#3 Lawrence Lady Bulldogs Beat #1 Gardiner in the Class B Northern Maine Regional Finals 65-53 [STATS & PHOTOS]
Lawrence's Maddie Provost and Ashley Shores combined for 56 points to lead the #3 Lawrence Lady Bulldogs to and 65-53 win in the Class B Northern Maine Regional Finals at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor on Friday, February 20th.
Lawrence led 17-11 as Shores had 12 points for the Lady Bulldogs in the 1st Quarter. Molly Takatsu had 7 points for Gardiner.
The Lady Bulldogs led 36-30 at the Half. Provost scored 12 points for Lawrence while Alex Quintana had 6 points for Gardiner.
In the 3rd Quarter Gardiner outscored Lawrence 15-13 to cut the lead to 49-45.Shores had 11 points for Lawrence while Quintana scored 6 points for Gardiner.
In the 4th Quarter Provost scored 9 points for Lawrence.
Lawrence was led by Ashley Shores with 29 point including 2 3's. Maddie Provost had 27 points with 2 3-pointers. The Lady Bulldogs were 17-23 from the free throw line.
Gardiner was led by Alex Quintana with 16 points while Molli Takatsu had 13 points. Brynnlea Chasson, Anna Tweedy and Takatsu each had a 3-pointer. Gardiner was 6-9 from the free throw line.
Lawrence will play #2 Oceanside at 6:06 at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor for the State Class B Championship on Friday, February 27th.
Check out the Stats and Photos
Line Score
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Lawrence Girls
|17
|19
|13
|16
|65
|Gardiner Girls
|11
|19
|15
|8
|53
Box Score
Lawrence
|#
|Name
|PTS
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|1
|Madalyn Provost
|27
|9
|2
|3
|5
|3
|Sage Dugal
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|4
|Amiah Lawyerson
|1
|-
|-
|1
|2
|10
|Payton Cole
|3
|-
|-
|3
|4
|11
|Sadie Higgins
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|12
|Jaycie Elkins
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|13
|Kiera Day
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|15
|Ashley Shores
|29
|8
|2
|7
|9
|22
|Leah Tibbetts
|5
|1
|-
|3
|3
|24
|Natalie Pelletier
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|25
|Izzy Drake
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|31
|Lily Poulin
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|33
|Natalie Grard
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|35
|Mariah Salisbury
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|40
|Kayci Ross
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TOTALS
|65
|18
|4
|17
|23
Gardiner
|#
|Name
|PTS
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|1
|Brynnlea Chassn
|9
|3
|1
|-
|-
|2
|Anna Tweedy
|3
|-
|1
|-
|-
|4
|Zoey Sullivan-Brenna
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|5
|Molli Takatsu
|13
|2
|1
|6
|7
|10
|Lilah Serber
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|11
|Adeka Ricker
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|12
|Zoey Epperson
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|14
|Mikayla Cleary
|2
|1
|-
|-
|-
|21
|Maddie McMahon
|10
|5
|-
|-
|2
|22
|Lexi Ouellette
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|23
|Alex Quintana
|16
|8
|-
|-
|-
|42
|Abby McGee
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|45
|Joely Cote
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TOTALS
|53
|19
|3
|6
|9
Photos
#3 Lawrence Girls Beat #1 Gardiner
Gallery Credit: Chris Popper