#3 Lawrence Lady Bulldogs Beat #1 Gardiner in the Class B Northern Maine Regional Finals 65-53 [STATS & PHOTOS]

Photo Chris Popper

Lawrence's Maddie Provost and Ashley Shores combined for 56 points to lead the #3 Lawrence Lady Bulldogs to and 65-53 win in the Class B Northern Maine Regional Finals at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor on Friday, February 20th.

Lawrence led 17-11 as Shores had 12 points for the Lady Bulldogs in the 1st Quarter. Molly Takatsu had 7 points for Gardiner.

The Lady Bulldogs led 36-30 at the Half. Provost scored 12 points for Lawrence while Alex Quintana had 6 points for Gardiner.

In the 3rd Quarter Gardiner outscored Lawrence 15-13 to cut the lead to 49-45.Shores had 11 points for Lawrence while Quintana scored 6 points for Gardiner.

In the 4th Quarter Provost scored 9 points for Lawrence.

Lawrence was led by Ashley Shores with 29 point including 2 3's. Maddie Provost had 27 points with 2 3-pointers. The Lady Bulldogs were 17-23 from the free throw line.

Gardiner was led by Alex Quintana with 16 points while Molli Takatsu had 13 points. Brynnlea Chasson, Anna Tweedy and Takatsu each had a 3-pointer. Gardiner was 6-9 from the free throw line.

Lawrence will play #2 Oceanside at 6:06 at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor for the State Class B Championship on Friday, February 27th.

Check out the Stats and Photos

Line Score

1234T
Lawrence Girls1719131665
Gardiner Girls111915853

 

Box Score

Lawrence

#NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
1Madalyn Provost279235
3Sage Dugal0----
4Amiah Lawyerson1--12
10Payton Cole3--34
11Sadie Higgins0----
12Jaycie Elkins0----
13Kiera Day0----
15Ashley Shores298279
22Leah Tibbetts51-33
24Natalie Pelletier0----
25Izzy Drake0----
31Lily Poulin0----
33Natalie Grard0----
35Mariah Salisbury0----
40Kayci Ross0----
TOTALS651841723

Gardiner

#NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
1Brynnlea Chassn931--
2Anna Tweedy3-1--
4Zoey Sullivan-Brenna0----
5Molli Takatsu132167
10Lilah Serber0----
11Adeka Ricker0----
12Zoey Epperson0----
14Mikayla Cleary21---
21Maddie McMahon105--2
22Lexi Ouellette0----
23Alex Quintana168---
42Abby McGee0----
45Joely Cote0----
TOTALS5319369

Photos

#3 Lawrence Girls Beat #1 Gardiner

The #3 Lady Bulldogs beat the #1 Gardiner Lady Tigers in the Class B North Regional Finals on Friday, February 20th

Gallery Credit: Chris Popper

