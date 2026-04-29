Here are the High School, Baseball, Softball, Lacrosse and Tennis Results for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Tuesday, April 28th.

Be sure to check back every day, Tuesday-Sunday as we report the scores.

Baseball

Biddeford 11 Portland 0

Bonny Eagle 3 Deering 0

Buckfield 14 Carrabec 10

Calais 10 Narraguagus 3

Cheverus 4 Sanford 2

Cony 13 Lawrence 5

Ellsworth 14 John Bapst 0

Forest Hills 9 Vinalhaven/North Haven 2

Fort Fairfield 19 Madawaska 1

Foxcroft Academy 6 MDI 5

Freeport 14 Lincoln Academy 4

Gorham 12 Scarborough 3

Hodgdon 12 Washburn/Easton/Central Aroostook 10

Kennebunk 4 Windham 0

Massabesic 6 Marshwood 5

Mount Abram 5 Spruce Mountain 1

Old Town 8 Hermon 6

Richmond 19 Temple Academy 1

South Portland 5 Noble 0

Thornton Academy 4 Falmouth 2

Softball

Carrabec 14 Buckfield 11

Central Aroostook 24 Southern Aroostook 14

Cony 3 Lawrence 1

Ellsworth 8 John Bapst 1

Forest Hills 20 Wiscasset/Boothbay 2

Fort Fairfield 17 Madawaska 2

Hermon 3 Old Town 2

MDI 12 Foxcroft Academy 2

Narraguagus 15 Calais 0

Old Orchard Beach 9 Valley 1

Penquis Valley 4 Deer Isle-Stonington 2

Richmond 17 Temple Academy 5

Spruce Mountain 13 Mt. Abram 8

Vinalhaven 6 Forest Hills 0

Washburn/Easton 22 Hodgdon 5

Girls Tennis

Brunswick 4 Mt. Ararat 1

Calais 5 Woodland 0

Cony 5 Oceanside 0

Lewiston 5 Lake Region 0

Portland 3 Deering 2

Presque Isle 5 Houlton 0

Scarborough 5 Bonny Eagle 0

Van Buren 5 Fort Kent 0

Windham 5 Marshwood 0

York 4 Waynflete 1

Boys Tennis

Bangor 5 Brewer 0

Brunswick 5 Mt. Ararat 0

Calais 5 Woodland 0

Dexter 3 GSA 2

Falmouth 5 Kennebunk 0

Fort Kent 5 Van Buren 0

Gorham 5 Westbrook 0

Lincoln Academy 5 Medomak Valley 0

Marshwood 5 Windham 0

Portland 3 Deering 2

Presque Isle 4 Houlton 1

Scarborough 5 Bonny Eagle 0

Thornton Academy 5 Massabesic 0

Girls Lacrosse

Bangor/John Bapst/Orono 8 Mt. Ararat 2

Bonny Eagle 12 Portland 1

Camden Hills 16 Lincoln Academy 2

Cheverus 8 Yarmouth 6

Cony 11 Waynflete 2

Erskine Academy 13 Edward Little 11

Falmouth 15 Oxford Hills 3

Fryeburg Aademy 8 Lake Region 6

Kennebunk 10 Scarborough 5

MCI 11 Winslow/Lawrence 6

Morse 7 Lewiston 5

Marshwood 14 South Portland 6

Sanford 13 Noble 9

Thornton Academy 15 Gorham 4

Windham 15 Massabesic 4

Boys Lacrosse

Bonny Eagle 13 Gorham 11

Cape Elizabeth 8 Yarmouth 7

Deering 22 Portland 6

Edward Little 13 Mt. Ararat 11

Erskine Academy 8 Oak Hill 4

Gardiner 15 Morse 7

Greely 16 Gray-New Gloucester/Poland 7

Wells 17 Lake Region 4