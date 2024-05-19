Maine High School Baseball and Softball Scores – Saturday May 18
Here are the High School Baseball and Softball scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Saturday, May 18th.
Baseball
- Deering 10 Kennebunk 9
- Falmouth 3 Sanford 1
- Fryeburg Academy 5 Lake Region 4
- Gorham 4 Westbrook 0
- Jonesport-Beals 17 Shead 3
- Lisbon 10 Dirigo 7
- MDI 10 Caribou 2
- MDI 8 Caribou 2
- Noble 5 Massabesic 3
- Old Town 12 Presque Isle 0
- Old Town 12 Presque Isle 1
- Porltand 5 Cheverus 3
- Richmond 25 Vinalhaven 0
- Richmond 30 Vinalhaven 0
- Scarborough 3 Marshwood 2
- Thornton Academy 6 Biddeford 1
Softball
- Jonesport-Beals 14 Shead 2
- Lake Region 6 Fryeburg Academy 5
- MDI 14 Caribou 0
- MDI 9 Caribou 2
- Old Town 11 Presque Isle 1
- Old Town 5 Presque Isle 2
- Richmond 18 Vinalhaven 3
- Richmond 7 Vinalhaven 6
It's time to nominate someone for the Week 5 High School Athlete of the Week, for performances May 13-18 . Please email your nomination to chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com, letting us know why the individual should be the Athlete of the Week. Please include stats, and make sure you indicate what school this individual attends, and what sport they're playing! All nominations should be received by Sunday, May 19th. Voting for Week 5 will take place May 19th-23rd with the winner being announced on Friday, May 24th.
Get our free mobile app
LOOK: See the Most Famous Musician Born the Same Year As You
Stacker identified musicians born in every year from 1920 to 2003 and determined the most famous born the same year as you.
Gallery Credit: Stacker