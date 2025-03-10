Maine High School Girls and Boys Wrestlers at the New England Championships
Mainers represented at the New England Wrestling Championships this past weekend in Providence, Rhode Island. Congratulations to following finishers.
Girls
100 Pounds
- Hannah Perro - 1st
- Kelsie Strong - 3rd
107 Pounds
- Sora Bukoski - 4th
- Caton Watson - 5th
120 Pounds
- Delaney Frost - 1st
126 Pounds
- Brooklyn Webber - 6th
132 Pounds
- Neveah Grunhuvd - 1st
138 Pounds
- Sophie Grunhuvd - 1st
- Maxine Spencer - 2nd
145 Pounds
- Marina Gili Fernandez - 4th
152 Pounds
- Ava McGinnis - 2nd
165 Pounds
- Zady Paige - 3rd
185 Pounds
- Grace Jean - 6th
235 Pounds
- Lily Soper - 3rd
Boys
113 Pounds
- Kylan Berry - 2nd
120 Pounds
- Evan Kowalsky - 6th
144 Pounds
- Adam St. Cyr - 6th
150 Pounds
- Brady Ouellette - 6th
157 Pounds
- Hudson Lufkin - 5th
165 Pounds
- Joe Lathwood - 6th
215 Pounds
- Eli Potter - 6th
285 Pounds
- Geza Lebancz - 4th
Get our free mobile app
Opening Day 2025: Maine, New Hampshire Water and Amusement Parks
Gallery Credit: Sean McKenna