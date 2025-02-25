Maine High School Hoopers Deliver Delicious Popcorn Reviews
These kids are my heroes. As much time as I spend in gyms in the winter, I should be the fittest person in Northern and Downeast Maine, but unfortunately, it's time spent calling basketball games.
Chase and Blake -- both seniors on the Easton High School boys' varsity basketball team -- have spent the winter going around gyms in Northern Maine and even the Cross Insurance Center reviewing the popcorn, judging it on taste, butter quality, freshness, value for the dollar and more. Think of it as Guy Fieri's Diners, Drive-ins and Dives coming to your local high school gym.
Chase and Blake's TikTok reviews often include special guests -- including local sports fans and local media personalities.
Check out some of the reviews.
