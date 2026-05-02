Here are the High School, Baseball, Softball, Lacrosse and Tennis Results for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Friday, May 1st.

Be sure to check back every day, Tuesday-Sunday as we report the scores.

Baseball

Bangor 13 Brewer 0

Bucksport 10 GSA 0

Cape Elizabeth 9 Mt. Ararat 6

Cony 19 Winthrop 5

Dexter/PCHS 16 Penquis Valley 1

Edward Little 10 Skowhegan 3

Erskine Academy 6 Lincoln Academy 1

Freeport 11 Medomak Valley 7

Gorham 13 Deering 1

Gray-New Gloucester 7 Morse 5

Greely 10 Brunswick 0

John Bapst 16 Waterville 1

Lawrence 13 Gardiner 7

Leavitt 11 Lake Region 3

Maranacook 9 Mount Abram 7

Messalonskee 8 Camden Hills 7

Monmouth Academy 13 Hall-Dale 0

Mount Blue 12 Dirigo 1

Mountain Valley 10 Spruce Mountain 0

Noble 3 Biddeford 1

Nokomis 5 Belfast 3

Oak Hill 17 Lewiston 1

Oceanside 15 Winslow 4

Orono 12 Central 2

Oxford Hills 3 Fryeburg Academy 2

Sacopee Valley 8 Lisbon 7

Scarborough 6 Bonny Eagle 5

South Porltand 5 Sanford 1

Telstar 14 Temple Academy 2

Valley 5 Carrabec 2

Vinalhaven 6 Greenville 3

York 4 Wells 3

Softball

Biddeford 15 Deering/Portland 0

Brewer 4 Bangor 1

Bucksport 18 GSA 0

Camden Hills 16 Messalonskee 0

Carrabec 16 Valley 1

Cheverus 6 Bonny Eagle 0

Dirigo 9 Mount Blue 6

Edward Little 6 Skowhegan 5

Erskine Academy 10 Lincoln Academy 0

Gardiner 15 Lawrence 5

Gorham 15 Thornton Academy 4

Gray-New Gloucester 9 Morse 7

Greely 18 Brunswick 2

Leavitt 7 Lake Region 3

Lee Academy 10 Searsport 0

Lewiston 10 Oak Hill 0

Lisbon 18 Sacopee Valley 8

Massabesic 18 Sanford 0

Medomak Valley 14 Freeport 1

Monmouth Academy 21 Hall-Dale 6

Mount Abram 18 Maranacook 6

Mount Ararat 15 Cape Elizabeth/Falmouth 0

Mountain Valley 12 Spruce Mountain 1

North Yarmouth Academy 11 MCI 0

North Yarmouth Academy 8 MCI 3

Oxford Hills 8 Fryeburg Academy 1

Penquis Valley 13 Dexter 6

South Portland 12 Kennebunk 2

Stearns 17 Schenck 3

Telstar/Gould 16 Temple Academy 0

York 17 Wells 0

Vinalhaven 18 Greenville 0

Windham 19 Noble 5

Winslow 12 Oceanside 2

Girls Tennis

Cape Elizabeth 4 Waynflete 1

Edward Little 3 Skowhegan 2

Ellsworth 3 MDI 2

Falmouth 4 Cheverus 1

Hall-Dale 5 Winthrop 0

Kennebunk 5 Westbrook 0

Madison 5 Dirigo 0

Messalonskee 5 Mt. Blue 0

Morse 4 Erskine Academy 1

Orono 4 Penobscot Valley 1

Sanford 5 Deering 0

Scarborough 5 Massabesic 0

Schenck 3 Mattanawcook Academy 2

Waterville 5 Medomak Valley 0

Windham 4 Bonny Eagle 1

Yarmouth 5 Freeport 0

York 5 Greely 0

Boys Tennis

Deering 5 Sanford 0

Edward Little 5 Skowhegan 0

Falmouth 3 Cheverus 2

Gardiner 3 Morse 2

Lincoln Academy 5 Belfast 0

Madison 3 Dirigo 2

MDI 3 Ellsworth 2

Mattanawcook Academy 5 Schenck/Stearns 0

Messalonskee 3 Mt. Blue 2

North Yarmouth Academy 5 Lake Region 0

Orono 5 Penobscot Valley 0

Thornton Academy 5 Gorham 0

Waterville 3 Medomak Valley 2

Westbrook 3 Kenebunk 2

Windham 5 Bonny Eagle 0

York 4 Greely 2

Girls Lacrosse

Cheverus 18 Oxford Hills 4

Falmouth 12 Freeport 5

Greely 9 Gorham 4

Kennebunk 15Cape Elizabeth 5

Lewiston/Oak Hill 10 Deering 4

Maranacook/Winthrop 22 Erskine Academy 3

Massabesic 12 Biddeford 1

Portland 9 Edward Little 6

Thornton Academy 12 Windham 9

Yarmouth 14 Scarborough 8

Boys Lacrosse

Falmouth 17 Deering 9

Freeport 8 Gorham 5

Gardiner 16 Biddeford 2

Gray-New Gloucester/Poland 20 Lincoln Academy 8

Greely 9 Bonny Eagle 5

Leavitt 12 Maranacook/Winthrop 11

Messalonskee 7 Cape Elizabeth 6

Morse 14 Erskine Academy 8

Noble 12 Wells 7

North Yarmouth Academy 13 Oak Hill 5

Portland 14 Lewiston 6

Thornton Academy 16 Brunswick 5

Yarmouth 12 Windham 6