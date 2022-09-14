Maine High Schoolers Running Cross Country in Maine’s Colleges and Universities
The other day we compiled the list of Maine High Schoolers who were playing Field Hockey in Maine's Colleges and Universities and we were amazed at the number! Well, ready to get totally blown away? Check out the list of Maine High Schoolers who are running cross country in Maine's Colleges and Universities!
These names were gathered by going through everyone's rosters online. If a name has been inadvertently omitted please email Chris Popper and we will make the correction ASAP. We apologize if anyone has been omitted.
University of Maine
- Lucas Bergeron - Jr. Topsham
- Hunter Burkhardt - Fr. Lisbon
- Tristan Coffin - So. Scarborough
- Connor Daigle - Fr. Medomak Valley
- Dawson Desrosiers - Jr. Thornton Academy
- James Fahey - So Bangor
- Luke Marsanskis - Sr. Greely
- Sam Mills - Sr. Biddeford
- Myles Quirion - Sr. Cony
- Dominic Sclafani - Grad Oxford Hills
- Caleb Strenz - Sr. Home School
- Alec Troxell - Sr. Deering
- Christopher Walton - Fr. Biddeford
- Alexa Brennan - Jr. Messalonskee
- Rachel Chase - Jr. Oxford Hills
- Anna Folley - Jr. South Portland
- Lydia Gilmore - Jr. Bangor
- Karla Raymond - Sr. Bonny Eagle
- Jaymie Sidaway - So. John Bapst
- Lily Vincent - So. Edward Little
Husson University
- Anthony Colucci - Fr. Mt. Ararat
- Liam Daley - Fr. Sanford
- Phil Feeney - Sr. Brewer
- Trey Goodwin - Fr. Lawrence
- Josh Hart - Sr. Brewer
- David Hileman - So. Bucksport
- Liam Levasseur - So. St. Dominics
- Erik Losacco - Sr. Scarborough
- Jack Moring - Fr. Bangor
- Jacob Ramos - Fr. South Portland
- Jeremy Stone - So. Greater Houlton Christian Academy
- Ava Dowling - So. Hampden Academy
- Miranda Dunton - Jr. Camden Hills
- Payton Goodwin - Sr. Lawrence
- Isabelle Jackson - Sr. Presque Isle
- Maddie Jackson - Sr. Presque Isle
UMaine Presque Isle
- Westerly Dyer - Fr. Belfast
- Stephen Grierson - Jr. MDI
- Ezra Leach - Fr. Presque Isle
- Dylan Marrero - Jr. Caribou
- Campton Tinkham - Jr. Marnacook
- Annaset Jackson - Sr. Mt. Blue
- Serena Lufkin - So. Hodgdon
- Fan Mo - So. Presque Isle
- Katelyn Osborne - Jr. MDI
- Shelby Shea - Sr. Lee Academy
- Kailee Sprague - Jr. Noble
UMaine Farmington
- Madison Brown - So. Gorham
- Justin Castaldo - Jr. Scarborough
- Covy Dufort - Jr. Wells
- Connor Freeman - So. Morse
- Sam True - Jr. Lincoln Academy
- Sarah Chapin - Sr. Maranacook
- Kaylee-Mae Durgin - So. Foxcroft Academy
- Anna MacDonald - So. Bangor
- Jessica MacDonald - Fr. Gray New Gloucester
- Charlotte Wentworth - So Messalonskee
Thomas College
- Ryan Beckerman - Sr. Gould Academy
- Owen Hargrove - So. Messalonskee
- Jarrod Hooper - Grad Massabesic
- Cameron Landry - Fr. Gray New Gloucester
- Owen McQuarrie - Sr. Presque Isle
- Matthew Shea - Jr. Ellsworth
- Sarah Chadwick - Sr. Mt. Ararat
- Rebekah Ireland - Fr. Bucksport
- Emma Landry - Fr. Fort Kent
- Olivia McCorrison - Fr. Foxcroft Academy
- Lindsay Moulton - Fr. Winslow
- Kate Neville - Fr. Foxcroft Academy
- Maria Protheroe - Fr. Oceanside
- Amanda Winslow - So. Presque Isle
Maine Maritime Academy
- Benjamin Butterfield - So Mount Abram
- John Hassett - Sr. GSA
- Tanner Morrison - Sr. Freeport
- Cooper Parlee - Fr. Brewer
- Ponce Saltysiak - So. MDI
- William Sherrill - Fr. Lincoln Academy
- Milo Cook-Sharp - Sr. Cape Elizbeth
- Olivia Harriman - Sr. John Bapst
- Joanna Howard - Grad Marshwood
- Lillian Verrill - Fr. Foxcroft Academy
St. Joseph's College
- Devin Abbott - Jr. Noble
- Troy Hendricks - Sr. Sacoppee Valley
- Ethan Shaw - Fr. Scarborough
- Lindy Hyndman - Fr. Edward Little
University of Southern Maine
- Camden Bessey Fr. Westbrook
- Michael Cyr - Fr. Caribou
- Jordan Duplessie - So. Caribou
- Trevor Grenier - So. Old Orchard Beach
- Zack McAllister - Jr. Waterville
- Anthony O'Donnell - So. Deering
- Jack Pecoraro - Jr. Westbrook
- Jacob Pelletier - Fr. Cony
- Whitney Davenport - Fr. Westbrook
- Vanessa Dirisi - Jr. Scarborough
- Cassandra Kane - Sr. Mount Ararat
- Alexis Karantza - Fr. Westbrook
- Megan Lawrence - Fr. Noble
- Annmarie Limberger - Fr. Waterville
- Olivia Mosca - So. Brewer
- Jillian Taylor - Sr. Hermon
University of New England
- Kyle Boucher - Grad Caribou
- Izabella Haagenson - So. Noble
- Brianna Nguyen - Fr. Westbrook
- Gracie Ouellette - Jr. Biddeford
