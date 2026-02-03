Final Girls Hockey Heal Point Standings and Tourney Brackets
The 2023-26 Maine Girls High School Hockey Regular Season is over and the playoffs will begin on Wednesday, February 4th.
Here are the Final Heal Point Standings and Playoff brackets. Good luck to all and thanks for a great season.
North
Final Heal Point Standings
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Tournament Index
|1
|EL Red Hornets
|17-1-0
|185.802
|2
|Yarmouth/Freeport
|14-2-2
|157.716
|3
|Brunswick
|9-9-0
|65.432
|4
|Penobscot
|8-9-1
|50.000
|5
|Winslow Black Tigers
|6-10-2
|43.210
|6
|Lewiston Blue Devils
|2-16-0
|4.938
Tournament Brackets
Quarterfinals
- #1 EL Red Hornets - Bye
- #2 Yarmouth/Freeport - Bye
- #3 Brunswick vs. #6 Lewiston Blue Devils
- #4 Penobscot Pioneers vs. #5 Winslow Black Raiders
Semifinals
- #1 EL Red Hornets vs. Winner #4 Penobscot Pioneers vs. #5 Winslow Black Raiders
- #2 Yarmouth/Freeport vs. Winner #3 Brunswick vs. #6 Lewiston Blue Devils
South
Final Heal Point Standings
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Tournament Index
|1
|Cheverus Coop
|13-3-2
|141.667
|2
|Biddeford/TA/Kenn/Wells
|13-5-0
|118.519
|3
|Gorham Coop Rams
|10-8-0
|72.222
|4
|Portland Coop Beacons
|8-10-0
|46.296
|5
|Falmouth/Scarborough
|5-10-3
|41.975
|6
|York Coop Wildcats
|5-13-0
|27.160
|7
|Greely/GNG
|2-16-0
|14.815
Tournament Brackets
Quarterfinals
- #1 Cheverus Coop - Bye
- #2 Biddeford/TA.Kenn/Wells vs. #7 Greely/GNG
- #3 Gorham Coop vs. #6 York Coop Wildcats
- #4 Portland Coop Beacons vs. #5 Falmouth/Scarborough
Semifinals
- #1 Cheverus vs. Winner #4 Portland Coop Beacons vs. #5 Falmouth/Scarborough
- Winner #2 Biddeford/TA.Kenn/Wells vs. #7 Greely/GNG vs. Winner #3 Gorham Coop vs. #6 York Coop Wildcats
