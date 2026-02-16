Tourney 2026 – Tuesday February 17 Schedule
Tuesday, February 17th brings a full day of basketball to Bangor, Portland and Augusta! Wonder who plays who and when? Here's the schedule for Tourney 2026 on Tuesday, February 17th
Bangor
Class S Semifinals
- 9 a.m Boys #2 Easton vs. #3 Katahdin
- 10:30 a.m. Boys #1 Jonesport-Beals vs. #5 Shead
- 12 Noon - Girls #2 Katahdin vs. #3 Jonesport-Beals
- 1:30 p.m.- Girls #1 Wisdom vs. #5 Ashland
To purchase your tickets to the Class S semifinals online click HERE
Class C Quarterfinals
- 4 p.m.- Boys #4 Foxcroft Academy vs. #5 Washington Academy
- 5:30 p.m. Boys #1 Caribou vs. #8 Calais
- 7 p.m. Girls #4 Dexter/PCHS vs. #5 Caribou
- 8:30 p.m. Girls #1 Mattanawcook Academy vs. #8 Orono
To purchase your tickets to the Class C Quarterfinals online click HERE
Augusta
Class S South Semifinals
- 9 a.m. Girls #3 Forest Hills vs. #3 Vinalhaven
- 10:30 a.m. Girls #1 Valley vs. #4 Temple Academy
- 12 Noon Boys #2 Pine Tree Academy vs. #3 Forest Hiills
- 1:30 p.m. Boys #1 Valley vs. #4 Islesboro
To purchase your tickets to the Class S Semifinals at the Augusta Civic Center online click HERE
Class C South Girls Quarterfinals
- 4 p.m. #3 Wells vs. #6 Winslow
- 5:30 p.m. #2 Maranacook vs. # 7 Dirigo
- 7 p.m. #4 Oak Hill vs. #5 Winthrop
- 8:30 p.m. #1 Spruce Mountain vs. #8 Mount View
To purchase your tickets to the Class C South Quarterfinals at the August Civic Center online click HERE
Portland Expo
Class A South Girls Quarterfinals
- 1 p.m. - #3 South Portland vs. #6 Westbrook
- 2:45 p.m. - #2 Sanford vs. #7 Thornton Academy
- 5 p.m. - #4 Biddeford vs. #5 Windham
- 6:45 p.m. - #1 Cheverus vs. #8 Gorham
To purchase your tickets to the Class A South Girls Quarterfinals at the Portland Expo online click HERE
