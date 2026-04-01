Cooper Flagg&#8217;s 19 Points Not Enough as Mavs Lose to Bucks 123-99 [VIDEO]

Cooper Flagg’s 19 Points Not Enough as Mavs Lose to Bucks 123-99 [VIDEO]

Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

Cooper Flagg had a double-double, with a team-high 19 points, ripping down a team-high 10 rebounds, playing a team-high 32 minutes but it wasn't enough, as the Dallas Mavericks lost to the Milwaukee Bucks 123-99 on Tuesday, March 31st.

Flagg also had 3 assists, and 3 steals and a blocked shot in the loss. It was his 12th double-double of the season.

Check out the video highlights.

Flagg and the Mavericks return to the court when they host the Orlando Magic on Friday, April 3rd at 8:30 p.m.

92.9 The Ticket logo
Get our free mobile app

LOOK: Biggest cities in Maine 150 years ago

Sta﻿cker compiled a list of the biggest cities in Maine 150 years ago using data transcribed from the 1870 U.S. Census.

Gallery Credit: Stacker

Filed Under: Cooper Flagg
Categories: Articles

More From 92.9 The Ticket