Here are the High School Baseball, Softball and Lacrosse Scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Tuesday, May 20th.

Baseball

Bonny Eagle 1 Deering 0

Calais 8 Machias 1

Carrabec 13 Rangeley Lakes 0

Falmouth 6 South Portland 5

Madison 1 Dirigo 0

Massabesic 1 Noble 0

Mattanawcook Academy 13 Central 0

Mount View 7 Bucksport 2

Oceanside 2 Belfast 1

Old Town 8 John Bapst 1

Oxford Hills 5 Bangor 1

Richmond 13 Old Orchard Beach 2

Sanford 2 Thornton Academy 0

Scarborough 2 Biddeford 1

Schenck 4 Stearns 0

Washington Academy 18 Sumner 0

Windham 6 Portland 3

Yarmouth 2 Mt. Ararat 1

Softball

Buckfield 5 Sacopee Valley 0

Bucksport 15 Mount View 0

Camden Hills 9 Mt. Blue 2

Carrabec 30 Temple Academy 0

Dirigo 13 Madison 5

Edward Little 10 Cony 0

Kennebunk 12 South Portland 0

Leavitt 6 Lake Region 0

Lincoln Academy 11 Oceanside 1

Massabesic 17 Deering 10

Mattanawcook Academy 9 Central 7

Monmouth Academy 4 Mountain Valley 3

Mount Ararat 10 Yarmouth 8

Narraguagus 18 Calais 0

Old Orchard Beach 7 Richmond 6

Old Town 23 John Bapst 2

Oxford Hills 6 Bangor 4

Thornton Academy 19 Marshwood 7

Vinalhaven 8 Telstar 6

Washington Academy 4 Sumner 2

Wiscasset 33 Valley 13

Boys Lacrosse

Deering 10 Kennebunk 8

Erskine Academy 13 Oxford Hills 3

Falmouth 14 Cape Elizabeth 3

Massabesic 16 Biddeford 8

Mount Blue 9 Edward Little 8

Noble 10 Cheverus 9

Oak Hill 10 Lewiston 6

Portland 11 Westbrook 1

Scarborough 9 Gorham 7

Wells 13 Gray-New Gloucester 6

Girls Lacrosse

Cheverus 13 Marshwood 12

Falmouth 20 Biddeford 4

Gardiner 17 Nokomis 2

Lincoln Academy 10 Cony 3

Mount Blue 9 Bangor 7

Wells 7 Sanford 6

Yarmouth 10 Waynflete 5

