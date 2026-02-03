Final Girls Hockey Heal Point Standings and Tourney Brackets

Final Girls Hockey Heal Point Standings and Tourney Brackets

The 2023-26 Maine Girls High School Hockey Regular Season is over and the playoffs will begin on Wednesday, February 4th.

Here are the Final Heal Point Standings and Playoff brackets. Good luck to all and thanks for a great season.

North

Final Heal Point Standings

RankTeamRecordTournament Index
1EL Red Hornets17-1-0185.802
2Yarmouth/Freeport14-2-2157.716
3Brunswick9-9-065.432
4Penobscot8-9-150.000
5Winslow Black Tigers6-10-243.210
6Lewiston Blue Devils2-16-04.938

Tournament Brackets

Quarterfinals

  • #1 EL Red Hornets - Bye
  • #2 Yarmouth/Freeport - Bye
  • #3 Brunswick vs. #6 Lewiston Blue Devils
  • #4 Penobscot Pioneers vs. #5 Winslow Black Raiders

Semifinals

  • #1 EL Red Hornets vs. Winner  #4 Penobscot Pioneers vs. #5 Winslow Black Raiders
  • #2 Yarmouth/Freeport vs. Winner #3 Brunswick vs. #6 Lewiston Blue Devils

South

Final Heal Point Standings

RankTeamRecordTournament Index
1Cheverus Coop13-3-2141.667
2Biddeford/TA/Kenn/Wells13-5-0118.519
3Gorham Coop Rams10-8-072.222
4Portland Coop Beacons8-10-046.296
5Falmouth/Scarborough5-10-341.975
6York Coop Wildcats5-13-027.160
7Greely/GNG2-16-014.815

Tournament Brackets

Quarterfinals

  • #1 Cheverus Coop - Bye
  • #2 Biddeford/TA.Kenn/Wells vs. #7 Greely/GNG
  • #3 Gorham Coop vs. #6 York Coop Wildcats
  • #4 Portland Coop Beacons vs. #5 Falmouth/Scarborough

Semifinals

  • #1 Cheverus vs. Winner #4 Portland Coop Beacons vs. #5 Falmouth/Scarborough
  • Winner #2 Biddeford/TA.Kenn/Wells vs. #7 Greely/GNG vs. Winner #3 Gorham Coop vs. #6 York Coop Wildcats
