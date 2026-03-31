Cooper Flagg scored 12 points in a team-high 31 minutes on Monday night, as the Dallas Mavericks lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Flagg finished with 4 rebounds and 1 assist and 2 blocked shots in a very physical game.

Check out the video highlights.

Cooper and the Mavs will play again on Tuesday night, March 31st in Milwaukee against the Bucks.

Cooper joined GQ to talk about his 10 essentials. Check out the video

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