Maine High School Basketball Class S Quarterfinals Set
The first Maine High School Basketball Class S Tournament is set to tip off in Bangor on Tuesday, February 10th and in Augusta on Wednesday February 11th.
Here is the schedule
Class S North - Cross Insurance Center Bangor
Tuesday February 10 Session 1
- 3 p.m. #4 Washburn Boys vs. #5 Shead
- 4:30 p.m. #3 Jonesport-Beals Girls vs. #6 Shead
- 6 p.m. #1 Jonesport-Beals Boys vs. #8 Deer Isle-Stonington
- 7:30 p.m. #4 Deer Isle-Stongington Girls vs. #5 Ashland
Purchase tickets online HERE for Session 1
Thursday February 12 Session 2
- 3 p.m. #1 Wisdom Girls vs. #8 Easton
- 4:30 p.m. #2 Easton Boys vs. #7 Wisdom
- 6 p.m. #2 Katahdin Girls vs. #7 Van Buren
- 7:30 p.m. #3 Katahdin Boys vs. #6 Van Buren
Purchase tickets online HERE for Session 2
Class S South - Augusta Civic Center
Wednesday February 11 Session 1
- 2 pm. #3 Forest Hill Boys vs. #6 Temple Academy
- 3:30 p.m. #2 Forest Hill Girls vs. #7 Greenville
- 5 p.m. #1 Valley Boys vs. #8 Greenville
- 6:30 p.m. #1 Valley Girls vs. #8 Rangeley
Purchase tickets online HERE for Session 1
Thursday February 12 Session 2
- 2 p.m #4 Temple Academy Girls vs. #5 North Haven
- 3:30 p.m. #4 Islesboron Boys vs. #5 Vinalhaven
- 5 p.m. #3 Vinalhaven vs. #6 Pine Tree Academy
- 6:30 p.m. #2 Pine Tree Academy Boys vs. #7 Rangeley
Purchase tickets online HERE for Session 2
