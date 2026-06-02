In a must-win game for Bangor, the Rams nipped the Brewer Witches 1-0 in a game broadcast on Ticket TV on Monday, June 1st.

Bangor, who needed to win Monday, and win tonight against Camden Hills to qualify for the playoffs scored their lone run in the bottom of the 6th inning. Bangor's lone run came with 2 out when Annabelle Pierce singled home Emma Tripp.

Emma Tripp was in the circle for the Rams, and allowed just 1 hit. She struck out 5 and didn't walk a batter.

Sara Young was the lough-luck losing pitcher for Brewer. She allowed 5 hits and 1 run, striking out 7 and walking 2.

Jillian Ford had Brewer's lone hit.

Tripp was 2-3 for the Rams. Kaylee Folsom, Pierce and Maddie Hessert each singled for Bangor.

Bangor is 9th in the Class A Heal Points with a 7-8 record. They play #8 Camden Hills at 2 p.m. at Camden Hills on Tuesday, June 2nd. A win by the Rams would put them in 8th place, with Camden Hills sliding to 9th place.

Brewer finishes the regular season at 8-8 and waits to find out who they will play in the playoffs.