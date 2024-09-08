Maine High School Football Scores &#8211; Saturday September 7

Maine High School Football Scores – Saturday September 7

Week 1 of the High School Football Season concluded with games played on Saturday, September 7th. Here are the games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Saturday, September 7th.

  • Camden Hills 14 Greely 6
  • Hermon 14 Medomak Valley 8
  • Houlton 46 Valley 0
  • Oceanside 30 Brunswick 14
  • Orono 54 Dexter 6
  • Telstar 40 Mt. View 0
  • Winslow 50 MCI 6
  • York 54 Hillsboro 14

