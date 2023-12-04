2-Win Weekend Moves Maine Men’s Hockey from 11 to 8 in the December 4th USCHO Poll
Decisive wins over New Hampshire on Friday and over UConn on Sunday afternoon have moved the Maine Men's Hockey Team from 11th to 8th in the December 4 U.S. College Hockey Online (USCHO) Poll.
Maine with it's 8-3-1 record, trails Michigan State by 20 points for 7th place. Michigan State has a record of 10-4-2 and had 656 points, compared to Maine with it's 636 points.
Here's the December 4th Poll.
- North Dakota 12-3-1 (33 1st place votes)
- Boston College 12-3-1 (4 1st place votes)
- Boston University 11-4-1 (8 1st place votes)
- Quinnipiac 11-4-1 (3 1st place votes)
- Wisconsin 12-4-0
- Michigan State 10-4-2
- Maine 8-3-1
- Providence 9-4-2
- Minnesota 8-5-3
- Massachusetts 8-5-3
- Arizona State 11-3-2
- Western Michigan 10-3-1
- Michigan 8-7-3
- St. Cloud 8-5-1
- New Hampshire 7-4-1
- Penn State 9-5-3
- Cornell 6-4-1
- RIT 10-4-0
- Notre Dame 8-6-2
