Cooper Flagg had a double-double, with a team-high 19 points, ripping down a team-high 10 rebounds, playing a team-high 32 minutes but it wasn't enough, as the Dallas Mavericks lost to the Milwaukee Bucks 123-99 on Tuesday, March 31st.

Flagg also had 3 assists, and 3 steals and a blocked shot in the loss. It was his 12th double-double of the season.

Check out the video highlights.

Flagg and the Mavericks return to the court when they host the Orlando Magic on Friday, April 3rd at 8:30 p.m.

Get our free mobile app