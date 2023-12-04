Decisive wins over New Hampshire on Friday and over UConn on Sunday afternoon have moved the Maine Men's Hockey Team from 11th to 8th in the December 4 U.S. College Hockey Online (USCHO) Poll.

Maine with it's 8-3-1 record, trails Michigan State by 20 points for 7th place. Michigan State has a record of 10-4-2 and had 656 points, compared to Maine with it's 636 points.

Here's the December 4th Poll.

North Dakota 12-3-1 (33 1st place votes) Boston College 12-3-1 (4 1st place votes) Boston University 11-4-1 (8 1st place votes) Quinnipiac 11-4-1 (3 1st place votes) Wisconsin 12-4-0 Michigan State 10-4-2 Maine 8-3-1 Providence 9-4-2 Minnesota 8-5-3 Massachusetts 8-5-3 Minnesota 8-5-3 Arizona State 11-3-2 Western Michigan 10-3-1 Michigan 8-7-3 St. Cloud 8-5-1 New Hampshire 7-4-1 Penn State 9-5-3 Cornell 6-4-1 RIT 10-4-0 Notre Dame 8-6-2