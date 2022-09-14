Maine High Schoolers Running Cross Country in Maine&#8217;s Colleges and Universities

Maine High Schoolers Running Cross Country in Maine’s Colleges and Universities

The other day we compiled the list of Maine High Schoolers who were playing Field Hockey in Maine's Colleges and Universities and we were amazed at the number! Well, ready to get totally blown away? Check out the list of Maine High Schoolers who are running cross country in Maine's Colleges and Universities!

These names were gathered by going through everyone's rosters online. If a name has been inadvertently omitted please email Chris Popper and we will make the correction ASAP. We apologize if anyone has been omitted.

University of Maine

Men's Cross Country

  • Lucas Bergeron - Jr. Topsham
  • Hunter Burkhardt - Fr. Lisbon
  • Tristan Coffin - So. Scarborough
  • Connor Daigle - Fr. Medomak Valley
  • Dawson Desrosiers - Jr. Thornton Academy
  • James Fahey - So Bangor
  • Luke Marsanskis - Sr. Greely
  • Sam Mills - Sr. Biddeford
  • Myles Quirion - Sr. Cony
  • Dominic Sclafani - Grad Oxford Hills
  • Caleb Strenz - Sr. Home School
  • Alec Troxell - Sr. Deering
  • Christopher Walton - Fr. Biddeford

Women's Cross Country

  • Alexa Brennan - Jr. Messalonskee
  • Rachel Chase - Jr. Oxford Hills
  • Anna Folley - Jr. South Portland
  • Lydia Gilmore - Jr. Bangor
  • Karla Raymond - Sr. Bonny Eagle
  • Jaymie Sidaway - So. John Bapst
  • Lily Vincent - So. Edward Little

Husson University

Men's Cross Country

  • Anthony Colucci - Fr. Mt. Ararat
  • Liam Daley - Fr. Sanford
  • Phil Feeney - Sr. Brewer
  • Trey Goodwin - Fr. Lawrence
  • Josh Hart - Sr. Brewer
  • David Hileman - So. Bucksport
  • Liam Levasseur - So. St. Dominics
  • Erik Losacco - Sr. Scarborough
  • Jack Moring - Fr. Bangor
  • Jacob Ramos - Fr. South Portland
  • Jeremy Stone - So. Greater Houlton Christian Academy

Women's Cross Country

  • Ava Dowling - So. Hampden Academy
  • Miranda Dunton - Jr. Camden Hills
  • Payton Goodwin - Sr. Lawrence
  • Isabelle Jackson - Sr. Presque Isle
  • Maddie Jackson - Sr. Presque Isle

UMaine Presque Isle

Men's Cross Country

  • Westerly Dyer - Fr. Belfast
  • Stephen Grierson - Jr. MDI
  • Ezra Leach - Fr. Presque Isle
  • Dylan Marrero - Jr. Caribou
  • Campton Tinkham - Jr. Marnacook

Women's Cross Country

  • Annaset Jackson - Sr. Mt. Blue
  • Serena Lufkin - So. Hodgdon
  • Fan Mo - So. Presque Isle
  • Katelyn Osborne - Jr. MDI
  • Shelby Shea - Sr. Lee Academy
  • Kailee Sprague - Jr. Noble

UMaine Farmington

Men's Cross Country

  • Madison Brown - So. Gorham
  • Justin Castaldo - Jr. Scarborough
  • Covy Dufort - Jr. Wells
  • Connor Freeman - So. Morse
  • Sam True - Jr. Lincoln Academy

Women's Cross Country

  • Sarah Chapin - Sr. Maranacook
  • Kaylee-Mae Durgin - So. Foxcroft Academy
  • Anna MacDonald - So. Bangor
  • Jessica MacDonald - Fr. Gray New Gloucester
  • Charlotte Wentworth - So Messalonskee

Thomas College

Men's Cross Country

  • Ryan Beckerman - Sr. Gould Academy
  • Owen Hargrove - So. Messalonskee
  • Jarrod Hooper - Grad Massabesic
  • Cameron Landry - Fr. Gray New Gloucester
  • Owen McQuarrie - Sr. Presque Isle
  • Matthew Shea - Jr. Ellsworth

Women's Cross Country

  • Sarah Chadwick - Sr. Mt. Ararat
  • Rebekah Ireland - Fr. Bucksport
  • Emma Landry - Fr. Fort Kent
  • Olivia McCorrison - Fr. Foxcroft Academy
  • Lindsay Moulton - Fr. Winslow
  • Kate Neville - Fr. Foxcroft Academy
  • Maria Protheroe - Fr. Oceanside
  • Amanda Winslow - So. Presque Isle

Maine Maritime Academy

Men's Cross Country

  • Benjamin Butterfield - So Mount Abram
  • John Hassett - Sr. GSA
  • Tanner Morrison - Sr. Freeport
  • Cooper Parlee - Fr. Brewer
  • Ponce Saltysiak - So. MDI
  • William Sherrill - Fr. Lincoln Academy

Women's Cross Country

  • Milo Cook-Sharp - Sr. Cape Elizbeth
  • Olivia Harriman - Sr. John Bapst
  • Joanna Howard - Grad Marshwood
  • Lillian Verrill - Fr. Foxcroft Academy

St. Joseph's College

Men's Cross Country

  • Devin Abbott - Jr. Noble
  • Troy Hendricks - Sr. Sacoppee Valley
  • Ethan Shaw - Fr. Scarborough

Women's Cross Country

  • Lindy Hyndman - Fr. Edward Little

University of Southern Maine

Mens' Cross Country

  • Camden Bessey Fr. Westbrook
  • Michael Cyr - Fr. Caribou
  • Jordan Duplessie - So. Caribou
  • Trevor Grenier - So. Old Orchard Beach
  • Zack McAllister - Jr. Waterville
  • Anthony O'Donnell - So. Deering
  • Jack Pecoraro - Jr. Westbrook
  • Jacob Pelletier - Fr. Cony

Womens' Cross Country

  • Whitney Davenport - Fr. Westbrook
  • Vanessa Dirisi - Jr. Scarborough
  • Cassandra Kane - Sr. Mount Ararat
  • Alexis Karantza - Fr. Westbrook
  • Megan Lawrence - Fr. Noble
  • Annmarie Limberger - Fr. Waterville
  • Olivia Mosca - So. Brewer
  • Jillian Taylor - Sr. Hermon

University of New England

Mens' Cross Country

  • Kyle Boucher - Grad Caribou

Womens' Cross Country

  • Izabella Haagenson - So. Noble
  • Brianna Nguyen - Fr. Westbrook
  • Gracie Ouellette - Jr. Biddeford
