Maine High School Basketball Heal Point Standings – January 12

Here are the Northern Maine and Southern Maine High School Basketball Heal Point Standings for all games played and reported through Sunday, January 12th.

There is just a month left in the regular season, but still a lot of games to be played as the teams complete their 18 game regular season. Best of luck to everyone the rest of the regular season!

Girls Class AA North

MPA January 13, 2025 MPA January 13, 2025 loading...

Girls Class AA South

MPA January 13, 2025 MPA January 13, 2025 loading...

Girls Class A North

MPA January 13, 2025 MPA January 13, 2025 loading...

Girls Class A South

MPA January 13, 2025 MPA January 13, 2025 loading...

Girls Class B North

MPA January 13, 2025 MPA January 13, 2025 loading...

Girls Class B South

MPA January 13, 2025 MPA January 13, 2025 loading...

Girls Class C North

MPA January 13, 2025 MPA January 13, 2025 loading...

Girls Class C South

MPA January 13, 2025 MPA January 13, 2025 loading...

Girls Class D North

MPA January 13, 2025 MPA January 13, 2025 loading...

Girls Class D South

MPA January 13, 2025 MPA January 13, 2025 loading...

Boys Class AA North

MPA January 13, 2025 MPA January 13, 2025 loading...

Boys Class AA South

MPA January 13, 2025 MPA January 13, 2025 loading...

Boys Class A North

MPA January 13, 2025 MPA January 13, 2025 loading...

Boys Class A South

MPA January 13, 2025 MPA January 13, 2025 loading...

Boys Class B North

MPA January 13, 2025 MPA January 13, 2025 loading...

Boys Class B South

MPA January 13, 2025 MPA January 13, 2025 loading...

Boys Class C North

MPA January 13, 2025 MPA January 13, 2025 loading...

Boys Class C South

MPA January 13, 2025 MPA January 13, 2025 loading...

Boys Class D North

MPA January 13, 2025 MPA January 13, 2025 loading...

Boys Class D South

MPA January 13, 2025 MPA January 13, 2025 loading...

Get our free mobile app