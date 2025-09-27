The Maine Black Bears Field Hockey Team fell to #14 Monmouth Academy 3-2 on Friday, September 26th on the road in New Jersey.

After a scoreless 1st Quarter, Maine took a 2-0 lead in the 2nd Quarter.

Olivia Geniti scored, assisted by Saylor Kuefler with 4:23 gone in the 2nd Quarter. That goals was followed by Martha Barratt's goal with 5:34 gone.

But Monmouth answered with 3 goals in 2 minutes and 12 seconds to take the lead.

Monmouth led 3-2 at the end of the 1st Half, and neither team scored in the 2nd Half.

Monmouth outshot Maine 20-15, but both teams had 10 shots on goal.

Monmouth had 7 penalty corners to Maine's 5 penalty corners.

Jayde Temby took the loss in goal for Maine, allowing 3 goals and having 3 saves. Rozarie Mrazova had 4 saves.

Maine is now 3-6 while Monmouth is 8-1.

Maine will play at Drexel on Sunday, September 28th at Noon, before opening America East Conference play on Friday, October 3rd at 1 p.m. at Albany.