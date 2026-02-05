Maine High School Basketball Class S Quarterfinals Set

Photo Chris Popper

The first Maine High School Basketball Class S Tournament is set to tip off in Bangor on Tuesday, February 10th and in Augusta on Wednesday February 11th.

Here is the schedule

Class S North - Cross Insurance Center Bangor 

Tuesday February 10 Session 1

  • 3 p.m. #4 Washburn Boys vs. #5 Shead
  • 4:30 p.m. #3 Jonesport-Beals Girls vs. #6 Shead
  • 6 p.m. #1 Jonesport-Beals Boys vs. #8 Deer Isle-Stonington
  • 7:30 p.m. #4 Deer Isle-Stongington Girls vs. #5 Ashland

Purchase tickets online HERE for Session 1

Thursday February 12 Session 2

  • 3 p.m. #1 Wisdom Girls vs. #8 Easton
  • 4:30 p.m. #2 Easton Boys vs. #7 Wisdom
  • 6 p.m. #2 Katahdin Girls vs. #7 Van Buren
  • 7:30 p.m. #3 Katahdin Boys vs. #6 Van Buren

Purchase tickets online HERE for Session 2

Class S South - Augusta Civic Center

Wednesday February 11 Session 1

  • 2 pm. #3 Forest Hill Boys vs. #6 Temple Academy
  • 3:30 p.m. #2 Forest Hill Girls vs. #7 Greenville
  • 5 p.m. #1 Valley Boys vs. #8 Greenville
  • 6:30 p.m. #1 Valley Girls vs. #8 Rangeley

Purchase tickets online HERE for Session 1

Thursday February 12 Session 2

  • 2 p.m #4 Temple Academy Girls vs. #5 North Haven
  • 3:30 p.m. #4 Islesboron Boys vs. #5 Vinalhaven
  • 5 p.m. #3 Vinalhaven vs. #6 Pine Tree Academy
  • 6:30 p.m. #2 Pine Tree Academy Boys vs. #7 Rangeley

Purchase tickets online HERE for Session 2

