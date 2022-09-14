Maine High Schoolers Running Cross Country in Maine’s Colleges and Universities

The other day we compiled the list of Maine High Schoolers who were playing Field Hockey in Maine's Colleges and Universities and we were amazed at the number! Well, ready to get totally blown away? Check out the list of Maine High Schoolers who are running cross country in Maine's Colleges and Universities!

These names were gathered by going through everyone's rosters online. If a name has been inadvertently omitted please email Chris Popper and we will make the correction ASAP. We apologize if anyone has been omitted.

University of Maine

Men's Cross Country

Lucas Bergeron - Jr. Topsham

Hunter Burkhardt - Fr. Lisbon

Tristan Coffin - So. Scarborough

Connor Daigle - Fr. Medomak Valley

Dawson Desrosiers - Jr. Thornton Academy

James Fahey - So Bangor

Luke Marsanskis - Sr. Greely

Sam Mills - Sr. Biddeford

Myles Quirion - Sr. Cony

Dominic Sclafani - Grad Oxford Hills

Caleb Strenz - Sr. Home School

Alec Troxell - Sr. Deering

Christopher Walton - Fr. Biddeford

Women's Cross Country

Alexa Brennan - Jr. Messalonskee

Rachel Chase - Jr. Oxford Hills

Anna Folley - Jr. South Portland

Lydia Gilmore - Jr. Bangor

Karla Raymond - Sr. Bonny Eagle

Jaymie Sidaway - So. John Bapst

Lily Vincent - So. Edward Little

Husson University

Men's Cross Country

Anthony Colucci - Fr. Mt. Ararat

Liam Daley - Fr. Sanford

Phil Feeney - Sr. Brewer

Trey Goodwin - Fr. Lawrence

Josh Hart - Sr. Brewer

David Hileman - So. Bucksport

Liam Levasseur - So. St. Dominics

Erik Losacco - Sr. Scarborough

Jack Moring - Fr. Bangor

Jacob Ramos - Fr. South Portland

Jeremy Stone - So. Greater Houlton Christian Academy

Women's Cross Country

Ava Dowling - So. Hampden Academy

Miranda Dunton - Jr. Camden Hills

Payton Goodwin - Sr. Lawrence

Isabelle Jackson - Sr. Presque Isle

Maddie Jackson - Sr. Presque Isle

UMaine Presque Isle

Men's Cross Country

Westerly Dyer - Fr. Belfast

Stephen Grierson - Jr. MDI

Ezra Leach - Fr. Presque Isle

Dylan Marrero - Jr. Caribou

Campton Tinkham - Jr. Marnacook

Women's Cross Country

Annaset Jackson - Sr. Mt. Blue

Serena Lufkin - So. Hodgdon

Fan Mo - So. Presque Isle

Katelyn Osborne - Jr. MDI

Shelby Shea - Sr. Lee Academy

Kailee Sprague - Jr. Noble

UMaine Farmington

Men's Cross Country

Madison Brown - So. Gorham

Justin Castaldo - Jr. Scarborough

Covy Dufort - Jr. Wells

Connor Freeman - So. Morse

Sam True - Jr. Lincoln Academy

Women's Cross Country

Sarah Chapin - Sr. Maranacook

Kaylee-Mae Durgin - So. Foxcroft Academy

Anna MacDonald - So. Bangor

Jessica MacDonald - Fr. Gray New Gloucester

Charlotte Wentworth - So Messalonskee

Thomas College

Men's Cross Country

Ryan Beckerman - Sr. Gould Academy

Owen Hargrove - So. Messalonskee

Jarrod Hooper - Grad Massabesic

Cameron Landry - Fr. Gray New Gloucester

Owen McQuarrie - Sr. Presque Isle

Matthew Shea - Jr. Ellsworth

Women's Cross Country

Sarah Chadwick - Sr. Mt. Ararat

Rebekah Ireland - Fr. Bucksport

Emma Landry - Fr. Fort Kent

Olivia McCorrison - Fr. Foxcroft Academy

Lindsay Moulton - Fr. Winslow

Kate Neville - Fr. Foxcroft Academy

Maria Protheroe - Fr. Oceanside

Amanda Winslow - So. Presque Isle

Maine Maritime Academy

Men's Cross Country

Benjamin Butterfield - So Mount Abram

John Hassett - Sr. GSA

Tanner Morrison - Sr. Freeport

Cooper Parlee - Fr. Brewer

Ponce Saltysiak - So. MDI

William Sherrill - Fr. Lincoln Academy

Women's Cross Country

Milo Cook-Sharp - Sr. Cape Elizbeth

Olivia Harriman - Sr. John Bapst

Joanna Howard - Grad Marshwood

Lillian Verrill - Fr. Foxcroft Academy

St. Joseph's College

Men's Cross Country

Devin Abbott - Jr. Noble

Troy Hendricks - Sr. Sacoppee Valley

Ethan Shaw - Fr. Scarborough

Women's Cross Country

Lindy Hyndman - Fr. Edward Little

University of Southern Maine

Mens' Cross Country

Camden Bessey Fr. Westbrook

Michael Cyr - Fr. Caribou

Jordan Duplessie - So. Caribou

Trevor Grenier - So. Old Orchard Beach

Zack McAllister - Jr. Waterville

Anthony O'Donnell - So. Deering

Jack Pecoraro - Jr. Westbrook

Jacob Pelletier - Fr. Cony

Womens' Cross Country

Whitney Davenport - Fr. Westbrook

Vanessa Dirisi - Jr. Scarborough

Cassandra Kane - Sr. Mount Ararat

Alexis Karantza - Fr. Westbrook

Megan Lawrence - Fr. Noble

Annmarie Limberger - Fr. Waterville

Olivia Mosca - So. Brewer

Jillian Taylor - Sr. Hermon

University of New England

Mens' Cross Country

Kyle Boucher - Grad Caribou

Womens' Cross Country

Izabella Haagenson - So. Noble

Brianna Nguyen - Fr. Westbrook

Gracie Ouellette - Jr. Biddeford

