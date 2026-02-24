State of Maine Basketball Gold Ball Games – February 27-28
The Maine High School Basketball Season started in late November 2025 with tryouts. It concludes this Friday and Saturday, when the Gold Balls will be awarded in Bangor, Augusta and Portland.
Here's the schedule.
Friday, February 27 - Class B Cross Insurance Center
- 6:05 p.m. Girls #3 Lawrence vs. #2 Oceanside
- 7:45 p.m. Boys #3 Gardiner vs. #4 Yarmouth
To purchase your tickets online to the Class B State Championships click HERE
Saturday, February 28 - Augusta, Class S, D and C
Class S
- 11 a.m. Girls #1 Wisdom vs. #1 Valley
- 12:45 p.m. Boys #2 Easton vs. #1 Valley
To purchase your tickets online to the Class S State Championships click HERE
Class D
- 2:30 p.m. Girls #4 Penobscot Valley vs. #1 Mt. Abram
- 4:15 p.m. Boys #1 Machias vs. #2 Monmouth Academy
To purchase your tickets online to the Class D State Championships click HERE
Class C
- 7 p.m. Girls #1 Mattanawcook Academy vs. #1 Spruce Mountain
- 8:45 p.m. Boys #3 Fort Kent vs. #3 Maranacook
To purchase your tickets online to the Class C State Championships click HERE
Class A Portland - Cross Insurance Arena
- 6:05 p.m. - Girls #2 Hampden Academy vs. #1 Cheverus
- 7:45 p.m. - Boys #1 Camden Hills vs. #6 Portland
To purchase your tickets online to the Class A State Championships click HERE
All the games will be broadcast on TV on the Maine Public Broadcasting Network.
