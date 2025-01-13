Maine High School Basketball Heal Point Standings – January 12
Here are the Northern Maine and Southern Maine High School Basketball Heal Point Standings for all games played and reported through Sunday, January 12th.
There is just a month left in the regular season, but still a lot of games to be played as the teams complete their 18 game regular season. Best of luck to everyone the rest of the regular season!
Girls Class AA North
Girls Class AA South
Girls Class A North
Girls Class A South
Girls Class B North
Girls Class B South
Girls Class C North
Girls Class C South
Girls Class D North
Girls Class D South
Boys Class AA North
Boys Class AA South
Boys Class A North
Boys Class A South
Boys Class B North
Boys Class B South
Boys Class C North
Boys Class C South
Boys Class D North
Boys Class D South
Get our free mobile app
Sweet Nostalgia: These Are New England's Most Popular Ice Cream Truck Treats, Ranked
From Screwballs to Shortcakes, New England loves them some ice cream truck treats!