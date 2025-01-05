Maine High School Basketball Scores – January 4

Here are the Girls and Boys High School Basketball scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Saturday, January 4th.

Girls Basketball

Bangor 49 Windham 30

Biddeford 47 Westbrook 34

Brunswick 55 Falmouth 22

Buckfield 42 Forest Hills 36

Bucksport 62 Sumner 53

Calais 49 Orono 30

Caribou 49 John Bapst 23

Dirigo 47 St. Dominic 43

Edward Little 58 Bonny Eagle 22

Freeport 50 Massabesic 35

Gardiner 52 Erskine Academy 51

Gorham 62 Cheverus 46

Gray-New Gloucester 64 Noble 33

Greenville 28 Lee Academy 23

Kennebunk 51 Fryeburg Academy 32

Lawrence 62 Brewer 37

Leavitt 40 Poland 37

Lincoln Academy 45 Mountain Valley 39

Marshwood 55 Deering 41

Medomak Valley 44 Camden Hills 42

Messalonskee 48 Lewiston 37

Morse 64 Lisbon 12

Mount View 43 Belfast 32

Oceanside 55 Hampden Academy 51

Oxford Hills 78 Mount Blue 21

Penobscot Valley 99 Woodland 29

Pine Tree Academy 47 Telstar 47

Presque Isle 55 Washington Academy 24

Skowhegan 45 Nokomis 37

South Portland 53 Portland 20

Spruce Mountain 53 Lake Region 40

Temple Academy 54 Vinalhaven 20

Wells 42 York 35

Winthrop 46 North Yarmouth Academy 31

Yarmouth 46 Cape Elizabeth 25

Boys Basketball

Biddeford 48 Fryeburg Academy 38

Brewer 63 Lawrence 48

Buckfield 75 Forest Hills 54

Caribou 59 Orono 49

Cheverus 68 Gorham 40

Deering 50 Scarborough 49

Edward Little 61 Bonny Eagle 48

Freeport 66 Massabesic 36

Gardiner 60 Erskine Academy 35

Greely 56 Sanford 43

Hall-Dale 65 Sacopee Valley 47

Hampden Academy 55 Oceanside 48

Houlton 57 Bucksport 44

Katahdin 64 Southern Aroostook 28

Lincoln Academy 56 Mountain Valley 27

Lisbon 32 Morse 29

Medomak Valley 62 Camden Hills 50

Messalonskee 57 Lewiston 56

Mount Abram 84 Carrabec 55

Mount Blue 67 Oxford Hills 47

Mount View 51 Belfast 49

Noble 57 Gray-New Gloucester 54

Nokomis 51 Skowhegan 49

Old Town 42 Hermon 40

Poland 45 Leavitt 30

Presque Isle 64 Washington Academy 45

Saint Dominic 57 Dirigo 47

South Portland 70 Portland 48

Spruce Mountain 67 Lake Region 54

Temple Academy 64 Vinalhaven 36

Waynflete 37 Traip Academy 34

Windham 68 Bangor 38

Winthrop 58 North Yarmouth Academy 25

Yarmouth 69 Cape Elizabeth 49

York 79 Wells 44

