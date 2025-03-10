Maine High School Girls and Boys Wrestlers at the New England Championships

Mainers represented at the New England Wrestling Championships this past weekend in Providence, Rhode Island. Congratulations to following finishers.

Girls

100 Pounds

Hannah Perro - 1st

Kelsie Strong - 3rd

107 Pounds

Sora Bukoski - 4th

Caton Watson - 5th

120 Pounds

Delaney Frost - 1st

126 Pounds

Brooklyn Webber - 6th

132 Pounds

Neveah Grunhuvd - 1st

138 Pounds

Sophie Grunhuvd - 1st

Maxine Spencer - 2nd

145 Pounds

Marina Gili Fernandez - 4th

152 Pounds

Ava McGinnis - 2nd

165 Pounds

Zady Paige - 3rd

185 Pounds

Grace Jean - 6th

235 Pounds

Lily Soper - 3rd

Boys

113 Pounds

Kylan Berry - 2nd

120 Pounds

Evan Kowalsky - 6th

144 Pounds

Adam St. Cyr - 6th

150 Pounds

Brady Ouellette - 6th

157 Pounds

Hudson Lufkin - 5th

165 Pounds

Joe Lathwood - 6th

215 Pounds

Eli Potter - 6th

285 Pounds

Geza Lebancz - 4th

