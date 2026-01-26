Maine High School Girls&#8217; Basketball Heal Point Standing

Maine High School Girls’ Basketball Heal Point Standing

There is a week and a half left in the Maine High School Basketball Regular Season, and teams have anywhere from 3 to 5 games remaining, so there's a chance for teams to move up and down! Here are the latest Girl's Basketball Heal Point Standings as of Monday morning, January 26th.

Class A North - Top 8 Teams Qualify

RankTeamRecordTournament Index
1Camden Hills12-282.716
2Hampden Academy11-379.815
3Edward Little13-178.395
4Mt. Ararat13-177.963
5Bangor10-461.543
6Lewiston7-735.556
7Brunswick4-921.235
8Skowhegan7-714.568
9Brewer`2-119.136
10Messalonskee3-112.346
11Mt. Blue0-140.000

Class B North - Top 9 Teams Qualify

RankTeamRecordTournament Index
1Gardiner13-1105.802
2Old Town12-4101.790
3Hermon9-683.272
4Lawrence10-473.889
5Presque Isle10-570.185
6Ellsworth9-664.630
7MDI10-561.728
8Cony8-749.444
9Erskine Academy`11-344.321
10John Bapst7-730.926
11Belfast4-1123.765
12Waterville2-125.566
13Nokomis0-140.000

Class C North - Top 10 Teams Qualify

RankTeamRecordTournament Index
1Mattanawcook Academy15-0113.333
2GSA13-283.642
3Foxcroft Academy12-367.160
4Dexter9-542.840
5Caribou8-742.284
6Calais7-736.049
7Sumner5-923.085
8Houlton4-1020.679
9Orono`4-1019.012
10Central5-918.704
11Washington Academy4-1018.642
12Fort Kent3-1016.144
13Bucksport4-119.012
14MCI2-137.654

Class D North - Top 10 Teams Qualify

RankTeamRecordTournament Index
1Bangor Christian15-0123.395
2Machias11-275.556
3Central Aroostook13-162.654
4Southern Aroostook13-260.802
5Penobscot Valley10-357.593
6Narraguagus9-542.099
7Woodland6-827.963
8Fort Fairfield5-918.086
9Schenck`4-916.975
10Stearns5-816.358
11Hodgdon7-814.136
12Penquis3-109.444
13Lee Academy2-115.359
14Madawaska1-145.000

Class S North - Top 8 Teams Qualify

RankTeamRecordTournament Index
1Wisdom14-174.753
2Katahdin14-165.432
3Jonesport-Beals8-541.235
4Deer Isle-Stonington10-739.074
5Ashland8-627.284
6Shead5-1013.210
7Easton5-99.198
8Van Buren6-95.185
9Washburn`1-130.556
10East Grand0-160.000

Class A South - Top 11 Teams Qualify

RankTeamRecordTournament Index
1Cheverus14-0110.247
2South Portland13-1105.988
3Sanford12-294.938
4Biddeford13-283.210
5Windham9-562.284
6Gorham8-643.210
7Thornton Academy8-740.062
8Westbrook7-638.765
9Scarborough`7-725.247
10Kennebunk6-817.840
11Deering3-117.963
12Bonny Eagle3-116.728
13Massabesic3-106.728
14Portland3-116.728
15Noble2-131.111
16Falmouth0-140.000

Class B South - Top 10 Teams Qualify

RankTeamRecordTournament Index
1Gray-New Gloucester14-1108.210
2Oceanside15-1106.914
3Greely11-369.691
4York8-659.815
5Poland10-450.432
6Freeport7-738.951
7Yarmouth7-735.062
8Lake Region5-933.272
9Leavitt`6-831.173
10Marshwood8-530.185
11Medomak Valley6-829.691
12Cape Elizabeth6-817.901
13Morse3-1016.852
14Lincoln Academy3-1115.802
15Fryeburg Academy0-140.000

Class C South - Top 10 Teams Qualify

RankTeamRecordTournament Index
1Spruce Mountain13-1115.370
2Maranacook12-385.864
3Wells12-268.580
4Oak Hill9-543.395
5Winthrop8-643.210
6Winslow9-436.420
7Dirigo7-635.123
8Mount View8-728.765
9Mountain Valley`5-816.235
10Traip Academy4-1015.185
11Waynflete3-1114.691
12Hall-Dale2-1214.136
13Sacopee Valley3-107.531
14Lisbon2-125.494

Class D South - Top 8 Teams Qualify

RankTeamRecordTournament Index
1Buckfield12-373.210
2Mt. Abram12-365.370
3Carrabec13-260.980
4Madison8-739.012
5Monmouth Academy6-730.247
6Old Orchard Beach9-427.901
7Boothbay5-1021.914
8North Yarmouth Academy4-1014.259
9Richmond`2-123.148
10Telstar2-143.148
11Wiscasset1-132.099
12Searsport2-121.111

Class S South - Top 8 Teams Qualify

RankTeamRecordTournament Index
1Valley14-189.514
2Forest Hills11-460.742
3Vinalhaven13-360.980
4Temple Academy8-624.375
5Pine Tree Academy7-618.766
6North Haven6-516.650
7Greenville3-123.696
8Rangeley Lakes2-131.176
9Islesboro`0-130.000
