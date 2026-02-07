Maine State Class A and B Wrestling Championships

The Maine State Class A and Class B State Wrestling Championships were held at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor on Saturday, February 7th.

A special congratulations to Ellsworth wrestler Jovin Pesek who won his 100th match in Bangor! Pesek finished 4th in the Class B 138 Weight Class

Here are the Individual Placers.

Class A

106 Pounds

Angus Ward - Camden Hills Sora Bukoski - Penobscot County Bently Smith - Edward Little

113 Pounds

Preston Garland - Mt Blue River Brackett - Oxford Hills Izaiah Cook - Nokomis

120 Pounds

Jace Goodrow - Mt. Blue Shale Welsch - Poland Keagan Kelly - Camden Hills

126 Pounds

Evan Kowalsky - Mt. Ararat/Brunswick Tristan Atwell - Oxford Hills Ben Corrieveau - Windham/GNG.Westbrook

132 Pounds

Cooper Blair - Edward Little Bryson Poulin - Cony Isaak Anokye - Oxford Hills

138 Pounds

Sajjad Jumaah - Windham/GNG/Westbrook Evan Pitcher - Cony Wahab Malek zada - Edward Little

144 Pounds

Evan Madigan - Edward Little AJ Ward - Mt. Ararat/Brunswick Matthew Denlinger - Oxford Hills

150 Pounds

Reilly Turner-Watts - Camden Hills Zander Pike - Penobscot County Wrestling Curtis Fogg - Oxford Hills

157 Pounds

Dillon Gray - Mt. Blue William Harding - Penobscot County Wrestling Travis Nania - Nokomis

165 Pounds

Henry Sites - Skowhegan Lucas Richardson - Windham/GNG/Westbrook Mohammad Haidari - Edward Little

175 Pounds

Justin Batty - Camden Hills Izaac Martin-Poole - Edward Little Dante Ingaharro - Morse

190 Pounds

Liam Schleis-Hooyman - Cony Reed Cousineau - Mt. Blue Dawson Breton - Edward Little

215 Pounds

Merlin Smith - Edward Little Noah Craney - Morse Bentley Lane - Nokomis

285 Pounds

Chris Levesque - Oxford Hills Cael Hamilton - Skowhegan Trevor Wilkinson - Mt. Ararat/Brunswick

Class B

106 Pounds

Gavin Milliken - Mt. View Memphis Cole - Dexter Parker Theriault - Penobscot Valley

113 Pounds

Clayton McPheters - Mattanawcook Academy Shane Goguen - Mt. View Jacob Evans - Belfast

120 Pounds

Dominic Simpson - Belfast Daniel Bosco - Mt. View Clifford Cheney - Ellsworth

126 Pounds

Asher Bishop Woodland Gabe Nelson - Mt. View Noah Woodruff - Dexter

132 Pounds

138 Pounds

Noah Parenteau - Belfast Antonio Vieria - Mt. View Chase Scott - Calais

144 Pounds

Mythias Travis - Belfast Lucas Nason - Mt. View Jayden Cata - MDI

150 Pounds

Brock Gagnon - Caribou Hayden Hanson - Foxcroft Academy Gabe Lazore - Mattanawcook Academy

157 Pounds

Joel Desjardins - Fort Kent Skighler Woodard - Dexter Bryce Dicker - Mattanawcook Academy

165 Pounds

Damiair Miller - Dexter Brady Ball - Piscataquis Mason St. Peter - Caribou

175 Pounds

Brock Gagnon - Caribou Hayden Hanson - Foxcroft Academy Gabe Lazore - Mattanawcook Academy

190 Pounds

Muiin Cook - MCI Alexander Whitney - Mt. View Remington Grindle - Bucksport

215 Pounds

Max Fitch - Mattanawcook Academy Oden Pontillo - Mt. View Tanner Ladd - Dexter

285 Pounds

Hayden Melvin - Washington Academy Riley Duhaime - Ellsworth Corey Commeau - Dexter

