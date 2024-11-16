7 Maine Hockey Beats #11 BU 5-2

The #7 Maine Black Bears Hockey Team beat #11 Boston University 5-2 at The Alfond, on Friday night, November 15th breaking a 6-game losing streak to the Terriers.

Maine led 1-0 at the end of the 1st Period thanks to a short-handed unassisted goal by Owen Fowler with 5:12 gone in the game.

Then in the 2nd Period, the Black Bears erupted for3 goals, 2 on the power play!

With 3:17 gone, Frank Djurasevic scored unassisted.

Then with 30.3 seconds left in the 2nd Period, Thomas Freel scored on the power play, assisted by Charlie Russell and Brandon Holt.

And finally, just before the horn sounded for the end of the Period, Harrison Scott scored on the power play, assisted by Thomas Freel and Brandon Holt.

That made it 4-0 Maine.

BU made it uncomfortably close, scoring a power play goal with 2:32 gone in the 3rd Period, and then an even-strength goal with 9:01 gone to make it 4-2.

But Maine finished the scoring when Owen Fowler scored an empty-netter, with a back-handed goal, the length of the ice, with 1:42 left in the game. Frank Djurasevic was credited with the assist.

Maine was 2-6 on the power play while BU was 1-6.

Maine outshot BU 34-25

Albin Boija had 23 saves for Maine, while Max Lacroix had 29 saves for BU

Maine is now 7-2-1 overall and 4-2-1 in Hockey East, while BU falls to 5-5-0 overall and 2-2-0 in Hockey East. The 2 teams will meet Saturday night at 7 p.m. at The Alfond. If you can't make it, be sure to tune in to 92.9 The Ticket with Jon Shields and Larry Mahoney for the call of the game, and the pregame starting at 6:30 p.m.

