Sumner Volleyball Falls to Calais 3-1

The Sumner Volleyball Team traveled to Calais on Wednesday, September 14th to take on the Calais Blue Devils. The Lady Tigers lost 1-3 with the set scores 26-24, 10-25, 17-25 and 7-25.

In the JV Game the Lady Blue Devils won 3-0 with the set scores 15-12, 25-8 and 15-6.

Sumner is now 1-2. They will travel to Jonesport Beals on Saturday September 16th to play 2 matches with the Royals, at 3:30 and 6:30 p.m.

Calais is now 3-0. They will play host to Lee on Thursday, September 15th at 5:30 p.m.

Thanks to Coach Richie Grant for the information.

You can nominate someone for the Week 3 High School Athlete of the Week by emailing HERE. Please put High School Athlete of the Week in the subject. Nominations for games September 12-18 need to be received by September 19th. Then tell us why your nominee is deserving! Let us know specifics! How many goals did she/he score? How many yards did they run for? How many yards did they pass for? How fast did they run in the cross country race? What did they shoot in the golf match? We also want to know what school they go to! Please send them by Monday night!

Tuesday we will then compile the nominees and it will be your turn to choose the winner! You can then cast your votes, and voting will close Thursday night at 11:59 p.m. We will then announce the winner online and on air on Friday each week!

We are also looking for reports of High School Soccer, Field Hockey, Football, Volleyball and Golf results. If you can email them HERE we will write recaps nightly. We need the score, who scored the goal, and any highlights. For golf results, if you can send a photo of the scoresheet that would be fantastic! You can even text the photo of the golf scoresheet to 207-469-8660

Get our free mobile app