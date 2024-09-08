Maine High School Football Scores – Saturday September 7

Week 1 of the High School Football Season concluded with games played on Saturday, September 7th. Here are the games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Saturday, September 7th.

Camden Hills 14 Greely 6

Hermon 14 Medomak Valley 8

Houlton 46 Valley 0

Oceanside 30 Brunswick 14

Orono 54 Dexter 6

Telstar 40 Mt. View 0

Winslow 50 MCI 6

York 54 Hillsboro 14

To report your fall sports, please send a email to Chris Popper.

The 92.9 The Ticket High School Athlete of the Week has begun. We are taking nominations for outstanding performances for the week September 2 -7th. Please nominate a athlete by sending a email to Chris Popper.. In your nomination please include stats, the school and why they should be athlete of the week. Nominations will be accepted through Sunday, September 8th, with voting taking place September 9th-12th with the winner of Week 1 being announced on September 13th.

Get our free mobile app