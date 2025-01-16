Maine High School Basketball Scores – January 15

Here are the Girls and Boys High School Basketball Scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Wednesday, January 15th.

Girls Basketball

Central Aroostook 66 Katahdin 33

Ellsworth 46 Hermon 37

Hodgdon 43 Easton 24

Monmouth Academy 47 Boothbay 38

Mount Abram 44 Hall-Dale 37

Mountain Valley 47 Dirigo 45

Richmond 37 Sacopee Valley 26

Spruce Mountain 88 Lisbon 20

Van Buren 25 Madawaska 17

Windham 48 Falmouth 11

Winthrop 59 Maranacook 21

Boys Basketball

Caribou 87 Fort Kent 64

Fort Fairfield 41 Southern Aroostook 35

Hodgdon 56 Easton 53

Houlton 72 Presque Isle 58

Kents Hill 80 Concord Academy 59

Madawaska 68 Van Buren 9

Mattanawcook Academy 68 Dexter 43

MDI 48 John Bapst 39

Sacopee Valley 54 Richmond 38

Schenck 57 Lee Academy 45

Shead 57 Woodland 51

