Maine State Class A and B Wrestling Championships

Maine State Class A and Class B Wrestling Championships [PHOTOS & RESULTS]

February 7 2026 Photo Chris Popper

The Maine State Class A and Class B State Wrestling Championships were held at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor on Saturday, February 7th.

A special congratulations to Ellsworth wrestler Jovin Pesek who won his 100th match in Bangor!  Pesek finished 4th in the Class B 138 Weight Class

Photo Mary Carter Cheney
Here are the Individual Placers.

Class A

106 Pounds

  1. Angus Ward - Camden Hills
  2. Sora Bukoski - Penobscot County
  3. Bently Smith - Edward Little

113 Pounds

  1. Preston Garland - Mt Blue
  2. River Brackett - Oxford Hills
  3. Izaiah Cook - Nokomis

120 Pounds

  1. Jace Goodrow - Mt. Blue
  2. Shale Welsch - Poland
  3. Keagan Kelly - Camden Hills

126 Pounds

  1. Evan Kowalsky - Mt. Ararat/Brunswick
  2. Tristan Atwell - Oxford Hills
  3. Ben Corrieveau - Windham/GNG.Westbrook

132 Pounds

  1. Cooper Blair - Edward Little
  2. Bryson Poulin - Cony
  3. Isaak Anokye - Oxford Hills

138 Pounds

  1. Sajjad Jumaah - Windham/GNG/Westbrook
  2. Evan Pitcher - Cony
  3. Wahab Malek zada - Edward Little

144 Pounds

  1. Evan Madigan - Edward Little
  2. AJ Ward - Mt. Ararat/Brunswick
  3. Matthew Denlinger - Oxford Hills

150 Pounds

  1. Reilly Turner-Watts - Camden Hills
  2. Zander Pike - Penobscot County Wrestling
  3. Curtis Fogg - Oxford Hills

157 Pounds

  1. Dillon Gray - Mt. Blue
  2. William Harding - Penobscot County Wrestling
  3. Travis Nania - Nokomis

165 Pounds

  1. Henry Sites - Skowhegan
  2. Lucas Richardson - Windham/GNG/Westbrook
  3. Mohammad Haidari - Edward Little

175 Pounds

  1. Justin Batty - Camden Hills
  2. Izaac Martin-Poole - Edward Little
  3. Dante Ingaharro - Morse

190 Pounds

  1. Liam Schleis-Hooyman - Cony
  2. Reed Cousineau - Mt. Blue
  3. Dawson Breton - Edward Little

215 Pounds

  1. Merlin Smith - Edward Little
  2. Noah Craney - Morse
  3. Bentley Lane - Nokomis

285 Pounds

  1. Chris Levesque - Oxford Hills
  2. Cael Hamilton - Skowhegan
  3. Trevor Wilkinson - Mt. Ararat/Brunswick

Class B

106 Pounds

  1. Gavin Milliken - Mt. View
  2. Memphis Cole - Dexter
  3. Parker Theriault - Penobscot Valley

113 Pounds

  1. Clayton McPheters - Mattanawcook Academy
  2. Shane Goguen - Mt. View
  3. Jacob Evans - Belfast

120 Pounds

  1. Dominic Simpson - Belfast
  2. Daniel Bosco - Mt. View
  3. Clifford Cheney - Ellsworth

126 Pounds

  1. Asher Bishop Woodland
  2. Gabe Nelson - Mt. View
  3. Noah Woodruff - Dexter

132 Pounds

138 Pounds

  1. Noah Parenteau - Belfast
  2. Antonio Vieria - Mt. View
  3. Chase Scott - Calais

144 Pounds

  1. Mythias Travis - Belfast
  2. Lucas Nason - Mt. View
  3. Jayden Cata - MDI

150 Pounds

  1. Brock Gagnon - Caribou
  2. Hayden Hanson - Foxcroft Academy
  3. Gabe Lazore - Mattanawcook Academy

157 Pounds

  1. Joel Desjardins - Fort Kent
  2. Skighler Woodard - Dexter
  3. Bryce Dicker - Mattanawcook Academy

165 Pounds

  1. Damiair Miller - Dexter
  2. Brady Ball - Piscataquis
  3. Mason St. Peter - Caribou

175 Pounds

190 Pounds

  1. Muiin Cook - MCI
  2. Alexander Whitney - Mt. View
  3. Remington Grindle - Bucksport

215 Pounds

  1. Max Fitch - Mattanawcook Academy
  2. Oden Pontillo - Mt. View
  3. Tanner Ladd - Dexter

285 Pounds

  1. Hayden Melvin - Washington Academy
  2. Riley Duhaime - Ellsworth
  3. Corey Commeau - Dexter

Check out the photos

