The Maine Softball Team dropped a doubleheader to Binghamton on the road on Sunday, losing a slugfest 12-11 in Game 1 and then losing 11-3 in Game 2.

Game 1 12-11 loss

Maine scored 7 runs in the top of the 2nd inning, but let the Bearcats take the lead. Trailing 12-8 Maine scored 3 runs in the top of the 7th inning, but it wasn't enough to tie the score and force extra innings.

The Black Bears blasted a pair of home runs in the game in the 2nd inning. Kaelyn Larkin hit a 3-run homer and then Neve Adams hit a grand-slam. The home runs were the 3rd of the season for both Larkin and Adams.

Maggie Helms was 3-4 with a double and run batted in. Larkin was 2-4 with 4 runs batted in. Adams was 1-4 with 4 runs batted in. Eviana Robles was 2-4 with a double and a run batted in. Morgan Pool was 1-4 with a double. Keira Inman was 1-3 with a run batted in. Madisonn Hand had a single.

In the circle Alysen Rieth started and went 2.2 innings allowing 7 hits and 6 runs, all earned. She struck out 1 and walked 2. Ava Zettlemoyer took the loss and is now 2-6. She pitched 3.1 innings allowing 8 hits and 6 runs, 5 of which were earned. She walked 2.

Game 2 11-3 loss

Maine was outhit 12-6.

Annika Shearer was 2-4. Eviana Robles was 2-3 with a double and run batted in. Keira Inman and Neve Adams each had a double, with Inman driving in 2 runs.

In the circle Hannah Hipwell took the loss and is 2-4. She went 2.1 innings allowing 6 hits and 6 runs, all earned. She struck out2 and walked 3. Kyla Brogan came on in relief and pitched the final 1.2 innings of the 5-inning game. She allowed 6 hits and 5 runs, all earned, striking out 2 and walking 4.

Binghamton is 7-16 overall and 5-0 in America East. Maine is 8-23 overall and 0-5 overall.

The Black Bears will play a non-conference doubleheader on Thursday, April 2nd at Fairfield with games at 2 and 4 p.m.

America East Standings

Binghamton 5-0

UMass Lowell 4-1

Bryant 3-1

UAlbany 2-3

UMBC 0-4

Maine 0-5