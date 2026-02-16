Tuesday, February 17th brings a full day of basketball to Bangor, Portland and Augusta! Wonder who plays who and when? Here's the schedule for Tourney 2026 on Tuesday, February 17th

Bangor

Class S Semifinals

9 a.m Boys #2 Easton vs. #3 Katahdin

10:30 a.m. Boys #1 Jonesport-Beals vs. #5 Shead

12 Noon - Girls #2 Katahdin vs. #3 Jonesport-Beals

1:30 p.m.- Girls #1 Wisdom vs. #5 Ashland

To purchase your tickets to the Class S semifinals online click HERE

Class C Quarterfinals

4 p.m.- Boys #4 Foxcroft Academy vs. #5 Washington Academy

5:30 p.m. Boys #1 Caribou vs. #8 Calais

7 p.m. Girls #4 Dexter/PCHS vs. #5 Caribou

8:30 p.m. Girls #1 Mattanawcook Academy vs. #8 Orono

To purchase your tickets to the Class C Quarterfinals online click HERE

Augusta

Class S South Semifinals

9 a.m. Girls #3 Forest Hills vs. #3 Vinalhaven

10:30 a.m. Girls #1 Valley vs. #4 Temple Academy

12 Noon Boys #2 Pine Tree Academy vs. #3 Forest Hiills

1:30 p.m. Boys #1 Valley vs. #4 Islesboro

To purchase your tickets to the Class S Semifinals at the Augusta Civic Center online click HERE

Class C South Girls Quarterfinals

4 p.m. #3 Wells vs. #6 Winslow

5:30 p.m. #2 Maranacook vs. # 7 Dirigo

7 p.m. #4 Oak Hill vs. #5 Winthrop

8:30 p.m. #1 Spruce Mountain vs. #8 Mount View

To purchase your tickets to the Class C South Quarterfinals at the August Civic Center online click HERE

Portland Expo

Class A South Girls Quarterfinals

1 p.m. - #3 South Portland vs. #6 Westbrook

2:45 p.m. - #2 Sanford vs. #7 Thornton Academy

5 p.m. - #4 Biddeford vs. #5 Windham

6:45 p.m. - #1 Cheverus vs. #8 Gorham

To purchase your tickets to the Class A South Girls Quarterfinals at the Portland Expo online click HERE

