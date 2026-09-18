Here are the Maine High School Field Hockey, Football, Soccer and Volleyball Scores of games played and reported on Thursday, September 17th.

Check back everyday Tuesday-Sunday as we will post all the scores reported.

Field Hockey

Cheverus 4 Sanford/Kennebunk 3

Erskine Academy 2 Lawrence 0

Gardiner 10 Oceanside 0

Leavitt 2 Nokomis 0

Noble 2 South Portland/Westbrook 0

Piscataquis 3 Hermon 1

Football

John Bapst 18 Dirigo 6

Winthrop 38 Madison 8

Boys Soccer

Brunswick 7 Camden Hills 3

Bucksport 2 Lee Academy 1

Calais 4 Searsport 1

Edward Little 5 Mount Ararat 1

Freeport 1 Waynflete 0

Fryeburg Academy 1 Yarmouth 0

Lewiston 2 Mt. Blue 1

MCI 3 Lawrence 2

Mattanawcook Academy 5 Penquis Valley 1

Medomak Valley 2 Belfast 1

Morse 1 Leavitt 1

Mount View 2 Winslow 1

Narraguagus 2 Bangor Christian 0

Nokomis 5 Gardiner 2

Oceanside 3 Erskine Academy 2

Rangeley Lakes 3 Dirigo 0

Skowhegan 3 Cony 0

Van Buren 5 Schenck/Stearns 1

Wells 5 Lake Region 0

Girls Soccer

Belfast 4 Medomak Valley 0

Biddeford 3 Gorham 0

Camden Hills 10 Brunswick 1

Dexter 3 Deer-Isle Stonington 0

Dirigo 2 Rangeley Lakes 0

Erskine Academy 1 Oceanside 0

Gardiner 3 Nokomis 1

Gray-New Gloucester 3 Old Orchard Beach 0

Hall-Dale 3 Oak Hill 0

Lake Region 1 Wells 0

MCI 3 Lawrence 1

Maranacook 8 Telstar 0

Monmouth Academy 8 Wiscasset/Boothbay 0

Mount Abram 6 Winthrop 0

Mount Ararat 8 Eldward Little 0

Mount Blue 2 Lewiston 0

Orono 2 Old Town 0

Portland 3 Biddeford 0

Scarborough 0 Bonny Eagle 0

Skowhegan 5 Cony 0

Van Buren 5 Schenck/Stearns 3

Westbrook 2 Falmouth 1

Windham 3 Scarborough 1

Winslow 3 Mount View 0

Volleyball

Bonny Eagle 3 South Portland 1

Camden Hills 3 Edward Little 0

GSA 3 Bucksport 0

Gorham 3 Falmouth 2

Lewiston/Lisbon 3 Cony 1

Messalonskee 3 Mount Ararat 0

Narraguagus 3 Ellsworth 0

Portland 3 Massabesic/Sacopee 2

Thornton Academy 3 Cheverus/Waynflete 1

Wells 3 Gray-New Gloucester 0

Westbrook 3 Windham 2

You can nominate a High School Athlete of the Week

In the Greater Bangor area, there is the 92.9 The Ticket Hammond Lumber Athlete of the Week. You can nominate someone for games/matches played during the week September 14th-September 19th. Please send your nominee to Chris Popper including the student's name, high school, sport and why they should be nominated by Sunday, September 20th. Voting will take place Monday-September 21st thru Thursday September 24th at 11:59 p.m. and the winner will be announced on Friday, September 25th.

In Downeast Maine, there is the Hammond Lumber-WDEA Downeast High School Athlete of the Week, for schools in Hancock and Washington County. You can nominate someone for games/matches played during the week September 14th-19th. Please send your nominee to Chris Popper including the student's name, high school, sport and why they should be nominated by Sunday, September 20th. Voting will take place Monday-September 21st thru Thursday September 24th at 11:59 p.m. and the winner will be announced on Friday, September 25th.

In Aroostook County you can nominate someone for the Week 3 High School Athlete of the Week HERE

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