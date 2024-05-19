Maine High School Baseball and Softball Scores – Saturday May 18

Here are the High School Baseball and Softball scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Saturday, May 18th.

Baseball

Deering 10 Kennebunk 9

Falmouth 3 Sanford 1

Fryeburg Academy 5 Lake Region 4

Gorham 4 Westbrook 0

Jonesport-Beals 17 Shead 3

Lisbon 10 Dirigo 7

MDI 10 Caribou 2

MDI 8 Caribou 2

Noble 5 Massabesic 3

Old Town 12 Presque Isle 0

Old Town 12 Presque Isle 1

Porltand 5 Cheverus 3

Richmond 25 Vinalhaven 0

Richmond 30 Vinalhaven 0

Scarborough 3 Marshwood 2

Thornton Academy 6 Biddeford 1

Softball

Jonesport-Beals 14 Shead 2

Lake Region 6 Fryeburg Academy 5

MDI 14 Caribou 0

MDI 9 Caribou 2

Old Town 11 Presque Isle 1

Old Town 5 Presque Isle 2

Richmond 18 Vinalhaven 3

Richmond 7 Vinalhaven 6

It's time to nominate someone for the Week 5 High School Athlete of the Week, for performances May 13-18 . Please email your nomination to chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com, letting us know why the individual should be the Athlete of the Week. Please include stats, and make sure you indicate what school this individual attends, and what sport they're playing! All nominations should be received by Sunday, May 19th. Voting for Week 5 will take place May 19th-23rd with the winner being announced on Friday, May 24th.

