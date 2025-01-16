Maine High School Basketball Scores – January 15
Here are the Girls and Boys High School Basketball Scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Wednesday, January 15th.
Girls Basketball
- Central Aroostook 66 Katahdin 33
- Ellsworth 46 Hermon 37
- Hodgdon 43 Easton 24
- Monmouth Academy 47 Boothbay 38
- Mount Abram 44 Hall-Dale 37
- Mountain Valley 47 Dirigo 45
- Richmond 37 Sacopee Valley 26
- Spruce Mountain 88 Lisbon 20
- Van Buren 25 Madawaska 17
- Windham 48 Falmouth 11
- Winthrop 59 Maranacook 21
Boys Basketball
- Caribou 87 Fort Kent 64
- Fort Fairfield 41 Southern Aroostook 35
- Hodgdon 56 Easton 53
- Houlton 72 Presque Isle 58
- Kents Hill 80 Concord Academy 59
- Madawaska 68 Van Buren 9
- Mattanawcook Academy 68 Dexter 43
- MDI 48 John Bapst 39
- Sacopee Valley 54 Richmond 38
- Schenck 57 Lee Academy 45
- Shead 57 Woodland 51
