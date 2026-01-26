Maine High School Girls’ Basketball Heal Point Standing
There is a week and a half left in the Maine High School Basketball Regular Season, and teams have anywhere from 3 to 5 games remaining, so there's a chance for teams to move up and down! Here are the latest Girl's Basketball Heal Point Standings as of Monday morning, January 26th.
Class A North - Top 8 Teams Qualify
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Tournament Index
|1
|Camden Hills
|12-2
|82.716
|2
|Hampden Academy
|11-3
|79.815
|3
|Edward Little
|13-1
|78.395
|4
|Mt. Ararat
|13-1
|77.963
|5
|Bangor
|10-4
|61.543
|6
|Lewiston
|7-7
|35.556
|7
|Brunswick
|4-9
|21.235
|8
|Skowhegan
|7-7
|14.568
|9
|Brewer
|`
|2-11
|9.136
|10
|Messalonskee
|3-11
|2.346
|11
|Mt. Blue
|0-14
|0.000
Class B North - Top 9 Teams Qualify
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Tournament Index
|1
|Gardiner
|13-1
|105.802
|2
|Old Town
|12-4
|101.790
|3
|Hermon
|9-6
|83.272
|4
|Lawrence
|10-4
|73.889
|5
|Presque Isle
|10-5
|70.185
|6
|Ellsworth
|9-6
|64.630
|7
|MDI
|10-5
|61.728
|8
|Cony
|8-7
|49.444
|9
|Erskine Academy
|`
|11-3
|44.321
|10
|John Bapst
|7-7
|30.926
|11
|Belfast
|4-11
|23.765
|12
|Waterville
|2-12
|5.566
|13
|Nokomis
|0-14
|0.000
Class C North - Top 10 Teams Qualify
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Tournament Index
|1
|Mattanawcook Academy
|15-0
|113.333
|2
|GSA
|13-2
|83.642
|3
|Foxcroft Academy
|12-3
|67.160
|4
|Dexter
|9-5
|42.840
|5
|Caribou
|8-7
|42.284
|6
|Calais
|7-7
|36.049
|7
|Sumner
|5-9
|23.085
|8
|Houlton
|4-10
|20.679
|9
|Orono
|`
|4-10
|19.012
|10
|Central
|5-9
|18.704
|11
|Washington Academy
|4-10
|18.642
|12
|Fort Kent
|3-10
|16.144
|13
|Bucksport
|4-11
|9.012
|14
|MCI
|2-13
|7.654
Class D North - Top 10 Teams Qualify
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Tournament Index
|1
|Bangor Christian
|15-0
|123.395
|2
|Machias
|11-2
|75.556
|3
|Central Aroostook
|13-1
|62.654
|4
|Southern Aroostook
|13-2
|60.802
|5
|Penobscot Valley
|10-3
|57.593
|6
|Narraguagus
|9-5
|42.099
|7
|Woodland
|6-8
|27.963
|8
|Fort Fairfield
|5-9
|18.086
|9
|Schenck
|`
|4-9
|16.975
|10
|Stearns
|5-8
|16.358
|11
|Hodgdon
|7-8
|14.136
|12
|Penquis
|3-10
|9.444
|13
|Lee Academy
|2-11
|5.359
|14
|Madawaska
|1-14
|5.000
Class S North - Top 8 Teams Qualify
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Tournament Index
|1
|Wisdom
|14-1
|74.753
|2
|Katahdin
|14-1
|65.432
|3
|Jonesport-Beals
|8-5
|41.235
|4
|Deer Isle-Stonington
|10-7
|39.074
|5
|Ashland
|8-6
|27.284
|6
|Shead
|5-10
|13.210
|7
|Easton
|5-9
|9.198
|8
|Van Buren
|6-9
|5.185
|9
|Washburn
|`
|1-13
|0.556
|10
|East Grand
|0-16
|0.000
Class A South - Top 11 Teams Qualify
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Tournament Index
|1
|Cheverus
|14-0
|110.247
|2
|South Portland
|13-1
|105.988
|3
|Sanford
|12-2
|94.938
|4
|Biddeford
|13-2
|83.210
|5
|Windham
|9-5
|62.284
|6
|Gorham
|8-6
|43.210
|7
|Thornton Academy
|8-7
|40.062
|8
|Westbrook
|7-6
|38.765
|9
|Scarborough
|`
|7-7
|25.247
|10
|Kennebunk
|6-8
|17.840
|11
|Deering
|3-11
|7.963
|12
|Bonny Eagle
|3-11
|6.728
|13
|Massabesic
|3-10
|6.728
|14
|Portland
|3-11
|6.728
|15
|Noble
|2-13
|1.111
|16
|Falmouth
|0-14
|0.000
Class B South - Top 10 Teams Qualify
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Tournament Index
|1
|Gray-New Gloucester
|14-1
|108.210
|2
|Oceanside
|15-1
|106.914
|3
|Greely
|11-3
|69.691
|4
|York
|8-6
|59.815
|5
|Poland
|10-4
|50.432
|6
|Freeport
|7-7
|38.951
|7
|Yarmouth
|7-7
|35.062
|8
|Lake Region
|5-9
|33.272
|9
|Leavitt
|`
|6-8
|31.173
|10
|Marshwood
|8-5
|30.185
|11
|Medomak Valley
|6-8
|29.691
|12
|Cape Elizabeth
|6-8
|17.901
|13
|Morse
|3-10
|16.852
|14
|Lincoln Academy
|3-11
|15.802
|15
|Fryeburg Academy
|0-14
|0.000
Class C South - Top 10 Teams Qualify
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Tournament Index
|1
|Spruce Mountain
|13-1
|115.370
|2
|Maranacook
|12-3
|85.864
|3
|Wells
|12-2
|68.580
|4
|Oak Hill
|9-5
|43.395
|5
|Winthrop
|8-6
|43.210
|6
|Winslow
|9-4
|36.420
|7
|Dirigo
|7-6
|35.123
|8
|Mount View
|8-7
|28.765
|9
|Mountain Valley
|`
|5-8
|16.235
|10
|Traip Academy
|4-10
|15.185
|11
|Waynflete
|3-11
|14.691
|12
|Hall-Dale
|2-12
|14.136
|13
|Sacopee Valley
|3-10
|7.531
|14
|Lisbon
|2-12
|5.494
Class D South - Top 8 Teams Qualify
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Tournament Index
|1
|Buckfield
|12-3
|73.210
|2
|Mt. Abram
|12-3
|65.370
|3
|Carrabec
|13-2
|60.980
|4
|Madison
|8-7
|39.012
|5
|Monmouth Academy
|6-7
|30.247
|6
|Old Orchard Beach
|9-4
|27.901
|7
|Boothbay
|5-10
|21.914
|8
|North Yarmouth Academy
|4-10
|14.259
|9
|Richmond
|`
|2-12
|3.148
|10
|Telstar
|2-14
|3.148
|11
|Wiscasset
|1-13
|2.099
|12
|Searsport
|2-12
|1.111
Class S South - Top 8 Teams Qualify
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Tournament Index
|1
|Valley
|14-1
|89.514
|2
|Forest Hills
|11-4
|60.742
|3
|Vinalhaven
|13-3
|60.980
|4
|Temple Academy
|8-6
|24.375
|5
|Pine Tree Academy
|7-6
|18.766
|6
|North Haven
|6-5
|16.650
|7
|Greenville
|3-12
|3.696
|8
|Rangeley Lakes
|2-13
|1.176
|9
|Islesboro
|`
|0-13
|0.000
