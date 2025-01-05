Maine High School Basketball Scores – January 4
Here are the Girls and Boys High School Basketball scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Saturday, January 4th.
Girls Basketball
- Bangor 49 Windham 30
- Biddeford 47 Westbrook 34
- Brunswick 55 Falmouth 22
- Buckfield 42 Forest Hills 36
- Bucksport 62 Sumner 53
- Calais 49 Orono 30
- Caribou 49 John Bapst 23
- Dirigo 47 St. Dominic 43
- Edward Little 58 Bonny Eagle 22
- Freeport 50 Massabesic 35
- Gardiner 52 Erskine Academy 51
- Gorham 62 Cheverus 46
- Gray-New Gloucester 64 Noble 33
- Greenville 28 Lee Academy 23
- Kennebunk 51 Fryeburg Academy 32
- Lawrence 62 Brewer 37
- Leavitt 40 Poland 37
- Lincoln Academy 45 Mountain Valley 39
- Marshwood 55 Deering 41
- Medomak Valley 44 Camden Hills 42
- Messalonskee 48 Lewiston 37
- Morse 64 Lisbon 12
- Mount View 43 Belfast 32
- Oceanside 55 Hampden Academy 51
- Oxford Hills 78 Mount Blue 21
- Penobscot Valley 99 Woodland 29
- Pine Tree Academy 47 Telstar 47
- Presque Isle 55 Washington Academy 24
- Skowhegan 45 Nokomis 37
- South Portland 53 Portland 20
- Spruce Mountain 53 Lake Region 40
- Temple Academy 54 Vinalhaven 20
- Wells 42 York 35
- Winthrop 46 North Yarmouth Academy 31
- Yarmouth 46 Cape Elizabeth 25
Boys Basketball
- Biddeford 48 Fryeburg Academy 38
- Brewer 63 Lawrence 48
- Buckfield 75 Forest Hills 54
- Caribou 59 Orono 49
- Cheverus 68 Gorham 40
- Deering 50 Scarborough 49
- Edward Little 61 Bonny Eagle 48
- Freeport 66 Massabesic 36
- Gardiner 60 Erskine Academy 35
- Greely 56 Sanford 43
- Hall-Dale 65 Sacopee Valley 47
- Hampden Academy 55 Oceanside 48
- Houlton 57 Bucksport 44
- Katahdin 64 Southern Aroostook 28
- Lincoln Academy 56 Mountain Valley 27
- Lisbon 32 Morse 29
- Medomak Valley 62 Camden Hills 50
- Messalonskee 57 Lewiston 56
- Mount Abram 84 Carrabec 55
- Mount Blue 67 Oxford Hills 47
- Mount View 51 Belfast 49
- Noble 57 Gray-New Gloucester 54
- Nokomis 51 Skowhegan 49
- Old Town 42 Hermon 40
- Poland 45 Leavitt 30
- Presque Isle 64 Washington Academy 45
- Saint Dominic 57 Dirigo 47
- South Portland 70 Portland 48
- Spruce Mountain 67 Lake Region 54
- Temple Academy 64 Vinalhaven 36
- Waynflete 37 Traip Academy 34
- Windham 68 Bangor 38
- Winthrop 58 North Yarmouth Academy 25
- Yarmouth 69 Cape Elizabeth 49
- York 79 Wells 44
