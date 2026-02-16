Tourney 2026 &#8211; Tuesday February 17 Schedule

Tourney 2026 – Tuesday February 17 Schedule

Tuesday, February 17th brings a full day of basketball to Bangor, Portland and Augusta! Wonder who plays who and when? Here's the schedule for Tourney 2026 on Tuesday, February 17th

Bangor

Class S Semifinals

  • 9 a.m Boys #2 Easton vs. #3 Katahdin
  • 10:30 a.m. Boys #1 Jonesport-Beals vs. #5 Shead
  • 12 Noon -  Girls #2 Katahdin vs. #3 Jonesport-Beals
  • 1:30 p.m.- Girls #1 Wisdom vs. #5 Ashland

Class C Quarterfinals

  • 4 p.m.- Boys #4 Foxcroft Academy vs. #5 Washington Academy
  • 5:30 p.m. Boys  #1 Caribou vs. #8 Calais
  • 7 p.m. Girls #4 Dexter/PCHS vs. #5 Caribou
  • 8:30 p.m. Girls #1 Mattanawcook Academy vs. #8 Orono

Augusta 

Class S South Semifinals

  • 9 a.m. Girls #3 Forest Hills vs. #3 Vinalhaven
  • 10:30 a.m. Girls #1 Valley vs. #4 Temple Academy
  • 12 Noon Boys #2 Pine Tree Academy vs. #3 Forest Hiills
  • 1:30 p.m. Boys #1 Valley vs. #4 Islesboro

Class C South Girls Quarterfinals

  • 4 p.m. #3 Wells vs. #6 Winslow
  • 5:30 p.m. #2 Maranacook vs. # 7 Dirigo
  • 7 p.m. #4 Oak Hill vs. #5 Winthrop
  • 8:30 p.m. #1 Spruce Mountain vs. #8 Mount View

Portland Expo

Class A South Girls Quarterfinals

  • 1 p.m. - #3 South Portland vs. #6 Westbrook
  • 2:45 p.m. - #2 Sanford vs. #7 Thornton Academy
  • 5 p.m. - #4 Biddeford vs. #5 Windham
  • 6:45 p.m. - #1 Cheverus vs. #8 Gorham

