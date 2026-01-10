The Maine Women's Basketball Team beat the New Jersey Institute of Technology 86-67 on Saturday afternoon, January 10th at The Pit. The Black Bears turned a close game after 3 quarters 66-59 into a comfortable win, outscoring the Highlanders 20-8 in the 4th Quarter.

NJIT had a 18-17 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter and Maine led 39 28 at the Half.

Adrianna Smith led Maine with yet another double-double, her 9th of the season, finishing with 30 points and 13 rebounds. She had a double-double at the end of the 1st Half, having 14 points and 10 rebounds.

Sarah Talon had 19 points and Asta Blauenfeldt had 18 points.

Maine shot 47.3 percent from the field and were 6-19 from beyond the 3-point arc. They were 10-13 from the free throw line.

The Black Bears outrebounded the Highlanders 42-31 and won the turnover battle. Maine only turned the ball over 8 times, while NJIT turned the ball over 15 times.

Alejandra Zuniga led NJIT with 22 points.

NJIT is now 11-6 overall and 2-2 in America East.

Maine is 8-9 overall and 3-1 in America East.

Maine will host Vermont on Thursday, January 15th at 6 p.m. They won't play again at The Pit until January 31st.

Other America East Women's Basketball Scores on January 10th

UMBC 58 New Hampshire 47

Binghamton 80 UMass Lowell 52

Bryant 62 UAlbany 55