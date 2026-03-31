Cooper Flagg Scores 12 Points in Mavericks 124-94 Loss to Minnesota [VIDEO]
Cooper Flagg scored 12 points in a team-high 31 minutes on Monday night, as the Dallas Mavericks lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Flagg finished with 4 rebounds and 1 assist and 2 blocked shots in a very physical game.
Check out the video highlights.
Cooper and the Mavs will play again on Tuesday night, March 31st in Milwaukee against the Bucks.
Cooper joined GQ to talk about his 10 essentials. Check out the video
Get our free mobile app
LOOK: Biggest cities in Maine 150 years ago
Stacker compiled a list of the biggest cities in Maine 150 years ago using data transcribed from the 1870 U.S. Census.
Gallery Credit: Stacker