The Vermont Catamounts nipped the Maine Black Bears 1-0 on Sunday afternoon, October 12th at the New Balance Soccer Complex at the University of Maine.

The game was scoreless at the end of the 1st Half. The lone goal was scored by Madelin Gardner with 6:32 gone in the 2nd Half, assisted by Lauren DeGroot and Emma Warren.

Maine outshot Vermont 16-14, with Vermont having a 6-5 shot-on-goal advantage.

Elena Barenberg was in goal for Maine and had 5 saves.

Vermont is now 5-3-4 overall and 3-0-1 in America East.

Maine is 2-6-2 overall and 1-2-1 in America East.

Maine plays at UMass Lowell on Thursday, October 16th at 6 p.m. and then returns home to host the University of Maryland Baltimore College on Sunday, October 19th at 12 noon.

