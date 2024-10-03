Maine High School Football Standings After Week 4

As we get ready for Week 5 of the Maine High School Season, here are the Crabtree Points for every class after Week 4.

Class A North

MPA October 3, 2024 MPA October 3, 2024 loading...

Class A South

MPA October 3, 2024 MPA October 3, 2024 loading...

Class B North

MPA October 3, 2024 MPA October 3, 2024 loading...

Class B South

MPA October 3, 2024 MPA October 3, 2024 loading...

Class C North

MPA October 3, 2024 MPA October 3, 2024 loading...

Class C South

MPA October 3, 2024 MPA October 3, 2024 loading...

Class D North

MPA October 3, 2024 MPA October 3, 2024 loading...

Class D South

MPA October 3, 2024 MPA October 3, 2024 loading...

8-Man Large North

MPA October 3, 2024 MPA October 3, 2024 loading...

8-Man Large South

MPA October 3, 2024 MPA October 3, 2024 loading...

8-Man Small North

MPA October 3, 2024 MPA October 3, 2024 loading...

8-Man Small South

MPA October 3, 2024 MPA October 3, 2024 loading...

Get our free mobile app

You can vote for the Week 4 High School Athlete of the Week HERE. Voting is open through 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, October 3rd.

We are taking nominations for outstanding performances for Week 5, for the week September 30th- October 5th.. Please nominate a athlete by sending a email to Chris Popper.. In your nomination please include stats, the school and why they should be athlete of the week. Nominations will be accepted through Sunday, October 6th, with voting taking place October 7th-10th with the winner of Week 5 being announced on October 11th.