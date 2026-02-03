The 2023-26 Maine Girls High School Hockey Regular Season is over and the playoffs will begin on Wednesday, February 4th.

Here are the Final Heal Point Standings and Playoff brackets. Good luck to all and thanks for a great season.

North

Final Heal Point Standings

Rank Team Record Tournament Index 1 EL Red Hornets 17-1-0 185.802 2 Yarmouth/Freeport 14-2-2 157.716 3 Brunswick 9-9-0 65.432 4 Penobscot 8-9-1 50.000 5 Winslow Black Tigers 6-10-2 43.210 6 Lewiston Blue Devils 2-16-0 4.938

Tournament Brackets

Quarterfinals

#1 EL Red Hornets - Bye

#2 Yarmouth/Freeport - Bye

#3 Brunswick vs. #6 Lewiston Blue Devils

#4 Penobscot Pioneers vs. #5 Winslow Black Raiders

Semifinals

#1 EL Red Hornets vs. Winner #4 Penobscot Pioneers vs. #5 Winslow Black Raiders

#2 Yarmouth/Freeport vs. Winner #3 Brunswick vs. #6 Lewiston Blue Devils

South

Final Heal Point Standings

Rank Team Record Tournament Index 1 Cheverus Coop 13-3-2 141.667 2 Biddeford/TA/Kenn/Wells 13-5-0 118.519 3 Gorham Coop Rams 10-8-0 72.222 4 Portland Coop Beacons 8-10-0 46.296 5 Falmouth/Scarborough 5-10-3 41.975 6 York Coop Wildcats 5-13-0 27.160 7 Greely/GNG 2-16-0 14.815

Tournament Brackets

Quarterfinals

#1 Cheverus Coop - Bye

#2 Biddeford/TA.Kenn/Wells vs. #7 Greely/GNG

#3 Gorham Coop vs. #6 York Coop Wildcats

#4 Portland Coop Beacons vs. #5 Falmouth/Scarborough

Semifinals

#1 Cheverus vs. Winner #4 Portland Coop Beacons vs. #5 Falmouth/Scarborough

Winner #2 Biddeford/TA.Kenn/Wells vs. #7 Greely/GNG vs. Winner #3 Gorham Coop vs. #6 York Coop Wildcats

Get our free mobile app