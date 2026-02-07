Maine State Class A and B Wrestling Championships

Maine State Class A and Class B Wrestling Championships [PHOTOS & RESULTS]
The Maine State Class A and Class B State Wrestling Championships were held at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor on Saturday, February 7th.
A special congratulations to Ellsworth wrestler Jovin Pesek who won his 100th match in Bangor! Pesek finished 4th in the Class B 138 Weight Class
Here are the Individual Placers.
Class A
106 Pounds
- Angus Ward - Camden Hills
- Sora Bukoski - Penobscot County
- Bently Smith - Edward Little
113 Pounds
- Preston Garland - Mt Blue
- River Brackett - Oxford Hills
- Izaiah Cook - Nokomis
120 Pounds
- Jace Goodrow - Mt. Blue
- Shale Welsch - Poland
- Keagan Kelly - Camden Hills
126 Pounds
- Evan Kowalsky - Mt. Ararat/Brunswick
- Tristan Atwell - Oxford Hills
- Ben Corrieveau - Windham/GNG.Westbrook
132 Pounds
- Cooper Blair - Edward Little
- Bryson Poulin - Cony
- Isaak Anokye - Oxford Hills
138 Pounds
- Sajjad Jumaah - Windham/GNG/Westbrook
- Evan Pitcher - Cony
- Wahab Malek zada - Edward Little
144 Pounds
- Evan Madigan - Edward Little
- AJ Ward - Mt. Ararat/Brunswick
- Matthew Denlinger - Oxford Hills
150 Pounds
- Reilly Turner-Watts - Camden Hills
- Zander Pike - Penobscot County Wrestling
- Curtis Fogg - Oxford Hills
157 Pounds
- Dillon Gray - Mt. Blue
- William Harding - Penobscot County Wrestling
- Travis Nania - Nokomis
165 Pounds
- Henry Sites - Skowhegan
- Lucas Richardson - Windham/GNG/Westbrook
- Mohammad Haidari - Edward Little
175 Pounds
- Justin Batty - Camden Hills
- Izaac Martin-Poole - Edward Little
- Dante Ingaharro - Morse
190 Pounds
- Liam Schleis-Hooyman - Cony
- Reed Cousineau - Mt. Blue
- Dawson Breton - Edward Little
215 Pounds
- Merlin Smith - Edward Little
- Noah Craney - Morse
- Bentley Lane - Nokomis
285 Pounds
- Chris Levesque - Oxford Hills
- Cael Hamilton - Skowhegan
- Trevor Wilkinson - Mt. Ararat/Brunswick
Class B
106 Pounds
- Gavin Milliken - Mt. View
- Memphis Cole - Dexter
- Parker Theriault - Penobscot Valley
113 Pounds
- Clayton McPheters - Mattanawcook Academy
- Shane Goguen - Mt. View
- Jacob Evans - Belfast
120 Pounds
- Dominic Simpson - Belfast
- Daniel Bosco - Mt. View
- Clifford Cheney - Ellsworth
126 Pounds
- Asher Bishop Woodland
- Gabe Nelson - Mt. View
- Noah Woodruff - Dexter
132 Pounds
138 Pounds
- Noah Parenteau - Belfast
- Antonio Vieria - Mt. View
- Chase Scott - Calais
144 Pounds
- Mythias Travis - Belfast
- Lucas Nason - Mt. View
- Jayden Cata - MDI
150 Pounds
- Brock Gagnon - Caribou
- Hayden Hanson - Foxcroft Academy
- Gabe Lazore - Mattanawcook Academy
157 Pounds
- Joel Desjardins - Fort Kent
- Skighler Woodard - Dexter
- Bryce Dicker - Mattanawcook Academy
165 Pounds
- Damiair Miller - Dexter
- Brady Ball - Piscataquis
- Mason St. Peter - Caribou
175 Pounds
190 Pounds
- Muiin Cook - MCI
- Alexander Whitney - Mt. View
- Remington Grindle - Bucksport
215 Pounds
- Max Fitch - Mattanawcook Academy
- Oden Pontillo - Mt. View
- Tanner Ladd - Dexter
285 Pounds
- Hayden Melvin - Washington Academy
- Riley Duhaime - Ellsworth
- Corey Commeau - Dexter
Check out the photos
