Lawrence vs. #2 Oceanside

7:45 p.m. Boys #3 Gardiner vs. #4 Yarmouth

To purchase your tickets online to the Class B State Championships click HERE

Saturday, February 28 - Augusta, Class S, D and C

Class S

11 a.m. Girls #1 Wisdom vs. #1 Valley

12:45 p.m. Boys #2 Easton vs. #1 Valley

To purchase your tickets online to the Class S State Championships click HERE

Class D

2:30 p.m. Girls #4 Penobscot Valley vs. #1 Mt. Abram

4:15 p.m. Boys #1 Machias vs. #2 Monmouth Academy

To purchase your tickets online to the Class D State Championships click HERE

Class C

7 p.m. Girls #1 Mattanawcook Academy vs. #1 Spruce Mountain

8:45 p.m. Boys #3 Fort Kent vs. #3 Maranacook

To purchase your tickets online to the Class C State Championships click HERE

Class A Portland - Cross Insurance Arena

6:05 p.m. - Girls #2 Hampden Academy vs. #1 Cheverus

7:45 p.m. - Boys #1 Camden Hills vs. #6 Portland

To purchase your tickets online to the Class A State Championships click HERE

All the games will be broadcast on TV on the Maine Public Broadcasting Network.

Get our free mobile app