Maine High School Girls and Boys Wrestlers at the New England Championships

File Photo Brooke McDonald

Mainers represented at the New England Wrestling Championships this past weekend in Providence, Rhode Island. Congratulations to following finishers.

Girls

100 Pounds

  • Hannah Perro - 1st
  • Kelsie Strong - 3rd

107 Pounds

  • Sora Bukoski - 4th
  • Caton Watson - 5th

120 Pounds

  • Delaney Frost - 1st

126 Pounds

  • Brooklyn Webber - 6th

132 Pounds

  • Neveah Grunhuvd - 1st

138 Pounds

  • Sophie Grunhuvd - 1st
  • Maxine Spencer - 2nd

145 Pounds

  • Marina Gili Fernandez - 4th

152 Pounds

  • Ava McGinnis - 2nd

165 Pounds

  • Zady Paige - 3rd

185 Pounds

  • Grace Jean - 6th

235 Pounds

  • Lily Soper - 3rd

Boys

113 Pounds

  • Kylan Berry - 2nd

120 Pounds

  • Evan Kowalsky - 6th

144 Pounds

  • Adam St. Cyr - 6th

150 Pounds

  • Brady Ouellette - 6th

157 Pounds

  • Hudson Lufkin - 5th

165 Pounds

  • Joe Lathwood - 6th

215 Pounds

  • Eli Potter - 6th

285 Pounds

  • Geza Lebancz - 4th
