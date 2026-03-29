Brewer's Matt Pushard was charged with 3 runs in his Major League debut for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday afternoon, March 29th.

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Trailing 6-3, Pushard was called to pitch the 8th inning. He allowed 3 hits and 3 runs, striking out 1 and walking 1.

The Cardinals lost to the Rays 11-7.

St. Louis starts the season 2-1. They open a 3-game series at home against the New York Mets on Monday, March 30th.