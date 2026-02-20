Lawrence's Maddie Provost and Ashley Shores combined for 56 points to lead the #3 Lawrence Lady Bulldogs to and 65-53 win in the Class B Northern Maine Regional Finals at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor on Friday, February 20th.

Lawrence led 17-11 as Shores had 12 points for the Lady Bulldogs in the 1st Quarter. Molly Takatsu had 7 points for Gardiner.

The Lady Bulldogs led 36-30 at the Half. Provost scored 12 points for Lawrence while Alex Quintana had 6 points for Gardiner.

In the 3rd Quarter Gardiner outscored Lawrence 15-13 to cut the lead to 49-45.Shores had 11 points for Lawrence while Quintana scored 6 points for Gardiner.

In the 4th Quarter Provost scored 9 points for Lawrence.

Lawrence was led by Ashley Shores with 29 point including 2 3's. Maddie Provost had 27 points with 2 3-pointers. The Lady Bulldogs were 17-23 from the free throw line.

Gardiner was led by Alex Quintana with 16 points while Molli Takatsu had 13 points. Brynnlea Chasson, Anna Tweedy and Takatsu each had a 3-pointer. Gardiner was 6-9 from the free throw line.

Lawrence will play #2 Oceanside at 6:06 at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor for the State Class B Championship on Friday, February 27th.

Check out the Stats and Photos

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Lawrence Girls 17 19 13 16 65 Gardiner Girls 11 19 15 8 53

Box Score

Lawrence

# Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA 1 Madalyn Provost 27 9 2 3 5 3 Sage Dugal 0 - - - - 4 Amiah Lawyerson 1 - - 1 2 10 Payton Cole 3 - - 3 4 11 Sadie Higgins 0 - - - - 12 Jaycie Elkins 0 - - - - 13 Kiera Day 0 - - - - 15 Ashley Shores 29 8 2 7 9 22 Leah Tibbetts 5 1 - 3 3 24 Natalie Pelletier 0 - - - - 25 Izzy Drake 0 - - - - 31 Lily Poulin 0 - - - - 33 Natalie Grard 0 - - - - 35 Mariah Salisbury 0 - - - - 40 Kayci Ross 0 - - - - TOTALS 65 18 4 17 23

Gardiner

# Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA 1 Brynnlea Chassn 9 3 1 - - 2 Anna Tweedy 3 - 1 - - 4 Zoey Sullivan-Brenna 0 - - - - 5 Molli Takatsu 13 2 1 6 7 10 Lilah Serber 0 - - - - 11 Adeka Ricker 0 - - - - 12 Zoey Epperson 0 - - - - 14 Mikayla Cleary 2 1 - - - 21 Maddie McMahon 10 5 - - 2 22 Lexi Ouellette 0 - - - - 23 Alex Quintana 16 8 - - - 42 Abby McGee 0 - - - - 45 Joely Cote 0 - - - - TOTALS 53 19 3 6 9

Photos