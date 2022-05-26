Maine Drops America East Tourney Opener vs. UMass Lowell

A promising season for University of Maine baseball is now one loss away from coming to an end after the top-seeded Black Bears fell to UMass Lowell 9-7 today in Orono.

It was not the start to the tournament the hosts were hoping for as Maine, who not too long ago had one of the longest win-streaks in the country, has now dropped its last four contests.

Maine jumped out to an early lead after the Black Bears put four runs on the board in the second inning. But it unraveled for the Black Bears in the top of the 5th, when the River Hawks rallied for five runs to take an 8-6 lead. A lead UMass did not surrender the rest of the way.

At the plate, Maine was led by Joe Bramanti, who slugged a pair of solo home runs and now has 17 to his credit this season. Eliot's own Quinn McDaniel had three hits and an RBI in the losing effort.

As was the case in last weekend's sweep at Hartford, pitching was once again the issue for the Black Bears. Starter Trevor LaBonte allowed six runs in four innings while Tyler Nielsen was tagged with the loss. Nielsen faced just four batters but allowed two hits, a pair of earned runs and allowed two inherited runners to score.

Their season will be on the line when the Black Bears take the field next, tomorrow at 2:30 p.m.

Two games still need to be played today in Orono to determine Maine's next opponent. #2 Binghamton takes on #3 NJIT this afternoon and the loser of that contest will face #5 UMBC at 6 p.m. The Black Bears will face the winner of UMBC vs. Binghamton/NJIT tomorrow afternoon.

You can hear that contest on 92.9 The Ticket FM with pregame coverage beginning at 2 p.m.