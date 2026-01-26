There is a week and a half left in the Maine High School Basketball Regular Season, and teams have anywhere from 3 to 5 games remaining, so there's a chance for teams to move up and down! Here are the latest Girl's Basketball Heal Point Standings as of Monday morning, January 26th.

Class A North - Top 8 Teams Qualify

Rank Team Record Tournament Index 1 Camden Hills 12-2 82.716 2 Hampden Academy 11-3 79.815 3 Edward Little 13-1 78.395 4 Mt. Ararat 13-1 77.963 5 Bangor 10-4 61.543 6 Lewiston 7-7 35.556 7 Brunswick 4-9 21.235 8 Skowhegan 7-7 14.568 9 Brewer ` 2-11 9.136 10 Messalonskee 3-11 2.346 11 Mt. Blue 0-14 0.000

Class B North - Top 9 Teams Qualify

Rank Team Record Tournament Index 1 Gardiner 13-1 105.802 2 Old Town 12-4 101.790 3 Hermon 9-6 83.272 4 Lawrence 10-4 73.889 5 Presque Isle 10-5 70.185 6 Ellsworth 9-6 64.630 7 MDI 10-5 61.728 8 Cony 8-7 49.444 9 Erskine Academy ` 11-3 44.321 10 John Bapst 7-7 30.926 11 Belfast 4-11 23.765 12 Waterville 2-12 5.566 13 Nokomis 0-14 0.000

Class C North - Top 10 Teams Qualify

Rank Team Record Tournament Index 1 Mattanawcook Academy 15-0 113.333 2 GSA 13-2 83.642 3 Foxcroft Academy 12-3 67.160 4 Dexter 9-5 42.840 5 Caribou 8-7 42.284 6 Calais 7-7 36.049 7 Sumner 5-9 23.085 8 Houlton 4-10 20.679 9 Orono ` 4-10 19.012 10 Central 5-9 18.704 11 Washington Academy 4-10 18.642 12 Fort Kent 3-10 16.144 13 Bucksport 4-11 9.012 14 MCI 2-13 7.654

Class D North - Top 10 Teams Qualify

Rank Team Record Tournament Index 1 Bangor Christian 15-0 123.395 2 Machias 11-2 75.556 3 Central Aroostook 13-1 62.654 4 Southern Aroostook 13-2 60.802 5 Penobscot Valley 10-3 57.593 6 Narraguagus 9-5 42.099 7 Woodland 6-8 27.963 8 Fort Fairfield 5-9 18.086 9 Schenck ` 4-9 16.975 10 Stearns 5-8 16.358 11 Hodgdon 7-8 14.136 12 Penquis 3-10 9.444 13 Lee Academy 2-11 5.359 14 Madawaska 1-14 5.000

Class S North - Top 8 Teams Qualify

Rank Team Record Tournament Index 1 Wisdom 14-1 74.753 2 Katahdin 14-1 65.432 3 Jonesport-Beals 8-5 41.235 4 Deer Isle-Stonington 10-7 39.074 5 Ashland 8-6 27.284 6 Shead 5-10 13.210 7 Easton 5-9 9.198 8 Van Buren 6-9 5.185 9 Washburn ` 1-13 0.556 10 East Grand 0-16 0.000

Class A South - Top 11 Teams Qualify

Rank Team Record Tournament Index 1 Cheverus 14-0 110.247 2 South Portland 13-1 105.988 3 Sanford 12-2 94.938 4 Biddeford 13-2 83.210 5 Windham 9-5 62.284 6 Gorham 8-6 43.210 7 Thornton Academy 8-7 40.062 8 Westbrook 7-6 38.765 9 Scarborough ` 7-7 25.247 10 Kennebunk 6-8 17.840 11 Deering 3-11 7.963 12 Bonny Eagle 3-11 6.728 13 Massabesic 3-10 6.728 14 Portland 3-11 6.728 15 Noble 2-13 1.111 16 Falmouth 0-14 0.000

Class B South - Top 10 Teams Qualify

Rank Team Record Tournament Index 1 Gray-New Gloucester 14-1 108.210 2 Oceanside 15-1 106.914 3 Greely 11-3 69.691 4 York 8-6 59.815 5 Poland 10-4 50.432 6 Freeport 7-7 38.951 7 Yarmouth 7-7 35.062 8 Lake Region 5-9 33.272 9 Leavitt ` 6-8 31.173 10 Marshwood 8-5 30.185 11 Medomak Valley 6-8 29.691 12 Cape Elizabeth 6-8 17.901 13 Morse 3-10 16.852 14 Lincoln Academy 3-11 15.802 15 Fryeburg Academy 0-14 0.000

Class C South - Top 10 Teams Qualify

Rank Team Record Tournament Index 1 Spruce Mountain 13-1 115.370 2 Maranacook 12-3 85.864 3 Wells 12-2 68.580 4 Oak Hill 9-5 43.395 5 Winthrop 8-6 43.210 6 Winslow 9-4 36.420 7 Dirigo 7-6 35.123 8 Mount View 8-7 28.765 9 Mountain Valley ` 5-8 16.235 10 Traip Academy 4-10 15.185 11 Waynflete 3-11 14.691 12 Hall-Dale 2-12 14.136 13 Sacopee Valley 3-10 7.531 14 Lisbon 2-12 5.494

Class D South - Top 8 Teams Qualify

Rank Team Record Tournament Index 1 Buckfield 12-3 73.210 2 Mt. Abram 12-3 65.370 3 Carrabec 13-2 60.980 4 Madison 8-7 39.012 5 Monmouth Academy 6-7 30.247 6 Old Orchard Beach 9-4 27.901 7 Boothbay 5-10 21.914 8 North Yarmouth Academy 4-10 14.259 9 Richmond ` 2-12 3.148 10 Telstar 2-14 3.148 11 Wiscasset 1-13 2.099 12 Searsport 2-12 1.111

Class S South - Top 8 Teams Qualify

Rank Team Record Tournament Index 1 Valley 14-1 89.514 2 Forest Hills 11-4 60.742 3 Vinalhaven 13-3 60.980 4 Temple Academy 8-6 24.375 5 Pine Tree Academy 7-6 18.766 6 North Haven 6-5 16.650 7 Greenville 3-12 3.696 8 Rangeley Lakes 2-13 1.176 9 Islesboro ` 0-13 0.000

Get our free mobile app